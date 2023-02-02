Read full article on original website
‘Little Sugar’ MTB Race to Kick Off End-of-Season Bike Festival: Big Sugar ClassicGearJunkieBentonville, AR
7 Northwest Arkansas Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyFayetteville, AR
Killer Joined Facebook to Murder Woman & Steal Her Unborn Child. Facebook Nor FBI Told Women's Group About the StalkerClarence WalkerSiloam Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
hogville.net
Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk: 2-5-23
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s time to get into another episode of the Arkansas Football Recruiting Report with Otis Kirk. This week the team gets into JacQwan McRoy, Walker White, and the nine remaining scholarships Arkansas has. For the full interview head to the video above.
Longhorns Tabbed for Fayetteville Regional in NCAA Tournament Prediction
With the start of the season less than two weeks away, we take a look at where the Longhorns are projected to end up come June.
hogville.net
Arkansas survives at Auburn to end 4-game skid
When the ship seems to be sinking, the first thing you have to is get your head back above water, keep from drowning and then work on dealing with the rest. The Arkansas women’s basketball program figuratively did that on Sunday afternoon when it survived in a 54-51 win at Auburn.
hogville.net
Hog Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson (2-5-23)
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – So much to get into in this week’s Hogs Hoops Report with Kevin McPherson. We’ve got to talk about two straight SEC wins, the first time this season the Razorbacks have gone a week without a loss in conference play. We’ll also look...
The Good, Bad & Ugly: Arkansas 65, South Carolina 63
The Arkansas Razorbacks (16-7, 5-5 SEC) extended their SEC winning streak to four games at South Carolina on Saturday in Columbia, but as head coach Eric Musselman so frequently says, nothing comes easy on the road. That was certainly the case as it took a full 40 minutes for the Hogs to get over the hump and out of town with a 65-63 victory.
hogville.net
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Ricky Council IV and Jalen Graham recap 65-63 win over South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas only made two field goals inside the final three minutes, but both were go-ahead baskets – one by Ricky Council IV and one by Anthony Black – to lead the Razorbacks to a 65-63 victory over South Carolina Saturday afternoon at Colonial Life Arena.
bestofarkansassports.com
Ricky Council Evokes the ‘D’-Word As Biggest Difference Between South Carolina Win and Previous Road Disappointments
It nearly gave it away down the stretch, but Arkansas basketball finally picked up its first road win of the season Saturday afternoon. Having already overcome a 13-point deficit, South Carolina missed three go-ahead shots in the final 35 seconds and the Razorbacks hung on for their fourth straight SEC win, winning 65-63 at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C.
hogville.net
Gymbacks Sets New Attendance, Personal Highs from Bud Walton Arena
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Gymbacks made their return to Bud Walton Arena on Friday night and put on a show in front of a program record 11,031 fans. No. 18 Arkansas fell to No. 2 Florida 197.400-197.875, but the team had plenty of high points on the day. The score is the Hogs’ third highest ever as a program, and a new record in Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas also earned a new beam best for 2023 with a 49.350, and outscored Florida on floor 49.475-49.250.
hogville.net
Paris laments Gamecocks coming up empty despite strong second-half rally
Even though South Carolina 7-foot center Josh Gray had a great game with a career-high 20 points and 14 rebounds on Saturday, it was not the original plan for him to end up with a potential game-winning shot. But with Arkansas up 65-63 with just 2.5 seconds left that is...
talkbusiness.net
Matt Mason returns to Bank of Fayetteville as NWA market president
Stuttgart-based Farmers and Merchants Bank (F&M) announced the hiring Friday (Feb. 3) of former commercial lender Matt Mason as Northwest Arkansas market president. He succeeds Jennifer Hardin, who has been promoted to the company’s chief operations officer. F&M also announced Tyler Morgan’s promotion to chief risk officer. Mason...
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn
WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn. WATCH: Mike Neighbors breaks down the end of Auburn. Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school …. Fayetteville High School dance team sets a school record. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings. NWA treatment center offers free cancer screenings.
Locals protest against Arkansas bill that seeks to limit school bathrooms to single-sex
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A bill that would tell transgender students which bathroom they'll be able to use is making its way through the Arkansas legislature. But some members and allies of the LGBTQ community are calling for an end to the bill, saying it's harmful to trans youth. The lawmaker who filed the bill, calls it a "common-sense bill," and says its meant to keep kids safe.
KHBS
Clarksville, Arkansas wreck kills 2 people
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — A wreck in Clarksville, Arkansas, killed two people Thursday morning. Jeromy Ross, 46, and Katie Jo Ross, 39, both of Hartman, were in a 2021 Chevrolet on the wet County Road 2250, according to a preliminary police report. The Chevrolet failed to yield at a stop...
tourcounsel.com
Northwest Arkansas Mall | Shopping mall in Fayetteville
Northwest Arkansas Mall is a shopping mall located in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The shopping center began as Northwest Arkansas Plaza, a single-level mall of 570,000 square feet (53,000 m2) leasable square feet. It was developed by General Growth Properties, and among the original tenants were Sears, Dillard's, and F. W. Woolworth Company.
Major discount retail store opening another new location in Arkansas
A major national discount retail store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Arkansas. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the popular discount retail store chain Ollie's Bargain Outlet will be opening its newest Arkansas store location in Fort Smith, according to the company's website.
Vehicle hit by train in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police respond to a vehicle hit by a train on Feb. 2 at the southbound exit ramp of Interstate 540 and Highway 71.
Multiple injuries reported in Fort Smith accident
Fort Smith Police are responding to a two-vehicle accident with multiple injuries Friday morning.
Northwest Arkansas winter storm leaves damage behind
The recent winter storm has moved out of the region but it left quite a bit of damage behind.
talkbusiness.net
Remote work trend affects apartment design
Flexible work options have influenced multifamily design and will likely continue as the work-from-home trend continues. Meanwhile, some area multifamily projects designed to include flexible spaces already accommodate the trend. According to a 2022 McKinsey & Co. survey, 58% of employed U.S. residents, or 92 million people, can work from...
Fayetteville explains how to clear downed limbs following winter storm
The city of Fayetteville sent out a list of instructions on Feb. 2 to let the public know how to clear downed limbs out of their yard.
