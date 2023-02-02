Read full article on original website
Where to order Super Bowl takeout in the DC area
While watching the Chiefs take on the Eagles this Sunday during the Super Bowl, stock up on some of the finest food the D.C. area has to offer. Several restaurants in the DMV are offering platters, kits and other to-go packages to ensure that the only thing football fans will have to worry about is the score and not their hungry bellies.
Woman in critical condition after Fairfax Co. shooting
A woman is in critical condition after someone shot her Tuesday morning in Fairfax County, Virginia. The shooting occurred just after 9 a.m. on Blankenship Street in Mount Vernon. Fairfax County Police Lt. James Curry described the incident as “domestic-related.”. “Callers reported hearing screaming followed by gunshots,” Curry said....
DC’s mayor wants to make changes to controversial criminal code
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser wants criminals to be held accountable, and she says the changes she’s proposing to the District’s new criminal code to increase penalties for certain crimes will send that message. The District’s new Revised Criminal Code that passed last month generally keeps police, prosecutors and...
Man dies while in police custody at Northwest DC jail, police say
D.C. police have identified a man who died while detained at a jail in Northwest. Marquez Parker, 44, was arrested at 6:45 a.m. on Thursday on armed kidnapping charges. While in a second district prison cell — at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday — officers checked on Parker and discovered he was unconscious and not breathing, the department said in a statement.
Tractor-trailer transporting colorful paper overturns on I-270, 1 injured
A tractor-trailer carrying a load of paper products overturned on Interstate 270 in Maryland following a crash with a Montgomery County commuter bus. The truck was reported overturned heading southbound on I-270 around 9:30 p.m., a short distance from the exit ramp to Interstate 370 in Montgomery County. Multicolored paper...
Man dies after train collides with pickup truck in Prince William Co.
A man was killed Monday evening when a train collided with a pickup truck in Haymarket, Virginia. Emerson Lisandro Martinez Mejia, 26, a Manassas resident, was a passenger in the pickup, Prince William County police said. The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. Monday. Police said the driver of the 2004...
1 killed in hit-and-run crash on BW Parkway
A man is dead after a hit-and-run on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway Monday night, and police are searching for a suspect. It happened on the BW Parkway heading southbound in the area of Powder Mill Road at around 10:15 p.m., according to United States Park Police officers. The man was struck...
Driver killed in fatal Prince George’s Co. crash
Police in Prince George’s County said a person died after a fatal single car collision in Brandywine, Maryland, Saturday night. The crash happened in the 14000 block of Brandywine Road at around 10:10 p.m. FATAL COLLISION: Officers responded to the 14000 block of Brandywine Rd around 10:10 pm for...
Walker, Michigan State Spartans to host Young and the Maryland Terrapins
Maryland Terrapins (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) BOTTOM LINE: Maryland takes on Michigan State in Big Ten action Tuesday. The Spartans have gone 9-2 at home. Michigan State averages 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game. The Terrapins are...
