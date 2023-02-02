Read full article on original website
New poll shows Virginia voters strongly support Youngkin’s proposed funding for behavioral health
The poll, which came from Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, revealed 83 percent of respondents support the investment of $230 million in new funding to strengthen Virginia’s behavioral health care system.
'History that's been forgotten' | Virginia lawmakers move closer to preserving 'Green Book' sites, both standing and demolished
NORFOLK, Va. — Not everything changes over time. "I'm like a doctor for cars; you get sick, we fix it up," Amin Mohamed laughed. Since the mid-1990s, Mohamed has repaired cars at the corner of Church and 20th Streets in Norfolk, in a small brick auto repair building. The...
Del. March complains that fellow Republicans ‘attempted to humiliate me’
The Floyd County Republican says Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears "refused to shake my hand and yelled something . . before leaving and slamming my door." The post Del. March complains that fellow Republicans ‘attempted to humiliate me’ appeared first on Cardinal News.
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Free local vision and hearing testing
On Wednesday, February 15, the Sussex Lions Club in partnership with partners Mars Hill AME Zion Church Community Ministry, and the Lions Charity Foundation of Southeastern Virginia will sponsor a local free Vision and Hearing Clinic for the area, and according to event coordinator Gloria Holloman his one might be a little bit different you might expect.
whro.org
Army Corps says Craney Island has run out of capacity for dredged material — for now
Military vessels, local shipbuilders and others have used Craney Island for decades as a designated and cheap dumping ground for what they dig up from the depths of Hampton Roads waterways. But the Norfolk District of the Army Corps of Engineers has stopped accepting dredged materials there through 2024. “We...
2023 Pungo Strawberry Festival canceled, organizers say
The Pungo Strawberry Festival will not be held in 2023. Officials were not able to secure land use agreements needed for parking, festival organizers confirmed to News 3.
How unlocking Virginia's hidden history 'connects to larger story of who we are'
Tracing family history is more popular than ever. But it is not easy for everyone, especially for many of the descendants of enslaved and free Black people in Virginia, according to historians.
Changes at Richmond bus station has impact on homeless.
Richmond VA- Cold rainy weather along with a growing homeless population and a shortage of shelter beds left the homeless seeking a warm place to sleep to turn to the bus station located on Arthur Ashe Blvd. for shelter and safety.
tourcounsel.com
Chesapeake Square | Shopping mall in Chesapeake, Virginia
Chesapeake Square is a 717,282 square feet (66,637.7 m2) regional mall in Chesapeake, Virginia, in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. The mall has approximately 70 stores, four anchors (Burlington, Cinemark Theatres, JCPenney, and Target), several eateries at the mall's food court including one restaurant: Big Woody's (located at the mall's main entry).
'A tragedy' | Warner calls for action following 4th suspected USS GW suicide
NORFOLK, Va. — "A tragedy." That's how Virginia Sen. Mark Warner describes the most recent suicide involving a sailor from USS George Washington. The Navy confirmed last week that a fourth GW sailor died in January, and Newport News police said they were handling it as a suicide case.
Son of legendary Navy diver speaks to the crew of USS Iwo Jima
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The son of the Navy's first Black master diver spoke is speaking about his father's legacy. Phillip Brashear addressed the crew of USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) on Tuesday morning about his father, Master Diver Carl Brashear. In 1954, the elder Brashear became the first African American...
americanmilitarynews.com
Going once, twice: Weird pieces of Military Circle mall — from playground toys to food court trash cans — up for auction
Would the large hanging clock that greeted Military Circle visitors for years look great in your living room? How about an entire mall directory sign?. The city of Norfolk is selling off dozens of items from the mall in several online estate sale auctions. The auctions, organized by Lady Antiquity Estate Sales, are open until Friday for one lot and Saturday for the second. More lots will be going up in the near future, Lady Antiquity owner Sharon Roberts said.
U.S. Navy struggles to maintain its warships, GAO watchdog report finds
NORFOLK, Va. — Bad news for the Navy. A new report from the Government Accountability Office reveals troubling long-term trends when it comes to repairing ships and keeping them in the fight. The GAO has found that the Navy is struggling to maintain many of its warships. The study...
Vehicle crashes into water near Jefferson Ave. in Newport News
According to a Facebook post from the Newport News Fire Department, the vehicle crashed into a bottle of water near the 1300 block of Jefferson Ave.
What’s going around? Illnesses spreading in Hampton Roads
This fall and winter have been rough on a lot of people's health. It started with that tripledemic of flu, RSV and COVID-19. Now, it's a lot of strep throat, adenovirus "(and) everything else under the sun you can imagine," a doctor told WAVY.
The touching reason a Virginia bridal shop 'really blessed' these brides
At Leora Bridal in Prince George County, dozens of glittery and glamorous gowns in all shades and styles, can make it hard to pick the perfect gown.
Hampton inmate dies at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg
According to the Hampton Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Kernet Holloway was found around 8:29 p.m. on Friday unresponsive in her cell.
NBC12
Richmond residents say no one answers when they call 911: ‘I have never felt so unsafe in my life’
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - When you call 911 for an emergency, you expect another person to pick up on the other line, but instead, some Richmond residents say they’re being placed on hold or can’t get through at all. Residents like Melissa Gropman are frustrated. Gropman says she...
Cameras vs. criminals: Local police departments using technology to solve crime
Cameras versus criminals - local police departments are turning to technology when it comes to fighting crime, speeding up an investigation by hours, if not, days.
WAVY News 10
A long time coming, but a change has come to Naval Station Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – What is now Naval Station Norfolk was built by local slaves and the descendants of slaves. Over the decades there have been 50 commanding officers of Naval Station Norfolk. Friday, the base, with a community of 76,000 people, welcomed its 51st commanding officer, who is the first African American to command the base.
