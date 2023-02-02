Read full article on original website
Phil Mickelson makes SAVAGE dig at Tiger Woods as golf fans debate LIV vs. PGA
Phil Mickelson took a dig at his old adversary Tiger Woods after the idea was touted for a LIV Golf League vs. PGA Tour grudge match. Such a match is unlikely to happen, according to the six-time major champion, because the breakaway tour would "dominate" the event. In case the...
Caddie collapses, rushed to hospital during AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
PEBBLE BEACH — A caddie collapsed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday. The caddie, whose name is currently being withheld due to privacy concerns, was working for one of the amateurs, Geoff Couch, in this week’s tournament. The amateur was paired with PGA Tour players Beau Hossler and Max McGreevy.
Dustin Johnson on Masters LIV dinner tension? "It has nothing to do with us"
Dustin Johnson has become the latest pro to offer his thoughts on how the LIV Golf League players will approach this year's past champions' dinner at the Masters. Jon Rahm initially set this discussion off when news filtered through that Augusta National was not banning the LIV Golf League players from the first major of 2023.
2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open field: Players, rankings
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) The...
Brandel Chamblee reveals the golf legend that stopped talking to him once he became an analyst
There hasn’t been anyone in golf media that’s been tougher on LIV Golf than Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee. Since the inception of LIV, Chamblee has said it “makes him want to puke”, has called the players who’ve gone to LIV “the greediest, most self-serving, self-interested, willfully blind players in the world of golf today” and has also said “As far as I know, it’s never happened that an athlete has been kicked out of their Hall Of Fame but both Norman and Mickelson should be removed from the Hall Of Fame”.
Why Is an Eagle Called an Eagle in Golf?
Every golfer is familiar with the terms used for specific scores on a hole, but do you know where they originated? Terms such as par, birdie, and bogey didn’t exist for the first few centuries of golf’s existence. It wasn’t until the late 19th century when golfers started naming specific scores.
Nine golfers withdrew from 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after Saturday's weather delay
It’s been a challenging week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Monterey Peninsula and the leaderboard has been filling up with withdrawals. Before his Thursday round started, Philip Knowles was the first of 15 WDs of the week. He was replaced in the field by Jonas Blixt.
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro-am results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard is headed by winners Ben Silverman and Aaron Rodgers, who earned the PGA Tour pro-am win with a victory at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. Silverman and Rodgers, who plays off a 10 handicap and is a future Hall-of-Fame...
World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, defending champion Scottie Scheffler highlight first full-field designated event at 2023 WM Phoenix Open
Rory McIlroy, the best player in the world, hasn’t made a start on the PGA Tour since the CJ Cup (an event he won). Well, that changes next week at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open where he headlines a monster field. It’ll be the first full-field designated event in...
LIV Golf Takes Superstar From PGA Tour
One of the most insane stories in the world of sports over the last year has been the creation of the LIV Golf League, its poaching of players from the PGA Tour, as well as its first season in the summer and fall of 2022.
Caddie for top PGA Tour Champions pro diagnosed with cancer
New Zealand’s Steven Alker, a long-time journeyman golfer, enjoyed a remarkable career renaissance on the PGA Tour Champions in 2022. The 52-year-old’s dream season included four wins and 18 top-10 finishes in 23 starts, which ultimately earned him the year-end Charles Schwab Cup. On the course, Alker shared...
PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel makes LIV Golf League confession
LIV Golf League critic Billy Horschel has conceded it would be beneficial for the DP World Tour if they were to allow breakaway tour players to compete on the European-based circuit. Horschel has been consistently outspoken about LIV Golf for the better part of a year. The American, 36, previously...
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Rounds 3-4 on Sunday
Live scores, updates and highlights from Round 3 and 4 of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday. Justin Rose heads into the final round of the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at 12 under and in command with a one-stroke lead. The Englishman finished his third round in a flurry to ascend to the top of the leaderboard in a blink of an eye.
Aaron Rodgers and Ben Silverman win the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Ben Silverman and Aaron Rodgers are the winning team at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. With a team final round of 5-under 67, Silverman and Rodgers finished at 26-under 189 to beat the team of Peter Malnati and Dan Colleran by a shot. Charley Hoffman and tennis player Mardy...
Viktor Hovland's AT&T Pebble Beach playing partner is a match made in (fast food) heaven
It was less than a year ago when Viktor Hovland charmed golf fans and media with an answer about turning pro and having some real money in his pocket for the first time. He wasn't thinking about buying flashy cars or flying private planes, but rather being able to splurge on . . . Chipotle. Yep, Chipotle.
Why WM Phoenix Open fan favorite Phil Mickelson won't return to TPC Scottsdale, PGA Tour
For 30 years Phil Mickelson was a staple of the WM Phoenix Open. In fact, he was the Phoenix Open. Lefty made his debut at the PGA Tour’s annual Arizona desert stop in 1989 as an 18-year-old freshman at nearby Arizona State. As Mickelson evolved from a three-time NCAA champion to a six-time major champion and 45-time winner on Tour, the event at TPC Scottsdale grew with him and took a bit of his personality along for the ride.
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse, winner’s share, pro-am prize money payout
The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse for the pro-am competition is set for $100,000, with the winner's share coming in at $10,000 -- separate from the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is headed by Jordan...
Tiger Woods' incredible 'high ripper' chip shot, explained
All right, so listen, I have an obligation to tell you that if you're serious about getting better around the greens this season, you should probably leave any attempts at hitting this shot. Go for a safe and no-nonsense shot, like a bump-and-run. But if you're looking for something that...
Asian Tour order of merit moving to a points-based system to level playing field
The Asian Tour is changing the Order of Merit points system, doing so for the 2023 season with the goal of narrowing the gap between the Tour's biggest events -- the four majors, World Golf Championships and Rolex Series events -- and the second-tier events often competing futilely against the world's biggest golf tournaments.
The End of the World Golf Championships May Be Coming
The match play will not return to Austin Country Club next year, and if the event survives it may not do so under the WGC banner, started a quarter century ago in response to Greg Norman's world tour concept.
