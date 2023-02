LITTLE ROCK — February is finally here, which in the two previous years meant the start of the second half of SEC play with the Arkansas Razorbacks mounting near-perfect marches toward March Madness. Once again in 2022-23, the Hoop Hogs appear to be on track for another significant course correction having won three consecutive league games after a 1-5 start.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO