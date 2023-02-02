ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phone Arena

You can now buy refurbished iPhone 13 models from Apple

As exciting as the iPhone 14 lineup is, one thing cannot be overlooked: Apple really placed an emphasis on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The vanilla iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus on the other hand left many users underwhelmed and for a good reason. They are almost identical to last year’s iPhone 13 lineup.
ZDNet

Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition

2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. And with a January 2023 refresh of the Mac Mini and MacBook Pro, kitting these out with the latest-generation Apple Silicon M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max, the line up is stronger than ever.
9to5Mac

New HomePod available from today, online and in Apple Stores, as first orders arrive

The new HomePod is now available on apple.com, and in Apple Stores. For those who pre-ordered, the first deliveries are starting to arrive – though many are reporting delays. Early reviews have generally been positive, with most saying the audio quality and soundstage are very similar to the original...
BGR.com

iOS 16.3 RC now available, here are the best new iPhone features

After Apple announced the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models and the HomePod 2, the company is now releasing iOS 16.3 RC version to all users. In addition, the Release Candidate version of macOS 12.2, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3 are now available. As of now, there...
Dollar Deals

Costco new arrivals this week (February 2023)

The second month of the year is off to a strong start at your preferred Costco location. I'm going to show you all the best offers of the week in this article, including brand-new immediate discounts for the entire month of February, fantastic clearance bargains, and much more. And just to be clear, keep in mind that these discounts could differ depending on your retailer or area. Additionally, I'd like to know where you purchase at Costco. Please let me know in the comments. Please remember to like and follow as usual, and let's get this done.
pocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14: Should you switch?

Samsung finally took the wraps off the Galaxy S23 series, and introduced the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The new flagships come equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, an enhanced camera array on the back, and much-improved battery life. There are many more quality-of-life improvements under the hood, such as a larger vapor cooler chamber.
pocketnow.com

Save up to 25 percent on a new ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 OLED Laptop

Amazon's latest deals bring a fantastic opportunity for those looking to upgrade their current laptop, as the ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 OLED Laptop is currently receiving some interesting savings on both its Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9 configurations.
Phone Arena

Here's everything you missed from the Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked Event in 6 minutes

Missed the Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked event when it aired? No worries. We got you covered. Today Samsung unveiled its next generation flagship smartphones: The Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Pre-orders for the phones have begun, and they will begin shipping on February 17.
pocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy S23+ vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: Which one should you buy?

Galaxy S23+ or Pixel 7 Pro: Which smartphone should you buy?. When it comes to buying a new smartphone, there are many options available in the...
Motley Fool

1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Advanced Micro Devices stock was crushed in 2022, but its full-year financial results should spark optimism. While its consumer segments struggled, AMD's data center revenue soared, and its acquisition of Xilinx is already paying off. AMD stock trades at a very attractive valuation right now, and it has substantial long-term...
BGR.com

AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199 right now on Amazon

There was recently a big AirPods Pro sale at Verizon that dropped Apple’s 2nd-generation model down to $200. Unfortunately, however, that deal wasn’t around for very long so there’s a good chance that many of our readers missed it. The good news is that you have another...
Cult of Mac

iPad shipments shoot through the roof

Apple made almost half the tablets sold in the word during the December quarter, according to market researchers. The company itself says it took in more revenue from iPad sales in the October-through-December period than in any previous quarter. iPad shipments were very strong in Q4 2022. iPad sales saw...

