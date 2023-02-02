The 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open is the third PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier, and it's by far the biggest so far. The fourth tournament in the West Coast Swing is an an open event and allocates three spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The designated tournament, which features a $20 million purse, is played Thursday through Sunday.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO