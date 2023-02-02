ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

hogville.net

Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 2-5-23

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s time to get into another episode of the Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk. This week the team gets into JacQwan McRoy, Walker White, and the nine remaining scholarships Arkansas has. For the full interview head to the video above.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas survives at Auburn to end 4-game skid

When the ship seems to be sinking, the first thing you have to is get your head back above water, keep from drowning and then work on dealing with the rest. The Arkansas women’s basketball program figuratively did that on Sunday afternoon when it survived in a 54-51 win at Auburn.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson (2-5-23)

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – So much to get into in this week’s Hogs Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson. We’ve got to talk about two straight SEC wins, the first time this season the Razorbacks have gone a week without a loss in conference play. We’ll also look...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

The Good, Bad & Ugly: Arkansas 65, South Carolina 63

The Arkansas Razorbacks (16-7, 5-5 SEC) extended their SEC winning streak to four games at South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia, but as head coach Eric Musselman so frequently says, nothing comes easy on the road. That was certainly the case as it took a full 40 minutes for the Hogs to get over the hump and out of town with a 65-63 victory.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

Ricky Council Evokes the ‘D’-Word As Biggest Difference Between South Carolina Win and Previous Road Disappointments

It nearly gave it away down the stretch, but Arkansas basketball finally picked up its first road win of the season Saturday afternoon. Having already overcome a 13-point deficit, South Carolina missed three go-ahead shots in the final 35 seconds and the Razorbacks hung on for their fourth straight SEC win, winning 65-63 at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.
COLUMBIA, SC
hogville.net

Gymbacks Sets New Attendance, Personal Highs from Bud Walton Arena

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Gymbacks made their return to Bud Walton Arena on Friday night and put on a show in front of a program record 11,031 fans. No. 18 Arkansas fell to No. 2 Florida 197.400-197.875, but the team had plenty of high points on the day. The score is the Hogs’ third highest ever as a program, and a new record in Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas also earned a new beam best for 2023 with a 49.350, and outscored Florida on floor 49.475-49.250.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Matt Mason returns to Bank of Fayetteville as NWA market president

Stuttgart-based Farmers and Merchants Bank (F&M) announced the hiring Friday (Feb. 3) of former commercial lender Matt Mason as Northwest Arkansas market president. He succeeds Jennifer Hardin, who has been promoted to the company’s chief operations officer. F&M also announced Tyler Morgan’s promotion to chief risk officer. Mason...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn

WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Clarksville, Arkansas wreck kills 2 people

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A wreck in Clarksville, Arkansas, killed two people Thursday morning. Jeromy Ross, 46, and Katie Jo Ross, 39, both of Hartman, were in a 2021 Chevrolet on the wet County Road 2250, according to a preliminary police report. The Chevrolet failed to yield at a stop...
CLARKSVILLE, AR
tourcounsel.com

Northwest Arkansas Mall | Shopping mall in Fayetteville

Northwest Arkansas Mall is a shopping mall located in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The shopping center began as Northwest Arkansas Plaza, a single-level mall of 570,000 square feet (53,000 m2) leasable square feet. It was developed by General Growth Properties, and among the original tenants were Sears, Dillard's, and F. W. Woolworth Company.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Remote work trend affects apartment design

Flexible work options have influenced multifamily design and will likely continue as the work-from-home trend continues. Meanwhile, some area multifamily projects designed to include flexible spaces already accommodate the trend. According to a 2022 McKinsey & Co. survey, 58% of employed U.S. residents, or 92 million people, can work from...
ROGERS, AR

