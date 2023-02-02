Read full article on original website
Eric Ewell
2d ago
Street justice overrules qualified immunity.Don't be surprised that comes into play.Bad time to be a cop because the good ones get painted with the same broad brush for the acts of the bad ones.
Alan Buckles
2d ago
We’ve shifted our attention from states that pass no bail laws, DA who refuses to prosecute crimes and politicians who care more about money and getting re-elected instead of fixing the real problems. It will not be long before criminals will rule the public streets.
Peter Mohr
2d ago
The whole damn problem could be solved, simply by abolishing qualified immunity for all L.E.O.s. Then requiring them to carry insurance similar to the mal - practice insurance doctors have to carry. Let the insurance companys sort out the bad cops.
