Football: Hartline plans to ‘maximize’ opportunity as next offensive coordinatorThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: FLOTUS invites Miller to attend State of the Union AddressThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Tennis: No. 2 Buckeyes sweep No. 6 Longhorns behind strong freshmen showingsThe LanternColumbus, OH
This is the Best Buffet in Ohio According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenPlain City, OH
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Look: Urban Meyer Reveals Best Player He's Ever Coached
In 35-plus years of coaching, Urban Meyer had coached hundreds of players at all levels of football. But only one can stand as the best he's ever coached. Appearing on the All Things Covered podcast, Meyer asserted that his former Florida wide receiver Percy Harvin was the greatest player he ever ...
Getting 'Prime'd: Louisiana football standout Ju'Juan Johnson commits to Colorado and new coach Deion Sanders
By Mike Coppage Photo of Ju'Juan Johnson by Jason Saucier Deion Sanders had the magic touch at cornerback during his playing days, and he has the same magical touch recruiting football prospects as head coach at the University of Colorado. Recently hired at Colorado, Sanders knew he had ...
Ohio State basketball: Buckeye fans are being sold a bunch of lies
The Ohio State basketball program is in disarray following its latest loss to Michigan over the weekend. Buckeye fans are being lied to. The Ohio State basketball program is not what it used to be. Once a proud program, now Chris Holtman has the team floundering in the abyss of a not-so-great Big Ten conference. In fact, the Buckeye program is only one of eight schools that have ten plus final four appearances. With unlimited resources and great facilities, an 11-12 record isn’t good enough.
Alabama 5-star’s reaction to Kevin Steele return will hype up fans
Kevin Steele is returning to Tuscaloosa as the Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator, and it’s got Alabama football 5-star Yhonzae Pierre all excited (via Joseph Hastings of On3 Sports). “Being back for the Tide, he’s going to make a statement,” Pierre said about Steele coming back to be the...
LOOK: Deion Sanders calls out Lawrence Taylor for his ranking of the best defensive players of all-time
Deion Sanders expressed his love for Lawrence Taylor but strongly disagreed
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
Kadarius Toney’s strong statement on his Super Bowl 57 injury status
Since being drafted by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, wide receiver Kadarius Toney has struggled to stay on the field. Toney, who was traded to the Chiefs during the 2022 season, has had yet another season with lingering injuries. But with the Super Bowl just days away, he makes it clear that he plans to take the field.
LSU's Angel Reese Uses NIL Deal To Show Appreciation For Teammates
The superstar forward continues to win over the Baton Rouge community, this time using an NIL deal to give back.
Watch: Tyreek Hill Picks One Bengals Player's Life If He Had To Trade With Someone
CINCINNATI — Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill would pick Joe Burrow's life if he had to swap with anyone. Check out Hill dropping his take at the 2023 Pro Bowl. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE. ...
1 Bills’ player who could be a surprise roster cut in the 2023 offseason
While many eyes are on the Super Bowl, most organizations are already thinking about the 2023 NFL season. That is the case for the Buffalo Bills. The team was one of the favorites for the title before falling to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10 at home in the AFC Divisional Round. With hopes of winning the […] The post 1 Bills’ player who could be a surprise roster cut in the 2023 offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Jimmy Garoppolo-Kyle Shanahan relationship gets shocking update
Kyle Shanahan recently stated that he doesn’t see a scenario where Jimmy Garoppolo would return to the San Francisco 49ers this offseason. A Garoppolo return was always in doubt amid the presences of Trey Lance and Brock Purdy. However, a report from The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami said that Garoppolo and Shanahan’s relationship had “gone a bit south” […] The post RUMOR: Jimmy Garoppolo-Kyle Shanahan relationship gets shocking update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL rumors: Giants fans will love this Saquon Barkley free agency update
The New York Giants have some big decisions to make this offseason with quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley both being free agents. As of right now, it seems that the Giants are focusing on signing Barkley to a long-term contract, according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network. “The belief is the […] The post NFL rumors: Giants fans will love this Saquon Barkley free agency update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mark Andrews puts Ravens on notice with stern message about offensive coordinator hire
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had a stern message to the team about what to look for when hiring their new offensive coordinator, according to a tweet from NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms. “This is such a pass happy league,” Mark Andrews said. “If you’re not doing it, you’re gonna fall behind.” For […] The post Mark Andrews puts Ravens on notice with stern message about offensive coordinator hire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Cowboys’ Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott’s contract situations get eye-opening update
The Dallas Cowboys will have very interesting weeks and months ahead in the offseason. Following a shortlived trip in the NFL playoffs, the focus for the Cowboys is on improving their roster which is still laden with talent, including in the backfield with the 1-2 combo of running backs Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott. Pollard […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys’ Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott’s contract situations get eye-opening update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State basketball names new captain in re-vote
After dropping nine of ten games and falling out of any realistic shot at an NCAA bid for the 2022-2023 season at 11-12 overall, and 3-9 in the Big Ten, the Ohio State basketball team has a new captain. Chris Holtmann talked to the media on Monday and confirmed that...
Former Sean Payton player makes shocking prediction for Broncos turnaround
The Denver Broncos knew they were going to have to make some big changes this offseason after a wildly disappointing 2022 campaign, and they made quite a big one when they decided to hire Sean Payton to be their new head coach. Payton will have a lot on his plate in his first season with […] The post Former Sean Payton player makes shocking prediction for Broncos turnaround appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Wilks hired as 49ers’ DeMeco Ryans replacement after Panthers snub
The San Francisco 49ers are reportedly hiring Steve Wilks to be their defensive coordinator, per Tom Pelissero. Wilks, who was formerly with the Carolina Panthers, will replace DeMeco Ryans in San Francisco who recently took over head coaching duties for the Houston Texans. There were plenty of people around the NFL world who expected Steve […] The post Steve Wilks hired as 49ers’ DeMeco Ryans replacement after Panthers snub appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers: 2 best trades Dolphins must offer for Packers star
The Miami Dolphins’ offseason will be crucial. It may carry potential repercussions for the team for years to come. One main concern is Tua Tagovailoa’s potential as a long-term quarterback. Will Miami stick with him or not? This is where the possibility of landing Aaron Rodgers comes in. In our minds, he would be the […] The post Aaron Rodgers: 2 best trades Dolphins must offer for Packers star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill blasts Jalen Ramsey after dirty hit in Pro Bowl
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey took things a bit too far when he clocked Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the Pro Bowl. With the Pro Bowl now being a flag football game, Hill had some words for Ramsey after the hit. Ramsey shouldered Hill to the ground as he was running into […] The post Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill blasts Jalen Ramsey after dirty hit in Pro Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
