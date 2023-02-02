Read full article on original website
Large store chain closing multiple Florida locationsKristen WaltersJacksonville, FL
72-Year-Old Diabetic Janitor was Accidentally Locked Inside a Holding Cell in the Orange County Courthouse For 3 NightsZack LoveOrange County, FL
97 Years Old Orlando's Historic Venue Hosted Several Events And Stars Including Elvis PresleyMadocOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Yes, the "World's Most Dangerous Tree" can be found here in FloridaEvie M.Florida State
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Daniel Scott Scouting Report | California DB | 2023 NFL Draft
In Daniel Scott’s prep days at St. Francis High School – a highly-successful program in Southern California’s San Gabriel Valley – he flew under the radar as a two-way prospect in the 2017 recruiting class. Throughout Scott’s three-year varsity career at St. Francis, he was a...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Devonni Reed, DB, University of South Carolina
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Growing up I would always watch Ohio State-Michigan rivalry and also playing football in the backyard pretending to be Ohio State versus Michigan and I’ve been loving it ever since. What are your favorite moments from your football...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Isaiah Burch, OL, Campbell
Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. Overall, I have had a solid experience as a student here at Campbell. It has truly been a place to call home. I’ve met a lot of people and learned a lot of things in my time here. In my undergrad I majored in health and physical education and I am currently pursuing my Masters of Education with a focus in Exercise Science. I participated in a campus organization called Ransom which is a student led ministry group. I also am very involved in the community volunteering at schools, food drives, etc.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jevin Frett, WR, University of Louisiana-Monroe
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I decided to be a football player when I was in 4th, 5th grade. I wanted to pursue in football because I saw myself stand out from other athletes and enjoyed it. What are you looking to achieve as...
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Zachary Blackiston, DE, Heidelberg | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Zachary Blackiston the underrated and unsung defensive end from Heidelberg recently took time out of his busy schedule to sit down with NFL Draft Diamonds lead scout Jimmy Williams. Check out this exclusive Zoom Interview, and make sure you hit the like and subscribe button below. Also feel free to...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Corners Fly off the Board
A trade for the number one overall pick, plus corners flying off the board early in this 2023 NFL mock draft. With two head coaching vacancies being filled and Tom Brady announcing his retirement some big dominos have already started to fall for this offseason. Making this a good time for a 2023 NFL mock draft.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Te’Vailance Hunt, WR, Arkansas State
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. ⁃ I never look at the end results, I just trust the process to get me where I need to be. The Belief/confidence I have in myself and the humbleness is unmatched. The ability I have to handle and overcome adversity is top tier. All my life I never let anyone tell me how good I was or wasn’t, I just put my head down and worked and that is what got me this far and that is what makes me a standout in the 2023 NFL Draft.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
JL Skinner Scouting Report | Boise State University DB | 2023 NFL Draft
Soon after arriving at Boise State University following a successful high school career at Point Loma High School in San Diego, California, JL Skinner proved to be a versatile and relentless force at the backend of the Broncos’ defense. As a true freshman in 2019, Skinner entered his true...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Alex Pihlstrom, OL, University of Illinois
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. What made me decide that I wanted to be a football player was my dad playing for the University of Minnesota and always watching games with him or having him being one of my first coaches. We both shared passion in it as I grew up learning the game and how to be a great teammate in all sports.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Eli Manning and the rest of the world were not impressed by Rae Sremmurd’s Pro Bowl halftime performance
It is 2023 and the NFL booked Rae Sremmurd as the Pro Bowl halftime performance and boy it was underwhelming. It was so bad that Eli Manning was laser focused on his gameplan to beat his brother during the middle of the concert. SremmLife Crew Records is a record label...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Brayden Thimons, DE, Westminster (PA) | 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Zoom Interview
Brayden Thimons the standout defensive end from Westminster College in Pennsylvania recently sat down with Jimmy Williams the lead scout at NFL Draft Diamonds for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button below, and follow all the 2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interviews. NFL Draft...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for February 5, 2023 | Presented by The Hula Bowl
Panthers hired DC Ejiro Evero as the same position. Texans interviewed Vikings assistant QB Coach Jerrod Johnson. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at [email protected]
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett suffered an injury during the Pro Bowl Games
Myles Garrett is the only person so far to have suffered an injury in the Pro Bowl Games. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media Insiders, Garrett is believed to suffer a dislocated toe while competing in today’s Pro Bowl Games. Garrett limped off the field, but X-rays did...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Three Super Bowl Predictions You Can Bet On
The most anticipated sporting event of the year is quickly coming up as the Philadelphia Eagles take on Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. An easy Eagles victory over 49ers and a dramatic finish between the Chiefs and Bengals set the stage for February 12, with the game set to play out at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Carolina Panthers hired Ejiro Evero as their new Defensive Coordinator | This is a Power Move
Many thought Ejiro Evero was destined to land in Minnesota with the Vikings, but that is not going to happen. Carolina Panthers made a power move and hired Ejiro Evero the Broncos defensive coordinator just a day after the Broncos let him out of his contract. Evero was pursued by...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Sean Payton throws shade at Jets new OC Nathaniel Hackett at his Press Conference
I love Sean Payton, after his comments on New York Jets new OC Nathaniel Hackett. Payton didn’t say his name specifically but damn did he throw some shade his way. Payton told reporters he is a really good game manager, and took a jab at former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett by saying, “I don’t anticipate the crowd having to count down the 30 second play clock”.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Patrick Mahomes vows to drink a beer out of Cooper Manning’s Cowboy Boot if they win the Super Bowl
Patrick Mahomes is not a stranger to the Super Bowl, and if they win the Super Bowl again this year, Mahomes vowed to do something wild. Mahomes was being interviewed by Cooper Manning the brother of Eli and Peyton who was wearing some Cowboy boots without socks, and Mahomes told Cooper if they won the Super Bowl he would drink a beer out of the boot.
