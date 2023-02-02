ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, AL

Alabama 2nd-graders join classmate on adoption day: 'A very special time'

By Yi-Jin Yu
GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25gq5a_0kafilHJ00

Students at an Alabama elementary school spent the last several weeks counting down the days until one of their classmates was officially adopted -- and the big day finally arrived this past Monday.

Twenty second-graders at Danville-Neel Elementary School in Danville, Alabama, joined 9-year-old Jasmine and her family at the Morgan County Courthouse in Decatur for a special field trip, nicknamed "Jasmine Day." It was coordinated with the help of Jasmine's teacher, principal, family and the Alabama Department of Human Resources -- all part of the "village" that Jasmine's mom Melanie Brown said surrounds and supports them.

"I am adopted myself and I remember schoolkids [being] mean -- 'Oh you're that unwanted little adopted kid.' And so, I just told my husband Anthony, I said, 'It would be so neat, since Jasmine has been in the same school with these kids -- kindergarten, first grade, second grade -- if they could come' and he said, 'Oh, yeah, that would be neat.' Well, I mentioned it to the teacher and she ran with it," Brown recalled to "Good Morning America."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BAn9J_0kafilHJ00
Courtesy of Kyle Root - PHOTO: Jasmine, 9, poses for a photo with her family and classmates Monday, on her adoption day at Morgan County Courthouse in Decatur, Alabama.
MORE: Connecticut teachers foster, then adopt student: 'It was a no brainer'

With both the school and children on board, Brown decided to have custom T-shirts made for the occasion.

"Our shirt said 'We love our village.' Jasmine's shirt said 'I love my village' and then the classroom and everybody that came, like [Alabama Department of Human Resources] workers and the [Court Appointed Special Advocates] worker and everybody, their shirts said 'We are the village,'" Brown explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zfQPB_0kafilHJ00
Courtesy of Melanie Brown - PHOTO: Jasmine and her family and classmates wore custom T-shirts on her adoption day.

Jasmine's adoption day came nearly one year after she first arrived at the Brown home on Feb. 10, 2022 -- her seventh foster home.

Brown said it was an emotional day but one they had known was coming since last summer.

"She'd been in six homes and every home wanted Jasmine, but it didn't work out," Brown said. "And so I told my husband Anthony, I said, 'God didn't work it out for Jasmine to be adoptable when she was in that home or that home or that home.' I said, 'He worked it out when she was with us so even though this is not part of our plan, it is his plan.' And so we just had to say yes."

When the Browns asked Jasmine if she wanted to be adopted, her mom said they also received a quick answer from her.

"I asked her, 'Do you know what does adoption mean?' And she said, 'It means I would never have to leave this house,'" the 49-year-old recalled. "And so we knew … we wanted to make sure that she wanted us to adopt her."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gLY0c_0kafilHJ00
Courtesy of Melanie Brown - PHOTO: Jasmine's adoption day was nicknamed "Jasmine Day!" by her classmates and teacher.

The Browns are now parents of 12, including six kids they adopted and three foster children.

MORE: Foster mom goes viral on TikTok for modeling how she parents now vs. when she started

Both Brown and Jasmine's principal, Tara Morrow, told "GMA" Jasmine was "so excited" on her adoption day.

"She said it was just really good to have them there, to know how much she's loved," Brown said.

"It was a very special time. I think it was great for those kids to get to witness that and see how that works. You hear about adoption but if you've never been a part of one, you really don't know the legality part of it and how it all goes down. So I think that was a great experience for them to be able to be a part of that," Morrow added.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Applications live for Community Action utility assistance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Applications are now open for those who may need extra assistance with their utility bills. The state of Alabama awarded federal funding for Community Actions across North Alabama. The money will be used to cover the cost of one month’s utility bill for eligible low-income residents. If an applicant wished to apply, their income must meet the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One seriously injured in Huntsville crash Sunday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Huntsville Sunday afternoon. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), one man was taken to Huntsville Hospital with critical injuries after a single-vehicle crash Sunday. Webster said that the crash occurred on...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Alabama Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Alabama has many amazing places to eat, including several of the best barbecue restaurants around. If you love barbecue, one restaurant that you absolutely must try is Smokey C’s Bar-B-Que & Wings. After just one visit, you’ll agree that it has some of the best barbecue in Alabama. To learn more about Smokey C’s Bar-B-Que & Wings, take a look below.
DECATUR, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Investigating Fatal Wreck

Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Grieving Family to Get Closure After 13 Years (News …. A mother's quest for answers in her son's death thirteen years ago may be coming to an end.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One killed, two hurt in Morgan County shooting

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead and two were injured in an apparent overnight shooting in Falkville. According to Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, there is no danger to the public at this time. “The scene is secure. Everybody involved is accounted for. Unfortunately,...
FALKVILLE, AL
AL.com

1 killed by police in south Huntsville

Huntsville police shot and killed someone while investigating a report of domestic violence on the south side of the city overnight. “While officers were attempting to make contact with an armed individual involved, the individual was shot and killed,” said Rosalind White, HPD Public Information Officer in a press release. “No officers were injured during the incident.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Rayburn Austin Parker

Rayburn Austin Parker, 87, of Cullman, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 at his residence. He was born Sept. 4, 1935. Rayburn graduated from West Point High School, earned his Bachelor’s Degree at St. Bernard College, and his Master’s Degree from the University of Alabama. He was an avid Alabama Football fan. Rayburn was a teacher at Cold Springs High School and West Point High School and served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He was also a member of Baldwin Church of Christ. He enjoyed photography and also sold real estate, so if he didn’t teach you,...
CULLMAN, AL
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alabama

Located between the cities of Guntersville and Bridgeport, Guntersville Lake is the largest man-made lake in Alabama. At just over 69,000 surface acres, it also ranks as the largest lake in the state. This freshwater reservoir serves an important role in the state economy. In addition to generating power via the nearby Guntersville and Nickajack Dams, the reservoir also provides water for local agricultural production, controls flooding in the region, and offers recreational opportunities for residents and visitors.
ALABAMA STATE
GMA

GMA

84K+
Followers
10K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy