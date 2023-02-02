Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Caddie collapses, rushed to hospital during AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
PEBBLE BEACH — A caddie collapsed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday. The caddie, whose name is currently being withheld due to privacy concerns, was working for one of the amateurs, Geoff Couch, in this week’s tournament. The amateur was paired with PGA Tour players Beau Hossler and Max McGreevy.
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith make swift Saudi Arabia exit
Phil Mickelson will have more time to get involved in social media debates about LIV Golf and the PGA Tour after he missed the cut at the Saudi International. A visibly skinnier Mickelson, 52, wasn't the only big name to miss the halfway cut at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah.
GolfWRX
Brandel Chamblee reveals the golf legend that stopped talking to him once he became an analyst
There hasn’t been anyone in golf media that’s been tougher on LIV Golf than Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee. Since the inception of LIV, Chamblee has said it “makes him want to puke”, has called the players who’ve gone to LIV “the greediest, most self-serving, self-interested, willfully blind players in the world of golf today” and has also said “As far as I know, it’s never happened that an athlete has been kicked out of their Hall Of Fame but both Norman and Mickelson should be removed from the Hall Of Fame”.
golfmagic.com
Dustin Johnson on Masters LIV dinner tension? "It has nothing to do with us"
Dustin Johnson has become the latest pro to offer his thoughts on how the LIV Golf League players will approach this year's past champions' dinner at the Masters. Jon Rahm initially set this discussion off when news filtered through that Augusta National was not banning the LIV Golf League players from the first major of 2023.
Golf Digest
Caddie for top PGA Tour Champions pro diagnosed with cancer
New Zealand’s Steven Alker, a long-time journeyman golfer, enjoyed a remarkable career renaissance on the PGA Tour Champions in 2022. The 52-year-old’s dream season included four wins and 18 top-10 finishes in 23 starts, which ultimately earned him the year-end Charles Schwab Cup. On the course, Alker shared...
Paige Spiranac Obliterates Phil Mickelson Over 4 Inches Comment
Sam Ryder was in contention last week at the Farmers Insurance Open, and the same old conversation started again about his pants. Ryder wears joggers and ankle socks, meaning some skin shows between his pants and his shoes. Phil Mickelson — who plays on the LIV Tour, which allows players to wear shorts — was having none of it.
golfmagic.com
Report: "Signs of life" Tiger will make first PGA Tour start since car crash
Tiger Woods could potentially participate in his first official PGA Tour event since his 2021 car crash. According to @TWLegion, there are "signs of life" that 47-year-old Woods is ramping up his preparation for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera. That tournament takes place next week. Woods is actually the tournament...
Nine golfers withdrew from 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after Saturday's weather delay
It’s been a challenging week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the Monterey Peninsula and the leaderboard has been filling up with withdrawals. Before his Thursday round started, Philip Knowles was the first of 15 WDs of the week. He was replaced in the field by Jonas Blixt.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open field: Players, rankings
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) The...
Golf Digest
The Pebble Beach Pro-Am continues to struggle with weak fields. So where does the tournament go from here?
PEBBLE BEACH — It was a nice day until it wasn’t, whipping winds off the Pacific arriving late and bending the flagsticks that once looked so inviting into yoga poses. If that sounds dramatic, talk to Will Gordon, who owned a share of the lead at eight under in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when the gales arrived Thursday. Gordon did his best to get to the clubhouse with his card intact, but you can only do so much against forces beyond your control, and he finished bogey, bogey, triple. Even for a tournament infamous for its fickle weather, Gordon’s fate seemed cruel, a reminder that good things can get sticky, and in a hurry.
World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, defending champion Scottie Scheffler highlight first full-field designated event at 2023 WM Phoenix Open
Rory McIlroy, the best player in the world, hasn’t made a start on the PGA Tour since the CJ Cup (an event he won). Well, that changes next week at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open where he headlines a monster field. It’ll be the first full-field designated event in...
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final pro-am results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am final leaderboard is headed by winners Ben Silverman and Aaron Rodgers, who earned the PGA Tour pro-am win with a victory at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif. Silverman and Rodgers, who plays off a 10 handicap and is a future Hall-of-Fame...
Golf Digest
Aaron Rodgers tells Josh Allen where he can put his asterisk after winning rain-shortened Pro-Am at Pebble
The ninth time was the charm for Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers QB (at least for now) finally checking off a “bucket list” moment at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Rodgers teamed with Canada’s Ben Silverman to shoot a 26-under 189 total and win the Pro-Am competition by one stroke over Peter Malnati and Don Colleran on Sunday afternoon.
Aaron Rodgers wins a championship at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
The off-season is going better for Aaron Rodgers than the NFL season did for Aaron Rodgers in 2022. The great Green Bay Packers quarterback and partner Ben Silverman captured the title at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday. Per Packers.com:. The Packers’ quarterback and PGA professional Ben Silverman finished...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel makes LIV Golf League confession
LIV Golf League critic Billy Horschel has conceded it would be beneficial for the DP World Tour if they were to allow breakaway tour players to compete on the European-based circuit. Horschel has been consistently outspoken about LIV Golf for the better part of a year. The American, 36, previously...
Why WM Phoenix Open fan favorite Phil Mickelson won't return to TPC Scottsdale, PGA Tour
For 30 years Phil Mickelson was a staple of the WM Phoenix Open. In fact, he was the Phoenix Open. Lefty made his debut at the PGA Tour’s annual Arizona desert stop in 1989 as an 18-year-old freshman at nearby Arizona State. As Mickelson evolved from a three-time NCAA champion to a six-time major champion and 45-time winner on Tour, the event at TPC Scottsdale grew with him and took a bit of his personality along for the ride.
Max Homa, Billy Horschel become latest signees to new 'Monday Night' golf league TGL
The holiday season is over but TMRW Sports, the tech-focused golf league headed by Tiger Woods and Rory Mcilroy, keeps sprinkling announcements of its signed players as if it’s still the 12 days of Christmas. The latest to join the fray: Max Homa and Billy Horschel. This marks nine...
