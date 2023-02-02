Read full article on original website
Jim Irsay, Colts Reportedly 'Leaning Toward' Hiring 1 Candidate For Head Coach
Nearly four weeks after the end of the regular season, and nearly three months after firing former head coach Frank Reich, the Indianapolis Colts still have not made a coaching hire. Reports out of Indianapolis have suggested owner Jim Irsay and the team have been exceptionally thorough in their ...
2023 NFL Draft: Odds released for who Detroit Lions will select with No. 6 pick
We are still a ways away from the 2023 NFL Draft, and there has been plenty of speculation as to what the Detroit Lions should do, and will do, with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round. As the weeks have gone by, no fewer than a dozen players have been mentioned as potential picks for the Lions at No. 6, including quarterbacks, cornerbacks, defensive tackles, defensive ends, wide receivers, and even a tight end. Now, odds have been released for who Detroit will select with the No. 6 overall pick.
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Detroit Lions: Brad Holmes may roll the dice in 2023 NFL Draft
After starting off the 2022 season with a 1-6 record, there was plenty of talk about the Detroit Lions potentially “earning” the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. But rather than throwing in the towel, the team rallied and ended up winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record. Because of that, Detroit just missed the playoffs, and rather than having the No. 1 pick, their selection will come at No. 18. That being said, GM Brad Holmes is not only going to have the No. 18 pick, but he is also going to have a serious chunk of house money to play with when the draft rolls around. Because of that, Holmes may just decide to roll the dice in the opening round.
Amon-Ra St. Brown wins ‘Best Catch’ competition at Pro Bowl Games [Video]
Following another outstanding season with the Detroit Lions, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown ended up being named a Pro Bowler for the first time in his young career. On Sunday, St. Brown participated in the finals of the Best Catch competition at the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, and as you are about to see, he ended up winning the whole darn thing with a pair of creative catches.
Jack Morris speaks out on TV split with Detroit Tigers
FLINT – Jack Morris won’t be part of the Detroit Tigers television broadcast team this season but that’s OK with the Hall of Fame pitcher. Morris said Saturday that there are no hard feelings over the split with the Tigers, for whom he spent 14 seasons pitching before joining the TV crew for the first time in 2015.
Report: Jets Make Decision On Zach Wilson's Future
After struggling for much of his first two NFL seasons, don't expect to see former No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson starting behind center for the New York Jets in 2023. But don't expect to see him on another roster, either. Jeff Howe of the Athletic brought some clarity to the Jets' murky ...
Michigan Football & Jim Harbaugh, QB Coach, Juwan Howard & Hoops, National Signing Day
Michigan basketball is hanging in there, and it's officially the offseason for football, but there's still always something to talk about.
Byron Leftwich Interviews For Noteworthy NFL Job
Byron Leftwich was fired last month after four seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Leftwich might not have to wait long to get another shot at leading an NFL offense. Jeff Zrebiec of the Athletic reported Friday that Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has ...
FanGraphs projects 2023 Detroit Tigers Opening Day Lineup
Don't look now, but we are less than two weeks away from some Detroit Tigers players reporting to Lakeland, Florida for Spring Training. After a disastrous 2022 season, Detroit will look to take a step forward in 2023, and it will all start on Opening Day, which will take place on March 30 with a road matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays. FanGraphs has released their Opening Day starting lineup for the Tigers, and a VERY familiar face is not included.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
2 Teams that could trade Detroit Lions for No. 6 pick
In case you have not heard by now, the Detroit Lions currently have two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. They have the No. 18 overall pick, which they earned for finishing with a 9-8 record in 2022, and they also have the No. 6 overall pick, which they acquire via the Los Angeles Rams as part of the 2021 trade for Matthew Stafford. That No. 6 pick could be a pick that is coveted by teams looking to trade up for a quarterback.
Report: Cincinnati Bengals Could Trade Star Wide Receiver This Offseason
Cincinnati might just have the best wide receiver tandem in all of football. Since 2021, Bengals' wideouts Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have wreaked havoc on opposing secondaries. They've combined to tally 4,621 receiving yards and 35 receiving touchdowns together in just the last two ...
Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded
Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
Former Pitt PG Brandin Knight Responds to Jim Boeheim's Accusations
Former Pitt Panther Brandin Knight didn't take kindly to Jim Boeheim's accusations.
Report reveals Jets’ stance on Zach Wilson trade
The New York Jets have made it clear they intend to find a veteran starter for 2023, leaving Zach Wilson’s long-term status with the organization unclear. However, if anyone wants to trade for him, they are going to find themselves disappointed. The Jets have no plans to trade Wilson this offseason, according to Jeff Howe... The post Report reveals Jets’ stance on Zach Wilson trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bears could have interesting strategy with No. 1 overall pick
The Chicago Bears and GM Ryan Poles may employ an interesting strategy with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The post Bears could have interesting strategy with No. 1 overall pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Insider Identifies Potential Landing Spot For Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo's days as a San Francisco 49er are over. While we don't know who will start behind center for the 49ers next season, we can say that much with confidence after head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week that he didn't envision a scenario in which Garoppolo remained with the ...
Urban Meyer Names The Best Player He's Ever Coached
Urban Meyer, currently a football analyst following a decorated college career, offered his thoughts on the best player he's ever coached. Speaking with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden of the All Things Covered podcast, Meyer pinpointed a player he oversaw from 2006 to 2008 at Florida. ...
Jared Goff gives Derek Carr advice about being traded
When Derek Carr signed a 3-year, $121.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, which included a $7.5 million signing bonus and over $65 million in guaranteed money, he probably never imagined that he would be traded following the 2022 season. Well, barring a completely unexpected turn of events, whether it be via a trade or free agency, Carr will not be a member of the Raiders by the time the 2023 season kicks off. During Pro Bowl Week in Las Vegas, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff gave Carr some advice about being traded.
