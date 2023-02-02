ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dawgnation.com

WATCH: Georgia football star Christoper Smith cherishes final outing wearing the ‘G’

MOBILE, Ala. — Christopher Smith, the most pivotal player on the Georgia defense these past two seasons, left the Senior Bowl a winner regardless of the scoreboard. The Senior Bowl all-star game provided Smith and UGA teammates Kenny McIntosh, Jack Podlesny and Warren McClendon the chance to compete against many of the nation’s best at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday.
ATHENS, GA
thenexthoops.com

At Georgia, Alumna Abe aims to bring her team back to glory

On March 26, 2022, Diamond Battles and Brittney Smith were driving to the mall in Orlando, Florida, when Battles opened Twitter to find shocking news: their coach was leaving. The first word’s out of Smith’s mouth were, “Is this true?”. Just three days after the surprising announcement...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

What’s at stake for 4 Georgia players competing in Senior Bowl today

MOBILE, Ala. — Kenny McIntosh will come out of the same tunnel at Hancock Whitney Stadium that he went back into with 30 minutes left in the first Senior Bowl practice earier this week. “Guess that does it for him,” one onlooker said, presuming that even if McIntosh checked...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Georgia two-time national champion Jack Podlesny showing true leadership at Senior Bowl along with his strong and accurate leg

MOBILE, Ala. — Jack Podlesny knew there was a higher power at work when learning Warren McClendon would be his roommate this week at the Senior Bowl. “Normally, the specialists get paired up with quarterbacks, but I’ve gotten paired up with Warren,” said Podlesny, a first-team All-SEC pick and one of the most accurate kickers in Georgia history.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

911 calls raise questions about fatal crash involving UGA player

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday Atlanta News First obtained new 911 calls from the Athens Clarke County Police Department that provided new information into the immediate aftermath of the fatal crash that killed University of Georgia football player Devin Willock and team staffer Chandler Lecroy last month.
ATHENS, GA
tourcounsel.com

Georgia Square Mall | Shopping mall in Athens, Georgia

Georgia Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Athens, Georgia, in United States. Its clientele includes relatively few students attending the nearby University of Georgia, catering primarily to local residents of the Athens area. Opened in 1981, this two-level mall was originally noted for its retro design features including...
ATHENS, GA
OnlyInYourState

This Family Restaurant In Georgia Is Worth A Trip To The Country

It’s easy to just consider bigger cities for dining options when trying to find a new eatery, but do yourself a favor and remember to check out some of the great rural restaurants in Georgia, too. We’ve got plenty of countryside land in the Peach State, and some of our small towns and ultra-rural areas have restaurants that are just as delicious as any you’d find in Atlanta or our other larger metropolitan areas. One of our favorite country restaurants is Buckner’s Family Restaurant, tucked away in Jackson. Here, you’ll find a superb menu filled with Southern-cooked delights that are perfect for enjoying with family or a group of friends.
JACKSON, GA
accesswdun.com

Principal and two teachers at Banks Co. Elementary resign amid investigation

The principal of Banks County Elementary School and two teachers have resigned amid a investigation into sexual misconduct on the school's campus. Fox 5 Atlanta reported Thursday that state investigators from the Professional Standards Commission are investigating after a five-page report was released by the Banks County Board of Education detailing an alleged affair between principal Dr. Dana Simmons and a physical education teacher.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Kemp declares State of Emergency over protests

After the shooting death of a Stop Cop City/Defend the Atlanta Forest protester led to protests that turned destructive in January, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency through Feb. 9. In the executive order, signed by Kemp on Jan. 26, the Georgia Department of Defense will provide up...
ATLANTA, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: What's In Store at the Mall?

Big changes could be coming to the Georgia Square Mall. WUGA's Martin Matheny brings up to date. Martin Matheny is WUGA's Program Director and a host and producer of our local news program 'Athens News Matters.' He started at WUGA in 2012 as a part-time classical music host and still hosts WUGA's longest-running local program 'Night Music' which is heard on WUGA and GPB Classical. He lives in Normaltown with his wife, Shaye and dog, Murphy.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy