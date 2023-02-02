REPORT: New Michigan State football DL coach Diron Reynolds salary revealed

Photo by Getty Images

Last week, Michigan State football found their replacement for defensive line coach Marco Coleman when they hired Diron Reynolds. On Thursday, an FOIA request made by Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press revealed Reynold’s salary.

Reynolds was signed to a one-year contract worth $500,000. His contract timing is setup to sync with the other MSU assistant coaches who received extensions last year.

Reynolds’ contract is for $150,000 more than previous DL coach Marco Coleman.

