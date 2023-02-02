ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 39

Eric Ewell
2d ago

Street justice overrules qualified immunity.Don't be surprised that comes into play.Bad time to be a cop because the good ones get painted with the same broad brush for the acts of the bad ones.

Reply(2)
17
Alan Buckles
2d ago

We’ve shifted our attention from states that pass no bail laws, DA who refuses to prosecute crimes and politicians who care more about money and getting re-elected instead of fixing the real problems. It will not be long before criminals will rule the public streets.

Reply(1)
8
Peter Mohr
2d ago

The whole damn problem could be solved, simply by abolishing qualified immunity for all L.E.O.s. Then requiring them to carry insurance similar to the mal - practice insurance doctors have to carry. Let the insurance companys sort out the bad cops.

Reply(5)
5
Related
The Independent

Tyre Nichols: Family attorney Ben Crump calls for federal reform to stop police killings

The lawyer representing the family of Tyre Nichols has called for Congress to pass police reform in the wake of the fatal arrest.Civil rights attorney Ben Crump told ABC News that RowVaughn Wells, the mother of the 29-year-old who died three days after his brutal arrest in Memphis, hoped her son’s death would lead to a “greater good” coming from it.“It’s still very emotional. His mother is having problems sleeping. But she continues to pray with the understanding, as she believes in her heart, Tyre was sent here for an assignment and that there’s going to be greater...
MEMPHIS, TN
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene equates police killing of Tyre Nichols with shooting of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt

Marjorie Taylor Greene made a shaky comparison between the killings of Tyre Nichols and Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt which sickened many on social media this week in the wake of video being released depicting the unarmed motorist’s brutal killing by a gang of police officers.Speaking during a committee hearing, the Georgia congresswoman went on an extended tangent about Ms Babbitt being “murdered” by police.Noting that Ms Babbitt’s mother was in attendance, Ms Greene went on to say that Congress was doing nothing to address the treatment of other participants in the attack, many of whom remain incarcerated ahead of...
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

A new Supreme Court case could turn every workplace into a religious battleground

The Supreme Court announced on Friday that it will hear Groff v. DeJoy, a case that could give religious conservatives an unprecedented new ability to dictate how their workplaces operate, and which workplace rules they will refuse to follow. Yet Groff is also likely to overrule a previous Supreme Court...
Mediaite

Tarlov Has Blunt Message for Migrants Complaining About ‘Ugly’ Shelter: ‘You’re Here by the Grace of Our Generosity’

Co-hosts of The Five unanimously reacted with derision after single male migrants receiving free housing in New York City complained about being moved from a three-star Manhattan hotel to a shelter in Brooklyn. The shelter has free food, televisions, and ping-pong tables, among other amenities. Officials are transporting the men...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Denver

State lawmaker takes action after a mom jailed for violating "unconstitutional" Gag order

A gag order in a child custody case in Colorado is so unusual that it's drawing international attention and has led to legislation at the state capitol. While gag orders typically apply to specific information in a court file, like children's names, a judge in Arapahoe County issued a blanket gag order for the mom only.For almost two years, Kalea Aine couldn't even say why she was being kept behind bars during the height of COVID-19, without an attorney."Most people said, 'What is your crime? Why are you here?' I couldn't answer them," Aine said. The gag order was so restrictive...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy