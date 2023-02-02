ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

travellemming.com

28 Best Coffee Shops in San Diego (in 2023)

Did you know that there are over 800 coffee shops in San Diego? Considering factors such as high-quality coffee, specialty drinks, reliable wifi, and delicious pastries, you’ll have your hands full discovering the best shops around the city. But never fear – I’m from the San Diego area and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
easyreadernews.com

TRAVEL: Four Iconic San Diego Beach towns

Just like the South Bay’s Redondo/Hermosa/Manhattan Beach trio of beach cities, each unique and different from each other, California’s second largest city, San Diego, has four distinct beach cities as well, all worth exploring. For the latest episode of #PhotowalksTV, I brought my iPhone 14 Pro Max to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

The $100,000 gamble in Mission Hills

Yet it is not the artistry of many of Guzel’s rugs that makes this shop unique in San Diego, perhaps in all of western America. Guzel is unique because all its rugs are from Turkey, and few rug stores would dare specialize in Turkish rugs. The business is hazardous , one which depends upon the ability of traditional folk art to survive the onslaught of mass-produced rugs from nations such as China, India, and Pakistan. (May 5, 1983)
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Lake Cuyamaca Upper Basin Full and Fishable

Dock Totals 1/22 – 2/4: 1,063 anglers aboard 51 half-day to 3-day trips out of San Diego landings over the past two weeks caught 9 barracuda, 1 black seabass (released), 2 bonito, 33 calico bass (95 released), 41 halfmoon, 4 halibut (6 released), 146 lingcod, 11 perch, 35 spiny lobster (86 released), 5 rock crab, 2,035 rockfish, 589 sand bass, 466 sculpin, 12 sheephead, 2 triggerfish, 349 whitefish, and 3 yellowtail.
SAN DIEGO, CA
UCSD Guardian

UC San Diego Scientists Dye Ocean Waves Pink to Study Coastal Water Interactions

UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography has teamed with researchers from the University of Washington to study coastal interactions in La Jolla’s coastal waters at Torrey Pines State Beach and Natural Reserve. The research, conducted by the two institutions, included the release of environmentally-safe pink dye into the ocean last week, which was viewed by January and February beachgoers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SanDiego.com

Corvette Diner San Diego

San Diego is home to plenty of good eateries, but the Corvette Diner in Liberty Station’s Arts District might take the cake for the restaurant that feels more like a destination than just another place to grab food. Corvette Diner is an establishment in San Diego that has been...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Sellers dwindle in Ocean Beach with arrival of sidewalk vending enforcement

The boardwalk area of Ocean Beach around Veterans Plaza was once a densely packed de facto open market. Dozens of vendors sold jewelry, clothing, art, decor and more from folding tables under pop-up canopies. But that congregation has been cleared, largely by the newly begun enforcement of San Diego’s sidewalk...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Life touches life in Balboa Park.

Two very different lives. A young man was passing through Balboa Park. He saw an older gentleman playing a bluesy song and decided to sketch him. Two generations. Two separate lives, suddenly touching. That’s part of the magic of Balboa Park. The musician, who is exceptionally talented, is Saint...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

SANDAG denies El Cajon sub-committee representation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During a recent SANDAG board meeting, El Cajon was denied a seat on any committees. Mayor Bill Wells believes this is because El Cajon is the dumping ground for thousands of homeless and as such, the rest of the board wants to give them as little voice as possible.
EL CAJON, CA

