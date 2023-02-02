ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Key quotes from Tom Izzo's weekly press conference heading into Rutgers game at MSG

By Andrew Brewster
 3 days ago
Michigan State basketball took one on the chin in their last loss to Purdue on the road, but got a much-needed break this week before they head to New York to face a solid Rutgers team in Madison Square Garden.

Before the game, Tom Izzo spoke to the media about his team and gave some injury updates and other insights into the program, which you can see below.

