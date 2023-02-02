Read full article on original website
‘Happy-Go-Lucky’ Maine Dog Waiting for a Forever Home for Over 76 Days
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. There's a good boy out there who has been waiting way too long to find his forever home. Meet Chip. Folks, I want you to look...
Visit One Of The Oldest Amusement Parks In USA Here In Maine
As we spend our leisure time surrounded by devices that allow us to stream thousands of hours of movies and TV shows, 65" TVs that allow us to watch sports games from several thousand miles away, and video games that have graphics that look almost real, it is kind of hard to remember that people used to enjoy much simpler forms of entertainment.
All Eight Locations of Pet Store Loyal Companion in Maine Are Closing
You've got until the end of February 2023. The announcement was made on their website and Facebook pages:. With a heavy heart, we want to inform you that we've made the tough decision to close our Loyal Companion stores. We have loved serving the community and supporting you on your pet wellness journey. Our stores will be open through the end of February. We will be offering liquidation discounts and we encourage you to take advantage of these great offers to get all the supplies you need. While it's hard to say goodbye, it's easy to say thank you. Thank you for being part of our family. Thank you for caring about pet wellness. And thank you for supporting your local community. We've enjoyed all the hugs and belly rubs along the way.
People Are Flocking to Maine to Catch a Glimpse of This Massive, Rare Eagle
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'm not a big bird guy, but some creatures you can't help but be mesmerized by. In order to spot a rare Stellar's Sea Eagle, you'd need to be in the right place at the right time. According to Wikipedia, this species of eagle is native to Northeast Asia and has a current population estimating at 5,000 and decreasing. Experts suspect that is due to climate change. The largest eagle in the world is said to be the Philippines Eagle, but this sucker outweighs them by an average of 2.2 pounds. Their wingspan ranges anywhere between 6 and 8 feet.
25 Best Smells in the World According to Mainers
Smells are everywhere. I honestly think that all New Englanders at one point or another have visited the Museum of Science in Boston, MA, where either their parents or teachers forced them to smell animals. Yes, you read that correctly. There is actually a section in the Museum of Science where you are able to smell animal's scents (bears, moose, birds, and more).
Pet store chain with 8 Maine locations files for bankruptcy
MAINE, USA — Loyal Companion, a pet store chain with eight locations in Maine and more than 15 locations across New England, has filed for bankruptcy. Select stores will be holding liquidation events through the end of February, and all stores will close by Feb. 28, 2023, according to the company's website. Individual store hours and final days of business may vary by location.
Mainers Tell Us Their Favorite 30 Local Beers to Enjoy During the Super Bowl
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Are you ready for some football? Are you ready to have a few cool ones to enjoy during football?. Well, this is the weekend for it,...
Luchador Tacos Opening Its Fourth Location In Auburn, Maine
Luchador Tacos started out as a small taco stand across from the Oxford County Courthouse in South Paris, Maine. Business was good, so it needed a bigger space, so it was moved to what was a small convenience store on Nichols Street in South Paris, the street I grew up on.
Orono Land Trust uses trail cameras to highlight Maine wildlife
ORONO -- The Orono Land Trust is finding new ways to attract visitors to their neck of the woods. Since last fall, the group has been using trail cameras to monitor a wide variety of local wildlife-- and now they are using the pictures to both encourage people to get out in nature and demonstrate a need to protect Maine's animals.
Valentine’s Day gift ideas from Maine makers
PORTLAND, Maine — Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and whether you're celebrating with your special someone, or getting together for Galentine's Day, Kristan Vermeulen, the voice behind the "Makers of the USA" podcast, has some great gift ideas made by Maine companies. Nail It Art: Art made...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Maine
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Maine using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Someone Left a Rude Note on This Van in Portland, Maine, But Didn’t Use Paper
I really feel like I have no words for this, but let me give it a try. I have to choose these words carefully here because this is a move that someone who can't control their temper makes and the words I'd like to use to describe this person not only can't be said here but would only stoop to this person's level.
Spectacular Laser Lights Show Coming to Maine in May 2023
Even though laser light shows have been around for years (just ask any Pink Floyd fan), the concept really made a comeback during the pandemic. It makes sense... As they typically operate as a drive-in event, they allowed for social distancing. Even though, for the most part, we have put...
Remember When Lewiston, Maine, was Featured on ‘Criminal Minds’?
Nostalgia, let's talk about it. Lewiston is the second largest city in Maine with 36,615 people, according to Maine Demographics. I am not sure if that's why it was chosen to be featured on one of the greatest TV crime shows of all time, or not. But I was today...
The 2022 Top 10 Hottest Real Estate Towns in Maine
There aren't enough homes in Maine to go around. Mainebiz published Maine's Hottest Towns top 10 rankings. The information comes from Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough. They pick the towns and cities with the biggest jump in single-family home sales. Part of the data includes the average price and days on the market.
Five McDonald’s Locations in Maine That Once Had Unique Themes
People in Maine have loved chain restaurants for decades because they're consistent and usually budget-friendly as well. McDonald's has long been a bit in Maine, with locations spanning from Madawaska to Kittery. These days, it's not just the food and prices that are consistent, but also the look of the restaurants.
4 Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts win prizes in Monday night’s drawing
There was no Powerball jackpot winner in Massachusetts, but four tickets sold at local stores won prizes in Monday night’s drawing.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you live eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that you should try because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Word on the street: Downtown rebound, office conversions top Maine development trends
From downtown retail to office-building conversions into other uses, commercial development is sizzling across Maine. For a lowdown on what’s trending in 2023, Mainebiz asked experts including mayors, economic development directors and those working in real estate for the trends they’re most excited about this year. Here’s what...
