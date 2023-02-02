Michigan State football offers 2025 ATH Quintin Simmons Jr.
On Thursday, Michigan State football offered another key player from the 2025 recruiting class a scholarship when they extended a scholarship offer to 2025 ATH Quintin Simmons Jr.
Quinton Simmons’ Recruiting Profile
Vitals
Hometown Cincinnati, Ohio
Projected Position Wide Receiver
Height 6’1″
Weight 170 lbs
Class 2025
Recruitment
- Offered on Feb. 2, 2023
Offers
- Boston College
- Kentucky
- Marshall
- Massachussets
- MSU
- Purdue
- Vanderbilt
- West Virginia
Film
