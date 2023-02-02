ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

Lanny Poffo, former pro wrestler and WWE legend’s brother, dies

By Michael Reiner
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vfn8S_0kafanKR00

( WKBN ) – The brother of WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage has passed away, according to multiple reports.

Pro wrestling great Hacksaw Jim Duggan confirmed on social media that former WWE wrestler and manager Lanny Poffo, 68, has died:

“With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny.”

Hacksaw Jim Duggan on Twitter

Poffo is the real-life brother of Angelo Poffo, who performed as “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Angelo Poffo died in May 2011.

Records: ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor armed cult against cops

Poffo first appeared in WWE in 1985 as “Leaping” Lanny Poffo, where he would read poems to the crowd. He then became “The Genius,” as he was dressed in a graduation cap and gown and feuded with the likes of Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake and Koko B. Ware. He also served as an on-screen manager for “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig for a brief period of time.

“Arriving in WWE in 1985 alongside his brother, ‘Leaping’ Lanny Poffo was one of the first high-flyers in WWE,” WWE wrote on its site Thursday . “While he achieved some success as a fan favorite reading his own poetry and throwing Frisbees to the crowd, he reached new heights as The Genius while managing Mr. Perfect [Curt Hennig]. WWE extends its condolences to Poffo’s family, friends and fans.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Kansas woman killed in Oklahoma crash

BLUEJACKET, Okla. (KSNF) — An Overland Park woman died in a three-vehicle wreck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Caylee Dugger, 30, died at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the patrol reported. The fatality collision occurred on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 2, approximately three miles southwest of Bluejacket. […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
KSN News

Church damaged in morning fire

WICHTIA, Kans. (KSNW) — A fire damages a church in south Wichita.  Fire crews were called to Nu Hope-Nu Start Ministries at about 2:30 a.m. Monday.  First responders found flames coming from the back of the church near the 2000 block of west Jewell.  There is damage to the first and second floors.  No one […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Sen. Marshall on Integra semiconductor plant: ‘Where are we going to get the people?’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) is raising concerns after Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s announcement on Thursday that Integra Technologies is bringing a semiconductor manufacturing plant to Wichita that will create at least 2,000 jobs. In order for Integra to apply for federal CHIPS Act funding, incentive plans (which should be done later […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Chiefs, Eagles land in Phoenix for Super Bowl

A few minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes landed in Phoenix, the pilot hung a “Chiefs Kingdom” flag out of the window as players, coaches and staff got off the plane and walked across the runway.
PHOENIX, AZ
KSN News

KSN News

34K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy