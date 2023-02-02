Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
New athletic director starts at Zionsville Community High School
Zionsville Community High School has named Josh Larsh its co-athletic director. Larsh will start Feb.13, working alongside fellow athletic director Greg Schallhase. Larsh, 43, comes to Zionsville after an 18-month stint as the Avon High School athletic director. He will split duties with Schellhase. Both Avon and Zionsville are members...
readthereporter.com
Committee co-chairs announced for Center’s 2023 gala
Annual Center Celebration will include headline performance by Amy Grant. Three local residents have volunteered to lead the steering committee for this year’s fall fundraising gala at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The Center Celebration 2023 presented by Ice Miller is scheduled for Sept. 23 at...
'An eyesore' | Community calls for plan for former IPS School 1
INDIANAPOLIS — A building that was once the hub of a northeast Indianapolis neighborhood in its heyday is still getting attention, but for all the wrong reasons. “Kids coming and going. It was full of kids, and it was like a center for the community,” said Glenn Powe about what he used to see at a building that still stands in his Forest Manor neighborhood at the corner of East 36th and North Gale streets.
Swensons opens Monday in Avon
AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
This Indiana city is among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Indiana is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
readthereporter.com
Remember Hook’s drug stores?
1861 – On the way to his inauguration in Washington, President-Elect Abraham Lincoln spent one night in Indianapolis. He gave a speech from the balcony of the Bates House Hotel. 1903 – Nathaniel Owings was born in Indianapolis. He became a leading architect and was an early advocate of...
Current Publishing
Glynn joins race for Carmel mayor
Fred Glynn, a former Hamilton County councilor, has joined the race to become the next mayor of Carmel. He will face Carmel City Council members Kevin “Woody” Rider and Sue Finkam in the May 2 Republican primary. Another city councilor, Miles Nelson, is running as a Democrat. Candidate filing ended at noon Feb. 3.
ivytech.edu
Ivy Tech Community College Unveils 2023-2025 Strategic Plan, Higher Education at the Speed of Life
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Today, the Ivy Tech Community College State Board of Trustees approved the College’s 2023-2025 Strategic Plan, Higher Education at the Speed of Life. Higher Education at the Speed of Life is comprised of four goals: Teaching and Learning, Workforce and Careers, Student Experience, and Operational Excellence. The plan also contains an updated list of values and revised metrics that will continue to drive outcomes that better align with the state’s goals of higher education attainment and completions.
Current Publishing
Carmel Clay Schools considers adjusting 2024 spring break in response to total solar eclipse
Carmel Clay Schools is proposing a change to its calendar for the 2023-24 school year to accommodate a rare celestial event. Carmel is in the path of a total solar eclipse that will occur April 8, 2024. The eclipse is set to begin at 2:50 p.m., with the sun completely blocked by the moon from 3:06 to 3:09 p.m., leading to several minutes of darkness in the middle of the day. That also happens to be when many elementary students are on the bus heading home.
This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana
One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
Current Publishing
City of Westfield purchases land for $770K
The City of Westfield purchased three parcels of land last month totaling a little more than 25 acres at an auction for $770,000. The land, at 2510 E. 171st St., was purchased Jan. 26 at the Prairie Waters Event Center in Westfield during an auction held by Pendleton-based Don Smock Auction Co., Inc.. The Westfield City Council had approved a resolution authorizing Westfield Chief of Staff Jeremy Lollar to pursue the purchase of the land three days prior to the auction.
Apparently, There are Only Two Indiana Restaurants Worthy of America’s Top 100
Yelp is the go-to source for the latest reviews and ratings of local restaurants. Yelpers (Yes, that is what we are called) provide very useful information about great places to eat in the United States. America's Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp. I didn't realize how long that...
This is the Oldest Brewery in the State of Indiana
Here's where to grab the oldest craft brew in Indiana. There's just something about having a locally brewed beer. My husband and I are big fans of hitting up breweries. We love to frequent the breweries around the Evansville area, and when we go out of town the first thing we usually do is find the local breweries to hit up. Usually, breweries have a cool, laid-back atmosphere, and you can typically get certain beers at breweries that you can't find anywhere else. It's also a cool way to experience a new place. So which Indiana brewery is the oldest?
tourcounsel.com
Lafayette Square Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana
Lafayette Square Mall is a shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Developed in 1968 by Edward J. DeBartolo Sr., the mall is locally-owned by Sojos Capital Group. The anchor store is Shoppers World. There are three vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, L. S. Ayres, and Burlington. This...
WISH-TV
Purdue to rename business school for Mitch Daniels
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – Purdue University will rename its business school after former university president and former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels. Purdue’s Board of Trustees approved the name Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business during its meeting Friday morning. It’s the first time in the university’s history that...
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
wrtv.com
Franklin 2nd Grader uses crayons to draw attention to school lunch debt
FRANKLIN — Anna Farley looked at her box of crayons as a tool to make a difference. She had no interest in drawing, or coloring or writing with them. Her goal was to help friends who’s families were dealing with school lunch debt. In the Franklin Community School...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Indianapolis (IN) Airport Celebrates Two New Fire Apparatus
From the Indianapolis Airport Authority Fire Department Facebook post Jan. 21:. Firefighters, retirees and officials at the Indianapolis International Airport recently celebrated the arrival of two new aircraft rescue firefighting apparatus, which included ceremonial traditions practiced among firefighters dating back to the 1800s. The event demonstrated the fellowship and team connection candidates looking to serve among Indy airport first responders can expect to find.
WANE-TV
House Bill would offer option of ‘outdoor refreshment areas’ for Hoosier businesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A bill is headed to the Indiana Senate that would give cities the option to serve alcohol in “outdoor refreshment areas”. It’s a move that Michael Galbraith, the president and CEO of Fort Wayne’s Downtown Improvement District, hopes will bring even more events and activities to the city as a result.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
