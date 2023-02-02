ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State football offers 2025 ATH Quintin Simmons Jr.

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jOddl_0kafDcwD00

On Thursday, Michigan State football offered another key player from the 2025 recruiting class a scholarship when they extended a scholarship offer to 2025 ATH Quintin Simmons Jr.

Quinton Simmons’ Recruiting Profile

Vitals

Hometown Cincinnati, Ohio

Projected Position Wide Receiver

Height 6’1″

Weight 170 lbs

Class 2025

Recruitment

  • Offered on Feb. 2, 2023

Offers

  • Boston College
  • Kentucky
  • Marshall
  • Massachussets
  • MSU
  • Purdue
  • Vanderbilt
  • West Virginia

Film

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
College Football News

Ohio State vs Michigan Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Ohio State vs Michigan prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Sunday, February 5. Record: Ohio State (11-11), Michigan (12-10) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings. Coaches Poll,. College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan football hiring Josh Sinagoga as offensive analyst, sources confirm

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football program will add Josh Sinagoga as an offensive analyst, sources confirmed to The Michigan Insider. Sinagoga spent the previous four years at Youngstown State, where he most recently worked as quarterbacks coach and co-recruiting coordinator. At Michigan, he will fill the analyst vacancy created by Kirk Campbell’s promotion to quarterbacks coach.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Eleven Warriors

Chris Holtmann Thought Ohio State Played "Pretty Well" in Stretches Against Michigan, But Still Has "Too Many Issues" to Get Over the Top

Ohio State lost its fourth game in a row on Sunday, and the ninth of its last 10 games. Despite losing to Michigan, 77-69, during a game in which the Buckeyes never led, Chris Holtmann liked some of what he saw from his team. In fact, Holtmann thought Ohio State actually played pretty well for stretches. After all, the Buckeyes came within three points of tying the game at several stages in the second half.
COLUMBUS, OH
wcsx.com

Fox Blunders MSU Spartans, Naming Them Wolverines on National TV

Talk about not getting respect. The Michigan State men’s basketball team was playing Rutgers Saturday (Feb. 4) afternoon on Fox. Usually, the most action you get out of these games is watching Tom Izzo go nuts, which is always entertaining. I love the guy. But, for this game, there was all kinds of weird action, in that Fox actually called the Michigan State Spartans the Michigan State Wolverines!
EAST LANSING, MI
Kristen Walters

Growing restaurant opening multiple locations in Michigan

A rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening several new restaurant locations in Michigan. Read on to learn more. The popular restaurant chain Taco John's recently opened a new location on 28th Street in Wyoming in mid-December. However, the growing chain has at least two new restaurant locations opening in the state this month, according to local reports.
WYOMING, MI
mitechnews.com

Coast Retires As President Of Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center

PLYMOUTH – Mike Coast, President of the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center for the past 21 years, has announced his retirement after 27 years with the organization. Replacing him is Ingrid Tighe, previously Director of Economic Development for Oakland County where she led 200 staff members in four divisions focused on business development and international business attraction; community development and planning; and the county’s workforce development and veteran services.
PLYMOUTH, MI
WILX-TV

Capital Area Michigan Works! to host Expungement Job Fair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Michigan Works! (CAMW!)is partnering with local organizations, including the Lansing Chamber of Commerce, Safe & Just Michigan, Lifeboat Addiction Recovery and Wellness INX, to host an Expungement Job Fair. This job fair will allow those looking for jobs to pursue new employment and apply...
LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
264K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy