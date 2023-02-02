Read full article on original website
5K and 1M Fun Run for Camp Sweet Escape to be held in Millen on Feb. 11
You can help children have a “sweet escape” from their struggles with type 1 diabetes by participating in a sweet fun run on Saturday, Feb. 11, in Millen. Both Georgia and South Carolina have involvement in the upcoming 5K and 1M Fun Run to raise money for Camp Sweet Escape, a flagship program of the South Carolina Youth Diabetes Association.
Local church to host community cookout this Saturday
Church of God the Bibleway Statesboro invites the citizens of Statesboro and Bulloch County to their community cookout this Saturday, February 4, at the Bibleway Apostolic Plaza at 323 West Main Street. The cookout begins at noon. Their outreach ministry is happy to give back to and meet new faces in the local area.
Idea Accelerator Bootcamp will have free, virtual info session in February
The Creative Coast’s annual Idea Accelerator Bootcamp is a virtual 12-week educational and mentoring program starting with a free pre-course to help attendees determine if entrepreneurship is the right path for them. The event is a partnership between The Creative Coast, Georgia Southern Business Innovation Group (BIG), and the Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC). The Idea Accelerator Bootcamp is for anyone who is ready to test their business idea or anyone who wants to update an old business.
Super Museum Sunday returns to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Super Museum Sunday is back in a big way and local museum workers are gearing up with extra staff. “You really can’t prepare for that amount of numbers, but we do, and just get extra staff and prepare for that mass amount of people,” says Dan McCall, the special events manager […]
wtoc.com
Girl Scout cookie season officially kicks off Feb. 10
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Local Girl Scout troops are gearing up for cookie season and Saturday area troop leaders picked up boxes of cookies for their troops to sell. Cars and U-hauls were loaded up at cookie pick up day. Troop leaders from region three, otherwise known as Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, met at Apple Moving to get their boxes of all the iconic favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas.
Doerun native pursuing his dreams with help of scholarship
SAVANNAH — Growing up was tough for Doerun native Denerick Simpson. Raised in a single-family household, his father suffered a severe brain injury and was in a vegetative state. And Simpson helped care for a family member with mental health issues while his mother was working long hours. Today,...
Aspen Aerogels already making a difference in our community
When I was first introduced to Don Young, President and CEO of Aspen Aerogels, Mr. Young made a point to explain how in Aspen’s culture they had an expectation that their leadership and team members were involved in the community. He went on discuss how their community first model was important in creating a corporate culture that hopefully creates generations of careers for their employees and their families.
Shuman Farms presents $2,500 check to Statesboro Food Bank
Last month, Shuman Farms teamed up with Georgia Southern Football QB Kyle Vantrease and pledged to donate five meals locally for every Camellia Bowl ticket sold through the ticket office. Thanks to the generous support of our community and Georgia Southern football fans far and wide, the Shuman family presented...
WJCL
Heroes Circle Program now available in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A new program at the Willett Children’s Hospital at Memorial will help sick kids navigate their illnesses. And they're doing it by using a little bit of martial arts techniques. Fifteen-year-old Toby Parker from Liberty County is a patient at Willett Children’s Hospital. He’s one...
What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The weekend is fast approaching, but what are your plans? Here are some events you can participate in this weekend in the great city of Savannah. Colonial Faire and Muster School Day When: Friday, February 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Wormsloe State Historic Site Price: $2-$10 Birding Hike […]
Crumbl Cookies opens in Pooler
POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – Pooler is getting a whole lot sweeter, with the opening of a popular cookie chain that’s taken social media by storm. Crumbl Cookies held its grand opening Friday, located in the same plaza as Costco. The line wrapped around the building, and owners tell News 3 they served over 2,500 cookies […]
Cows tongue tossed; Not the crab dip and oysters!; Perfect scores: Food inspection report for Jan.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Starting the new year off right the Georgia Department of Health is continuing to inspect eateries to make sure food products are handled and prepared according to state and local regulations in order to protect the public. Here’s how some eateries in Chatham County scored in January. Grandma’s Diner located at 2108 […]
Georgia Southern Student-Athletes assist FTB in Feeding Thousands
Georgia Southern student-athletes and staff, along with Feed the Boro (FTB) volunteers, distributed food to families in need Saturday, January 28, 2023. The Georgia Southern Department of Athletics and Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) partnered with Feed the Boro to host a Food Drive as an APEX Community Impact Project. On...
GS offers training to help employees understand needs of military-connected students
Georgia Southern University’s Staff Council Professional Development Committee, in coordination with the Office of Military and Veteran Services, will offer Green Zone Training to faculty and staff on the Statesboro and the Armstrong campuses this month. “This training will highlight our military-connected student population, military culture and experiences, and...
Emma Waters crowned Miss GA/SC Fair Queen
Emma Waters, the 2022 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair Queen, was crowned the 2023 Miss Georgia and South Carolina Fairs Queen on Saturday, January 28, 2023. In addition, Emma also voted by her peers as Miss Congeniality. The 2023 Miss Georgia/South Carolina Fairs Pageant was held during the 2023 Georgia Association of...
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In
Watching movies with family or friends is a nice way to spend time together. We often do it at home or at the local movie theater. But have you ever enjoyed a fun family outing watching movies under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In?
Rising Tide Counseling to offer hope for those suffering with substance abuse and addiction
Rising Tide Counseling is a new substance abuse counseling clinic opening in Statesboro this February. Offering individual substance abuse counseling and help for families and loved ones who are suffering from substance abuse addiction, the clinic is owned by Cynthia and Robert Wheeler. Cynthia was first brought to Statesboro by...
WJCL
'We want this company gone': Ogeecheeton Community pushing back against company, citing health
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Ogeecheeton Community is pushing back against a company they believe has been contributing to toxins in their area for decades. Johnnie M. Law says her husband’s mother moved into the neighborhood in 1926. “We want this company gone,” said Law. That’s more than...
justshortofcrazy.com
5 Unique Adventures and One-of-a-Kind Experiences in Statesboro, Georgia
Located just 45 minutes northwest of historic Savannah, is Statesboro, Georgia, home to Georgia Southern University, top-notch dining, rich history and authentic Southern hospitality. With plenty of interesting adventures and one-of-a-kind experiences to go around, this friendly small-town packs a big punch. Visitors to the area quickly sense a welcoming...
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
884K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
