Biden’s Failures Are “Ballooning” Out Of Control

Maybe Joe Biden’s dumb enough to believe the Chinese Communist government with its cockamamie story about the spy balloon in our skies, but I’m not. The ChiComs claim the balloon is from a private company and it’s only for weather research. Remember every private company in China, including our companies, surrender information to Beijing.
