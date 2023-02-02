ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson makes SAVAGE dig at Tiger Woods as golf fans debate LIV vs. PGA

Phil Mickelson took a dig at his old adversary Tiger Woods after the idea was touted for a LIV Golf League vs. PGA Tour grudge match. Such a match is unlikely to happen, according to the six-time major champion, because the breakaway tour would "dominate" the event. In case the...
Golf Digest

Caddie collapses, rushed to hospital during AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PEBBLE BEACH — A caddie collapsed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday. The caddie, whose name is currently being withheld due to privacy concerns, was working for one of the amateurs, Geoff Couch, in this week’s tournament. The amateur was paired with PGA Tour players Beau Hossler and Max McGreevy.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
golfmagic.com

Dustin Johnson on Masters LIV dinner tension? "It has nothing to do with us"

Dustin Johnson has become the latest pro to offer his thoughts on how the LIV Golf League players will approach this year's past champions' dinner at the Masters. Jon Rahm initially set this discussion off when news filtered through that Augusta National was not banning the LIV Golf League players from the first major of 2023.
thegolfnewsnet.com

2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open field: Players, rankings

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) The...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
GolfWRX

Brandel Chamblee reveals the golf legend that stopped talking to him once he became an analyst

There hasn’t been anyone in golf media that’s been tougher on LIV Golf than Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee. Since the inception of LIV, Chamblee has said it “makes him want to puke”, has called the players who’ve gone to LIV “the greediest, most self-serving, self-interested, willfully blind players in the world of golf today” and has also said “As far as I know, it’s never happened that an athlete has been kicked out of their Hall Of Fame but both Norman and Mickelson should be removed from the Hall Of Fame”.
Sportscasting

Why Is an Eagle Called an Eagle in Golf?

Every golfer is familiar with the terms used for specific scores on a hole, but do you know where they originated? Terms such as par, birdie, and bogey didn’t exist for the first few centuries of golf’s existence. It wasn’t until the late 19th century when golfers started naming specific scores.
NEW JERSEY STATE
OnlyHomers

LIV Golf Takes Superstar From PGA Tour

One of the most insane stories in the world of sports over the last year has been the creation of the LIV Golf League, its poaching of players from the PGA Tour, as well as its first season in the summer and fall of 2022.
Golf Digest

Caddie for top PGA Tour Champions pro diagnosed with cancer

New Zealand’s Steven Alker, a long-time journeyman golfer, enjoyed a remarkable career renaissance on the PGA Tour Champions in 2022. The 52-year-old’s dream season included four wins and 18 top-10 finishes in 23 starts, which ultimately earned him the year-end Charles Schwab Cup. On the course, Alker shared...
TEXAS STATE
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel makes LIV Golf League confession

LIV Golf League critic Billy Horschel has conceded it would be beneficial for the DP World Tour if they were to allow breakaway tour players to compete on the European-based circuit. Horschel has been consistently outspoken about LIV Golf for the better part of a year. The American, 36, previously...
VIRGINIA STATE
thegolfnewsnet.com

Aaron Rodgers and Ben Silverman win the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Ben Silverman and Aaron Rodgers are the winning team at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. With a team final round of 5-under 67, Silverman and Rodgers finished at 26-under 189 to beat the team of Peter Malnati and Dan Colleran by a shot. Charley Hoffman and tennis player Mardy...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why WM Phoenix Open fan favorite Phil Mickelson won't return to TPC Scottsdale, PGA Tour

For 30 years Phil Mickelson was a staple of the WM Phoenix Open. In fact, he was the Phoenix Open. Lefty made his debut at the PGA Tour’s annual Arizona desert stop in 1989 as an 18-year-old freshman at nearby Arizona State. As Mickelson evolved from a three-time NCAA champion to a six-time major champion and 45-time winner on Tour, the event at TPC Scottsdale grew with him and took a bit of his personality along for the ride.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
thegolfnewsnet.com

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse, winner’s share, pro-am prize money payout

The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am purse for the pro-am competition is set for $100,000, with the winner's share coming in at $10,000 -- separate from the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart. The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is headed by Jordan...
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods' incredible 'high ripper' chip shot, explained

All right, so listen, I have an obligation to tell you that if you're serious about getting better around the greens this season, you should probably leave any attempts at hitting this shot. Go for a safe and no-nonsense shot, like a bump-and-run. But if you're looking for something that...
thegolfnewsnet.com

Asian Tour order of merit moving to a points-based system to level playing field

The Asian Tour is changing the Order of Merit points system, doing so for the 2023 season with the goal of narrowing the gap between the Tour's biggest events -- the four majors, World Golf Championships and Rolex Series events -- and the second-tier events often competing futilely against the world's biggest golf tournaments.

