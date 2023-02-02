ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsburg, IN

Current Publishing

New athletic director starts at Zionsville Community High School

Zionsville Community High School has named Josh Larsh its co-athletic director. Larsh will start Feb.13, working alongside fellow athletic director Greg Schallhase. Larsh, 43, comes to Zionsville after an 18-month stint as the Avon High School athletic director. He will split duties with Schellhase. Both Avon and Zionsville are members...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Committee co-chairs announced for Center’s 2023 gala

Annual Center Celebration will include headline performance by Amy Grant. Three local residents have volunteered to lead the steering committee for this year’s fall fundraising gala at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The Center Celebration 2023 presented by Ice Miller is scheduled for Sept. 23 at...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

'An eyesore' | Community calls for plan for former IPS School 1

INDIANAPOLIS — A building that was once the hub of a northeast Indianapolis neighborhood in its heyday is still getting attention, but for all the wrong reasons. “Kids coming and going. It was full of kids, and it was like a center for the community,” said Glenn Powe about what he used to see at a building that still stands in his Forest Manor neighborhood at the corner of East 36th and North Gale streets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Swensons opens Monday in Avon

AVON, Ind. – Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location Monday at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. The first 100 guests will get free Galley Boy burgers. Swensons said they’re expecting a large turnout and due to the drive-in nature of […]
AVON, IN
readthereporter.com

Remember Hook’s drug stores?

1861 – On the way to his inauguration in Washington, President-Elect Abraham Lincoln spent one night in Indianapolis. He gave a speech from the balcony of the Bates House Hotel. 1903 – Nathaniel Owings was born in Indianapolis. He became a leading architect and was an early advocate of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Glynn joins race for Carmel mayor

Fred Glynn, a former Hamilton County councilor, has joined the race to become the next mayor of Carmel. He will face Carmel City Council members Kevin “Woody” Rider and Sue Finkam in the May 2 Republican primary. Another city councilor, Miles Nelson, is running as a Democrat. Candidate filing ended at noon Feb. 3.
CARMEL, IN
ivytech.edu

Ivy Tech Community College Unveils 2023-2025 Strategic Plan, Higher Education at the Speed of Life

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Today, the Ivy Tech Community College State Board of Trustees approved the College’s 2023-2025 Strategic Plan, Higher Education at the Speed of Life. Higher Education at the Speed of Life is comprised of four goals: Teaching and Learning, Workforce and Careers, Student Experience, and Operational Excellence. The plan also contains an updated list of values and revised metrics that will continue to drive outcomes that better align with the state’s goals of higher education attainment and completions.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel Clay Schools considers adjusting 2024 spring break in response to total solar eclipse

Carmel Clay Schools is proposing a change to its calendar for the 2023-24 school year to accommodate a rare celestial event. Carmel is in the path of a total solar eclipse that will occur April 8, 2024. The eclipse is set to begin at 2:50 p.m., with the sun completely blocked by the moon from 3:06 to 3:09 p.m., leading to several minutes of darkness in the middle of the day. That also happens to be when many elementary students are on the bus heading home.
CARMEL, IN
WOMI Owensboro

This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana

One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

City of Westfield purchases land for $770K

The City of Westfield purchased three parcels of land last month totaling a little more than 25 acres at an auction for $770,000. The land, at 2510 E. 171st St., was purchased Jan. 26 at the Prairie Waters Event Center in Westfield during an auction held by Pendleton-based Don Smock Auction Co., Inc.. The Westfield City Council had approved a resolution authorizing Westfield Chief of Staff Jeremy Lollar to pursue the purchase of the land three days prior to the auction.
WESTFIELD, IN
WOMI Owensboro

This is the Oldest Brewery in the State of Indiana

Here's where to grab the oldest craft brew in Indiana. There's just something about having a locally brewed beer. My husband and I are big fans of hitting up breweries. We love to frequent the breweries around the Evansville area, and when we go out of town the first thing we usually do is find the local breweries to hit up. Usually, breweries have a cool, laid-back atmosphere, and you can typically get certain beers at breweries that you can't find anywhere else. It's also a cool way to experience a new place. So which Indiana brewery is the oldest?
INDIANA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Lafayette Square Mall | Shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana

Lafayette Square Mall is a shopping mall in Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. Developed in 1968 by Edward J. DeBartolo Sr., the mall is locally-owned by Sojos Capital Group. The anchor store is Shoppers World. There are three vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, L. S. Ayres, and Burlington. This...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Purdue to rename business school for Mitch Daniels

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – Purdue University will rename its business school after former university president and former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels. Purdue’s Board of Trustees approved the name Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business during its meeting Friday morning. It’s the first time in the university’s history that...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WOWO News

Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
LAFAYETTE, IN
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Indianapolis (IN) Airport Celebrates Two New Fire Apparatus

From the Indianapolis Airport Authority Fire Department Facebook post Jan. 21:. Firefighters, retirees and officials at the Indianapolis International Airport recently celebrated the arrival of two new aircraft rescue firefighting apparatus, which included ceremonial traditions practiced among firefighters dating back to the 1800s. The event demonstrated the fellowship and team connection candidates looking to serve among Indy airport first responders can expect to find.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
My 1053 WJLT

This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
INDIANA STATE

