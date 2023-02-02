Bell has built a reputation of getting off to a hot start. Guardians manager Terry Francona’s teams have been known for the opposite. Bell can bring some nice pop and energy to this lineup in the early (and sometimes brutal) weeks of the regular season in Cleveland. Last year, he was tremendous with the Nationals before he was sent to San Diego at the Trade Deadline, hitting .301 with an .877 OPS in 103 games. In his lone All-Star season in 2019, Bell hit .302 with a 1.024 OPS in the first half, compared to a .233 average with a .780 OPS in the second half. In his career splits, the trend remains the same.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO