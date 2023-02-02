ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakefield, VA

Free local vision and hearing testing

On Wednesday, February 15, the Sussex Lions Club in partnership with partners Mars Hill AME Zion Church Community Ministry, and the Lions Charity Foundation of Southeastern Virginia will sponsor a local free Vision and Hearing Clinic for the area, and according to event coordinator Gloria Holloman his one might be a little bit different you might expect.
WAKEFIELD, VA
Chesapeake Square | Shopping mall in Chesapeake, Virginia

Chesapeake Square is a 717,282 square feet (66,637.7 m2) regional mall in Chesapeake, Virginia, in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. The mall has approximately 70 stores, four anchors (Burlington, Cinemark Theatres, JCPenney, and Target), several eateries at the mall's food court including one restaurant: Big Woody's (located at the mall's main entry).
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Going once, twice: Weird pieces of Military Circle mall — from playground toys to food court trash cans — up for auction

Would the large hanging clock that greeted Military Circle visitors for years look great in your living room? How about an entire mall directory sign?. The city of Norfolk is selling off dozens of items from the mall in several online estate sale auctions. The auctions, organized by Lady Antiquity Estate Sales, are open until Friday for one lot and Saturday for the second. More lots will be going up in the near future, Lady Antiquity owner Sharon Roberts said.
NORFOLK, VA
A long time coming, but a change has come to Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – What is now Naval Station Norfolk was built by local slaves and the descendants of slaves. Over the decades there have been 50 commanding officers of Naval Station Norfolk. Friday, the base, with a community of 76,000 people, welcomed its 51st commanding officer, who is the first African American to command the base.
NORFOLK, VA

