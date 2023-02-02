ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

REPORT: New Michigan State football DL coach Diron Reynolds salary revealed

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CnLBh_0kafFJI600
Photo by Getty Images

Last week, Michigan State football found their replacement for defensive line coach Marco Coleman when they hired Diron Reynolds. On Thursday, an FOIA request made by Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press revealed Reynold’s salary.

Reynolds was signed to a one-year contract worth $500,000. His contract timing is setup to sync with the other MSU assistant coaches who received extensions last year.

Reynolds’ contract is for $150,000 more than previous DL coach Marco Coleman.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Michigan football hiring Josh Sinagoga as offensive analyst, sources confirm

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football program will add Josh Sinagoga as an offensive analyst, sources confirmed to The Michigan Insider. Sinagoga spent the previous four years at Youngstown State, where he most recently worked as quarterbacks coach and co-recruiting coordinator. At Michigan, he will fill the analyst vacancy created by Kirk Campbell’s promotion to quarterbacks coach.
ANN ARBOR, MI
College Football News

Ohio State vs Michigan Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Ohio State vs Michigan prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Sunday, February 5. Record: Ohio State (11-11), Michigan (12-10) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Eleven Warriors

Chris Holtmann Thought Ohio State Played "Pretty Well" in Stretches Against Michigan, But Still Has "Too Many Issues" to Get Over the Top

Ohio State lost its fourth game in a row on Sunday, and the ninth of its last 10 games. Despite losing to Michigan, 77-69, during a game in which the Buckeyes never led, Chris Holtmann liked some of what he saw from his team. In fact, Holtmann thought Ohio State actually played pretty well for stretches. After all, the Buckeyes came within three points of tying the game at several stages in the second half.
COLUMBUS, OH
wcsx.com

Fox Blunders MSU Spartans, Naming Them Wolverines on National TV

Talk about not getting respect. The Michigan State men’s basketball team was playing Rutgers Saturday (Feb. 4) afternoon on Fox. Usually, the most action you get out of these games is watching Tom Izzo go nuts, which is always entertaining. I love the guy. But, for this game, there was all kinds of weird action, in that Fox actually called the Michigan State Spartans the Michigan State Wolverines!
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Stu Douglass talks current Michigan team, criticism towards college athletes, more (Part 2)

This is Part 2 of a two-part interview. If you’d like to hear more of his pro career overseas and keeping in touch with former teammates and coaches, click here. During his four years with the Michigan Wolverines, Stu Douglass was a key contributor who specialized in three-point shooting. He made 205 three-point shots (eighth in program history since 1986, when threes were officially first recorded in college basketball) and attempted 603 three-pointers (fifth). He also helped Michigan get to three NCAA Tournaments, playing in five games.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Spartans Shut Out Notre Dame To Open Homestand

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State scored an important 3-0 victory over Notre Dame on Friday night at Munn Ice Arena. MSU snapped a four-game winless streak against the Irish, and look for a weekend sweep in Saturday’s matinee. Spartan goaltender Dylan St. Cyr – a Notre Dame...
EAST LANSING, MI
mitechnews.com

Coast Retires As President Of Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center

PLYMOUTH – Mike Coast, President of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center for the past 21 years, has announced his retirement after 27 years with the organization. Replacing him is Ingrid Tighe, previously Director of Economic Development for Oakland County where she led 200 staff members in four divisions focused on business development and international business attraction; community development and planning; and the county’s workforce development and veteran services.
PLYMOUTH, MI
Kristen Walters

Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
WYOMING, MI
jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard February 4, 2023

Interstate-8 Conference Finals at Lumen Christi: Hastings High School edged Northwest 216-208 to claim the Interstate-8 Conference title at Lumen Christi Catholic High School on Saturday. Western finished third (157.5) and Lumen Christi was seventh (36). Thomas Fall of Northwest finished third at 106 pounds; Cameron Beach of Northwest defeated Kaden Engelter of Western for the title at 113 pounds; Kayden Beach of Northwest won the title at 120 pounds and Ethan St. Andre was third in the same weight class; Jeffrey Miller of Northwest won the title at 126 pounds and Elijah Crist of Western finished third; Blaine Anspaugh of Northwest was third at 132 pounds and Quinn Ferris of Western finished fourth; Owen St. Andre of Western was second at 138 and Jack Edwards of Northwest placed fourth; Reid Garcia of Lumen Christi won the title at 144 pounds, Garrett Waldron of NWHS finished third, and Nolan Wahtola of WHS placed fourth; Titan Parker of Western was second at 150 and Gavin Beach placed fourth; Braden Gariety of Northwest won the title at 157 pounds and Gabe Hines of Western finished fourth; Zach Jacobs of NWHS was second at 165 pounds; Alex Trudell of Western claimed the title at 175 pounds and James Nurkka of Northwest finished third; Izayiah Hawes of Northwest was third and Josh Corts of Western placed fourth at 190 pounds; Adam Haselius of Northwest won the title at 215 pounds, Aidan Duncan of Western finished third, and Garrett Slider of Lumen Christi was fourth in the same weight class; and Ron London of Western finished third at 285.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
OnlyInYourState

This Restaurant In Michigan Always Has A Wait, And There’s A Reason Why

Do you have a local restaurant in the Great Lake State that you would be heartbroken about if it closed? This sad story was about to happen at an incredibly popular restaurant in Chelsea, Michigan. There is often a wait to get in, but reservations were booked solid once the closing was announced. But a new owner came to the rescue and now you can eat here too.
CHELSEA, MI
WNEM

School: Investigation underway into fight following basketball game

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a fight following a boys’ high school basketball game that broke out Friday night, according to Saginaw Township Community Schools. The school district announced Saturday morning that there was a fight after a game between Heritage High School and Saginaw Arthur...
SAGINAW, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
264K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy