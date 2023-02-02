Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail store opening in GeorgiaKristen WaltersMonroe, GA
Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverTravel with Dr ShakiraAthens, GA
dawgnation.com
Ohio State and Michigan reveal why they were eager to ‘get hands on’ Georgia last season
MOBILE, Ala. — Georgia coach Kirby Smart is intent on maintaining an aggressive edge in his program, and it turns out with good reason. It turns out Ohio State was motivated by the Bulldogs’ perfect record last season, and Michigan was in fact plotting revenge all season long.
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Georgia football star Christoper Smith cherishes final outing wearing the ‘G’
MOBILE, Ala. — Christopher Smith, the most pivotal player on the Georgia defense these past two seasons, left the Senior Bowl a winner regardless of the scoreboard. The Senior Bowl all-star game provided Smith and UGA teammates Kenny McIntosh, Jack Podlesny and Warren McClendon the chance to compete against many of the nation’s best at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday.
thenexthoops.com
At Georgia, Alumna Abe aims to bring her team back to glory
On March 26, 2022, Diamond Battles and Brittney Smith were driving to the mall in Orlando, Florida, when Battles opened Twitter to find shocking news: their coach was leaving. The first word’s out of Smith’s mouth were, “Is this true?”. Just three days after the surprising announcement...
dawgnation.com
Senior Bowl wrap: Georgia players Kenny McIntosh, Chris Smith and Jack Podlesny close out careers
MOBILE, Ala. — Kenny McIntosh, Chris Smith, Jack Podlesny and Warren McClendon closed their Georgia careers as national champs, but their Senior Bowl all-star team was on the wrong end of a 27-10 final score on Saturday. The National team emerged victorious over the American at Hancock Whitney Stadium,...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Bulldog fans … say this five times fast, Georgia just won the national championship game 65-7 to win a second straight national championship
It was the most enjoyable Georgia football season of my life. The pressure had been lifted with the glorious 2021 national championship – Bulldog Nation in a state of euphoria, and on a victory ride though 2022. Over the summer, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made it clear that...
dawgnation.com
Georgia tailback Kenny McIntosh updates Senior Bowl injury, shares parting thoughts
MOBILE, Ala. — Kenny McIntosh was in good spirits following the Senior Bowl on Saturday even after being held out the second half with a mild injury. The National team beat the American team featuring McIntosh and his Georgia teammates Chris Smith, Jack Podlesny and Warren McClendon by a 27-10 count.
dawgnation.com
What’s at stake for 4 Georgia players competing in Senior Bowl today
MOBILE, Ala. — Kenny McIntosh will come out of the same tunnel at Hancock Whitney Stadium that he went back into with 30 minutes left in the first Senior Bowl practice earier this week. “Guess that does it for him,” one onlooker said, presuming that even if McIntosh checked...
dawgnation.com
Georgia two-time national champion Jack Podlesny showing true leadership at Senior Bowl along with his strong and accurate leg
MOBILE, Ala. — Jack Podlesny knew there was a higher power at work when learning Warren McClendon would be his roommate this week at the Senior Bowl. “Normally, the specialists get paired up with quarterbacks, but I’ve gotten paired up with Warren,” said Podlesny, a first-team All-SEC pick and one of the most accurate kickers in Georgia history.
dawgnation.com
Three early takeaways on Georgia football’s top-ranked 2024 recruiting class
Robinson became Georgia’s 10th public commitment in the class. By comparison, Georgia had just six commitments from the members of the 2023 signing class this time last year. With the 2023 signing class mostly put to rest — 5-star tight end Duce Robinson is the only outstanding target still...
atlantanewsfirst.com
911 calls raise questions about fatal crash involving UGA player
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday Atlanta News First obtained new 911 calls from the Athens Clarke County Police Department that provided new information into the immediate aftermath of the fatal crash that killed University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and team staffer Chandler Lecroy last month.
Georgia restaurant named one of Yelp’s top 100 of 2023
A Georgia restaurant made the list of Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants 2023.
tourcounsel.com
Georgia Square Mall | Shopping mall in Athens, Georgia
Georgia Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Athens, Georgia, in United States. Its clientele includes relatively few students attending the nearby University of Georgia, catering primarily to local residents of the Athens area. Opened in 1981, this two-level mall was originally noted for its retro design features including...
Georgia-born Blassingame changed how we view the history of slavery
Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of Black History Month stories that explores the role of resistance to oppr...
Georgia county pensions are not keeping up with inflation
Many county pension plans do not provide cost of living increases.
Homeowners say deer overrunning their metro Atlanta neighborhood
State wildlife officials say hunting is the best way to keep the population down, but neighborhood managers say they won't allow it.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Georgia Is Worth A Trip To The Country
It’s easy to just consider bigger cities for dining options when trying to find a new eatery, but do yourself a favor and remember to check out some of the great rural restaurants in Georgia, too. We’ve got plenty of countryside land in the Peach State, and some of our small towns and ultra-rural areas have restaurants that are just as delicious as any you’d find in Atlanta or our other larger metropolitan areas. One of our favorite country restaurants is Buckner’s Family Restaurant, tucked away in Jackson. Here, you’ll find a superb menu filled with Southern-cooked delights that are perfect for enjoying with family or a group of friends.
accesswdun.com
Principal and two teachers at Banks Co. Elementary resign amid investigation
The principal of Banks County Elementary School and two teachers have resigned amid a investigation into sexual misconduct on the school's campus. Fox 5 Atlanta reported Thursday that state investigators from the Professional Standards Commission are investigating after a five-page report was released by the Banks County Board of Education detailing an alleged affair between principal Dr. Dana Simmons and a physical education teacher.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Kemp declares State of Emergency over protests
After the shooting death of a Stop Cop City/Defend the Atlanta Forest protester led to protests that turned destructive in January, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency through Feb. 9. In the executive order, signed by Kemp on Jan. 26, the Georgia Department of Defense will provide up...
wuga.org
Athens News Matters: What's In Store at the Mall?
Big changes could be coming to the Georgia Square Mall. WUGA's Martin Matheny brings up to date. Martin Matheny is WUGA's Program Director and a host and producer of our local news program 'Athens News Matters.' He started at WUGA in 2012 as a part-time classical music host and still hosts WUGA's longest-running local program 'Night Music' which is heard on WUGA and GPB Classical. He lives in Normaltown with his wife, Shaye and dog, Murphy.
Beloved White Columns Inn in Thomson demolished: what comes next?
The beloved White Columns Inn that used to be an attraction for near and far travelers in Thomson is gone. The demolition happened last week after it was announced in October 2022.
