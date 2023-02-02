ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
thegolfnewsnet.com

2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open field: Players, rankings

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) The...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
thegolfnewsnet.com

Is Aaron Rodgers a sandbagger at golf? PGA Tour pro Keith Mitchell thinks so

Aaron Rodgers and his professional partner, Ben Silverman, won the truncated 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday, taking home a one-shot victory in the 54-hole pro-amateur tournament. For the future Hall-of-Famer and current Green Bay Packers quarterback, it's his first win in this tournament, which features 156 pro-am teams...
GREEN BAY, WI
thegolfnewsnet.com

Aaron Rodgers and Ben Silverman win the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Ben Silverman and Aaron Rodgers are the winning team at the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. With a team final round of 5-under 67, Silverman and Rodgers finished at 26-under 189 to beat the team of Peter Malnati and Dan Colleran by a shot. Charley Hoffman and tennis player Mardy...
thegolfnewsnet.com

2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. We began our 2021-2023 PGA Tour one-and-done picks...
ARIZONA STATE
thegolfnewsnet.com

2023 Trophy Hassan II betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2023 Trophy Hassan II betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat, Morocco. The PGA Tour Champions betting favorite this week is Miguel Angel Jimenez, who comes into the week at +650 betting odds. Bernhard Langer is next...
thegolfnewsnet.com

Asian Tour order of merit moving to a points-based system to level playing field

The Asian Tour is changing the Order of Merit points system, doing so for the 2023 season with the goal of narrowing the gap between the Tour's biggest events -- the four majors, World Golf Championships and Rolex Series events -- and the second-tier events often competing futilely against the world's biggest golf tournaments.
thegolfnewsnet.com

2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2023 Ras al Khaimah Championship is a big event on the 2023-2023 DP World Tour schedule, with Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, hosting the event. The Ras al Khaimah Championship field is headed by Ryan Fox, Adrian Meronk, Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard and...
thegolfnewsnet.com

2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open Monday qualifier: Dates, locations, field and who got through

The 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open is the third PGA Tour event of the calendar year to offer a Monday qualifier, and it's by far the biggest so far. The fourth tournament in the West Coast Swing is an an open event and allocates three spots in the field to players who earn their way in through a Monday qualifier. The designated tournament, which features a $20 million purse, is played Thursday through Sunday.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy