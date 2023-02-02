Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Philly day care owner fed up with speeding drivers near business
"People don't stop. They do not stop. The cars that come down here go at least 80 miles an hour," said Erin Evers, the owner of Little Beginnings Childcare Center.
Temple Ambler Can Save You from an 11-Hour Chore You Don’t Want to Do in the First Place — For Free
Perhaps they haven’t arrived yet, but they will soon: the steady stream of mailed forms needed to fill out annual tax returns. Henry Savage, in The Philadelphia Inquirer, reported that assistance with this annual, complex chore is not only close (Temple Ambler) it’s also free.
New York Times: Philadelphia’s Reading Terminal Market Is Worth Exploring Even in Winter Months
While farmers’ markets are usually associated with warm months, some have established themselves as cold-weather travel destinations as well, including the busy Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia, writes Colleen Creamer for The New York Times.
Tips to keep pipes from freezing during blast of cold weather in the Philly region
An arctic blast has sent temperatures plunging well below freezing across the Delaware Valley.
Frontier Airlines flies out of 3 Pa. cities and is now offering a cheap unlimited summer pass
It is still chilly outside and summer is still a few months away, but no doubt there are plenty of folks in Pennsylvania already dreaming of taking that summer vacation. If that sounds dreamy, Frontier Airlines might have a deal that could make that goal a little more affordable. Because the carrier, which flies out of Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, recently announced that it is slashing the cost of its GoWild! Summer Pass from $999 to $399.
SEPTA's El derails with about 100 people on train
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An eastbound traveling train of the Market-Frankford Line derailed Saturday night with approximately 100 people on board, SEPTA says. The incident happened between the 2nd Street and Spring Garden stations just before midnight.The authority says the wheels on one car of the six-car train came off the tracks.SEPTA also says there were no injuries reported. All passengers were taken to buses replacing the route.The incident remains under investigation. SEPTA temporarily used shuttle buses between the 5th Street and Huntingdon stations, but regular operations have since been restored.
Phillymag.com
Where to Have a Blowout Birthday Dinner in Philly
Philadelphia restaurants where you can splurge on a special meal or celebrate with a big group. Diners in Philly can be divided into two categories: those who celebrate their birthdays by pretending it doesn’t exist and those who prefer to honor the day with the fervor of Mariah Carey at a Mariah Carey show.
Twin Sisters Fulfill Their Dreams with Elkins Park Restaurant
Sisters Maya (left) and Kala Johnstone at FoodChasers Kitchen, their restaurant in Elkins Park. Twin sisters Maya and Kala Johnstone had always wanted to run their own restaurant, and their dream recently came true with the opening of FoodChasers’ Kitchen in Elkins Park, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
clsphila.org
Statement of Community Legal Services on the 2023 Philadelphia Water Department Rate Case
Last week, Community Legal Services learned that the Philadelphia Water Department is proposing to increase water rates by $240 million over the next two years. This increase will raise water bills for Philadelphia families by more than 20%, costing them between $130 and $275 more per year. At a time when families are struggling to make ends meet due to record inflation, a rate increase will make it harder to pay their bills, risking their access to safe drinking water.
underthebutton.com
OMG They’re Gonna Love It: College Green Fence Masks Surprise Low-Income Housing Project
So, I’m gonna write like the fourth article on the College Green Fence this week. Whatever. We are starved for content here so this is what you get, and you better be happy with it. Kind of like how section 8 housing works. Yeah, so it’s crazy, we have...
Chilling video released of triple shooting at Chinese food takeout restaurant that left 2 dead
Muzzle flashes can be seen as one of the suspects fires again and again.
wmmr.com
Study Names the Dirtiest Cities in America. Guess What? Philly isn’t #1!
If you live in Philly, you’re probably aware of the typical city-living struggles that come with it. I mean…rodents, trash, smog, among other things. It’s great to live in the thick of things, sure. But, as we know, when a lot of people and businesses reside in one place, it becomes a breeding ground for some…pretty gross stuff.
Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market
PHILADEPHIA, PA – Two burglars who broke into a market on Woodland Avenue in January fled with trash bags full of cash and goods, police say. The robbery happened in January, but this week police released video surveillance footage of the break-in. The Philadelphia Police Department is now asking the public for assistance with identifying the burglars. The police are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred on January 18th, 2023, in Southwest Philadelphia. Two males broke into the T & F Market at 7052 Woodland Avenue. Once inside, the offenders removed the ATM machine before making their way behind the The post Police seek suspects who took bags of cash, goods from Philadelphia market appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bucks County Agency Warns Residents To Be on the Lookout for a Particular Scam Around Valentine’s Day
As the season of love fast approaches, a Bucks County authority is warning residents of a unique scam that pulls on the heartstrings. The Consumer Investigators of the Bucks County Consumer Protection Department are warning local residents of the yearly “sweetheart scam”, a popular scam that takes place every year around Valentine’s Day.
70and73.com
Planning Board in Moorestown subdivides lot that contains now-vacant, 134-year-old Perkins House.
The subdivision of a lot in Moorestown that may save a historical house at Chester and East Central avenues has been approved by the Township Planning Board. Board members on Thursday night voted unanimously to permit the subdivision of the 1.38-acre property. Owner Levins Group, LLC plans to build a house on the new lot with a driveway on East Central Avenue.
fox29.com
Caught on camera: Robbery duo takes ATM before stealing cash, gun from Southwest Philadelphia market
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a robbery duo caught on camera stealing from a market in the Southwest Philadelphia section of the city. According to authorities, the incident occurred on January 18 at a market on the 7000 block of Woodland...
Philly 'Speakeasy' Owner Guilty Of Gun Charge: Feds
A Philadelphia man who owned an illegal "speakeasy" was convicted of illegal firearms possession in federal court on Wednesday, Feb. 1, authorities say. Edward Burgess, 45, was found guilty at trial of owning a gun as a convicted felon, said US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero in a statement. The charges...
Philly rolls out new rental assistance program to resolve landlord-tenant disputes
Philadelphia has launched a new financial assistance program to help resolve landlord-tenant disputes over back rent before they become the basis of an eviction filing. The initiative will directly support landlords and tenants participating in the city’s free and mandatory Eviction Diversion Program. Under the new program, landlords can receive a one-time payment to cover a tenant’s total rent arrears plus one month’s rent.
fox29.com
2-alarm fire tears through Bucks County condo community
An elderly woman and her grandson were hospitalized in a Bucks County condo fire that tore through multiple units and displaced dozens early Thursday morning. A neighbor told FOX 29 that the fire started in a condo where an 89-year-old woman and her grandson lived. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital and their conditions are unknown.
