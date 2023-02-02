ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Lake superior with the Ladies: A Duluth Girlfriends Getaway

With fun restaurants, DIY classes, exciting attractions, a variety of shopping options, unique cocktail spots (oh, and plenty of photo op spots), Duluth is the perfect location to spend some quality time with your friends. Check out these spots for a girls trip you won’t soon forget:. Fuel Up...
DULUTH, MN
Marine General Owner Inducted into Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame

DULUTH, Minn. – The founder and longtime owner of Marine General, Russ Francisco has been inducted into the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame. As a young lad, Francisco found his love for the field working in a marina. After it closed in 1976, he opened Marine General. 47 years...
DULUTH, MN
After 85 years, Laskiainen, Finnish festival, will see some changes

AURORA, MN. -- Laskiainen, or the Finnish Sliding Festival, returned this weekend for its 85th year in Aurora. “It has always been fun, it changed a lot for various reasons, but it has always been fun,” said Geraldine Kangas, who volunteers at the Loon Lake Community Center Museum. This...
AURORA, MN
Downtown Duluth Business Announces Closure

It's a sad day for downtown Duluth. A popular business just announced it will be closing its doors next month. That business? Reimagined, by T. Underwood. The store sells home decor and such in the heart of the downtown area. The store also sells antiques, decor with a vintage flair,...
DULUTH, MN
Midwest Communications Medallion Found

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The 2023 Great Medallion Hunt from Midwest Communications is over. The Medallion was found in Washington Square Park at 43rd Avenue East and Superior Street in Duluth on Thursday. It was located in an open area between bottom trimmed pine trees and small apple trees...
DULUTH, MN
Here’s Just How Cold Wind Chills Got In The Northland To End The Week

In line with the wind chill warning the Duluth office of the National Weather Service issued yesterday, it was downright frigid overnight Thursday into Friday morning. With air temperatures sinking into double-digit below-zero temperatures combined with some wind to make for dangerous wind chill values, a number of area schools opted to either start late, close, or shift to a virtual learning day for Friday.
DULUTH, MN
Minnesota couple sells home, hits the road to capture humans' stories

SUSAN-ELIZABETH LITTLEFIELD - CBS Minnesota News - February 1, 2023. "We went to the border to talk to people about immigration. We went to Mississippi to talk to people about moving Confederate monuments. We went to the Colorado River watershed to talk about drought and environmental issues," Noltner said. "We have been in Minnesota and Wisconsin talking about Indigenous sovereignty and environmental concerns. We've been on skid row in L.A. and up the west coast talking about housing security. We have been working with veterans and PTSD on suicide prevention up in Washington."
MINNESOTA STATE
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal

"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations On Poor Tipping For Staff

Things have been different in the last few years in the restaurant business. COVID-19 really turned things upside down, causing some restaurants to close and many people to leave the food service industry. Even three years since the beginning of the pandemic, businesses are struggling with worker shortages. Inflation has caused problems for restaurant owners with food prices, equipment prices, and also paying more competitive wages to attract workers. It's just been a tough few years for restaurants and their staff.
DULUTH, MN
