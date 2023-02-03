ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, NY

Couple found dead at Yorktown home with about 150 cats

By Tony Aiello
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LmdHm_0kafTg2T00

About 150 cats rescued from Yorktown home after man, woman found dead 02:13

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y. -- Police made a troubling discovery this week when they found a man and woman dead, and approximately 150 cats inside a home in Westchester County .

More than 70 cats were brought to the SPCA of Westchester. The animals were gaunt and suffering a myriad of health problems.

Dozens more were still being fed at the home.

"Very sad, very puzzling. It's a mystery," said neighbor Patti Pfeifer.

Neighbors had no idea of the sad situation inside the home on Cordial Road, Pfeifer told CBS2.

Monday, police on a wellness check found the man and woman in their 50s deceased together in a bedroom.

"We determined that there is not foul play involved in that death," said Yorktown Police Chief Robert Noble.

A huge effort is underway to help the cats while police investigate, Noble said.

"Unfortunately most of them are pretty ill with upper respiratory infections, and some are blind from having untreated eye infections," said SPCA of Westchester's Shannon Laukhuf.

The SPCA medical team will stay busy helping the cats heal.

Cats in hoarding situations are often not well socialized, the SPCA said, but most of the cats removed from the home are affectionate and craving attention.

Police said the home was barely furnished, but very rundown inside.

"The people that lived there, I think their intentions were good, that they tried to care for the cats. But they had to have been overwhelmed," said Noble.

"We ask the same question. How does it get to this level to have over 150 cats in a home?" said Laukhuf.

While rescuers step up care for some of the cats, the SPCA sorely needs donations of money and supplies to handle the largest single rescue in shelter history, the group said.

The bill for helping these animals could easily approach $40,000, the SPCA said.

Some of the cats will be ready for adoption starting next week.

Comments / 69

Sherry Zimmer
3d ago

I'm A 🐈 Cat Person And I Know How Easy It Is To Get Overwhelmed With Cat's. I Only Have 5 And There Are Times When I Get Overwhelmed. I Hope Everyone Out There Can Adopt A Cat

Reply(1)
35
Jason Jessie
3d ago

we have 8 and the 8th one we just took on. we have no shelters for cats anywhere with in 200 Miles and I hate to see them killed and feral. we always get them fixed asap but a lot can't and that leads to many many many more...I hate it, we're turning the back yard into a cat patio so they can't get out but can get out of our hair...this is so 😢

Reply(2)
18
Guest
3d ago

this sucks to here. these poor people passed. I hope all these animals get good homes

Reply
33
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Woman pronounced dead at N.Y. nursing facility is found breathing at funeral home hours later

A woman was pronounced dead in a New York nursing home Saturday morning, only to be discovered breathing nearly three hours later, police said. The 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Water’s Edge Rehab and Nursing Center at Port Jefferson on Long Island at 11:15 a.m., Suffolk County police said. She was taken to O.B. Davis Funeral Home in Miller Place at 1:30 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Yorktown Police Find Two Deceased in Home with 125 Cats

On Jan. 30, Yorktown Police responded to 149 Cordial Road for a welfare check. According to published reports, before entry members of they YPD were able to look into a window and find hundreds of cats. Eventuall, a man and a woman in the 50’s were found dead in the...
YORKTOWN, NY
Outsider.com

NY Woman Found Breathing at Funeral Home Hours After Declared Dead

For the second time this year, a U.S. medical professional has declared a woman dead only to find her breathing in a funeral home hours later. The most recent incident happened on Feb. 4 in a New York facility. An 82-year-old unnamed patient at Water’s Edge Rehab and Nursing Center on Long Island was pronounced dead at 11:15 am, according to Suffolk County police, per CBS News.
URBANDALE, IA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
GUILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

2 Found Dead In Northern Westchester Home

New Details: 150 Starving Cats Seized After Man, Woman Found Dead In Hudson Valley HomeA man and a woman were found dead in a Northern Westchester home along with more than 100 cats when officers responded for a welfare check.The incident occurred in Yorktown around 9:50 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at…
YORKTOWN, NY
mynews13.com

Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?

PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
FLORIDA STATE
WMTW

Several puppies looking for new homes in Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine — Several puppies are about to be up for adoption in Maine. Kyra Hunsicker from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland brought Chloe to the Maine's Total Coverage studios on Wednesday. Chloe is a 5-month-old puppy from Louisiana who Hunsicker says is full of energy and...
WESTBROOK, ME
ABC News

Ride at Iowa amusement park where boy died will never reopen

ALTOONA, Iowa -- The ride at an Iowa amusement park where an 11-year-old boy was killed in 2021 will never reopen, the park's owners said. Bill Lentz, Adventureland's general manager, said in a letter posted on the park's website Friday that after spending months reviewing the safety of the Raging River ride, officials decided to close it permanently.
IOWA STATE
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
144K+
Followers
28K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy