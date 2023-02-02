ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
B98.5

Visit One Of The Oldest Amusement Parks In USA Here In Maine

As we spend our leisure time surrounded by devices that allow us to stream thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, 65" TVs that allow us to watch sports games from several thousand miles away, and video games that have graphics that look almost real, it is kind of hard to remember that people used to enjoy much simpler forms of entertainment.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

All Eight Locations of Pet Store Loyal Companion in Maine Are Closing

You've got until the end of February 2023. The announcement was made on their website and Facebook pages:. With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we've made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores.  We have loved serving the community and supporting you on your pet wellness journey. ​ Our stores will be open through the end of February.  We will be offering liquidation discounts and we encourage you to take advantage of these great offers to get all the supplies you need. While it's hard to say goodbye, it's easy to say thank you. Thank you for being part of our family. Thank you for caring about pet wellness. And thank  you for supporting your local community. We've enjoyed all the hugs and belly rubs along the way. ​
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

People Are Flocking to Maine to Catch a Glimpse of This Massive, Rare Eagle

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'm not a big bird guy, but some creatures you can't help but be mesmerized by. In order to spot a rare Stellar's Sea Eagle, you'd need to be in the right place at the right time. According to Wikipedia, this species of eagle is native to Northeast Asia and has a current population estimating at 5,000 and decreasing. Experts suspect that is due to climate change. The largest eagle in the world is said to be the Philippines Eagle, but this sucker outweighs them by an average of 2.2 pounds. Their wingspan ranges anywhere between 6 and 8 feet.
GEORGETOWN, ME
94.9 HOM

25 Best Smells in the World According to Mainers

Smells are everywhere. I honestly think that all New Englanders at one point or another have visited the Museum of Science in Boston, MA, where either their parents or teachers forced them to smell animals. Yes, you read that correctly. There is actually a section in the Museum of Science where you are able to smell animal's scents (bears, moose, birds, and more).
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy

MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Luchador Tacos Opening Its Fourth Location In Auburn, Maine

Luchador Tacos started out as a small taco stand across from the Oxford County Courthouse in South Paris, Maine. Business was good, so it needed a bigger space, so it was moved to what was a small convenience store on Nichols Street in South Paris, the street I grew up on.
AUBURN, ME
foxbangor.com

Orono Land Trust uses trail cameras to highlight Maine wildlife

ORONO -- The Orono Land Trust is finding new ways to attract visitors to their neck of the woods. Since last fall, the group has been using trail cameras to monitor a wide variety of local wildlife-- and now they are using the pictures to both encourage people to get out in nature and demonstrate a need to protect Maine's animals.
ORONO, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Valentine’s Day gift ideas from Maine makers

PORTLAND, Maine — Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and whether you're celebrating with your special someone, or getting together for Galentine's Day, Kristan Vermeulen, the voice behind the "Makers of the USA" podcast, has some great gift ideas made by Maine companies. Nail It Art: Art made...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Spectacular Laser Lights Show Coming to Maine in May 2023

Even though laser light shows have been around for years (just ask any Pink Floyd fan), the concept really made a comeback during the pandemic. It makes sense... As they typically operate as a drive-in event, they allowed for social distancing. Even though, for the most part, we have put...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

The 2022 Top 10 Hottest Real Estate Towns in Maine

There aren't enough homes in Maine to go around. Mainebiz published Maine's Hottest Towns top 10 rankings. The information comes from Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough. They pick the towns and cities with the biggest jump in single-family home sales. Part of the data includes the average price and days on the market.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes

People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy