visitduluth.com
Lake superior with the Ladies: A Duluth Girlfriends Getaway
With fun restaurants, DIY classes, exciting attractions, a variety of shopping options, unique cocktail spots (oh, and plenty of photo op spots), Duluth is the perfect location to spend some quality time with your friends. Check out these spots for a girls trip you won’t soon forget:. Fuel Up...
Watch: Duluth Realtor Makes ’10 Reasons NOT to Move to Duluth, Minnesota’ Video
Northland residents have a lot of pride in the area as there a certainly a lot of positives that living in this area provide. However, people moving here from a different part of the country often come to the Northland without knowing a lot about it. With that in mind,...
Discovering Minnesota: 10 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip
Minnesota is a state with a diverse landscape and rich cultural heritage, making it a perfect destination for a road trip. From sprawling cities and stunning natural attractions to historic sites and outdoor recreation opportunities, Minnesota has something for everyone.
FOX 21 Online
Marine General Owner Inducted into Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame
DULUTH, Minn. – The founder and longtime owner of Marine General, Russ Francisco has been inducted into the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame. As a young lad, Francisco found his love for the field working in a marina. After it closed in 1976, he opened Marine General. 47 years...
northernnewsnow.com
After 85 years, Laskiainen, Finnish festival, will see some changes
AURORA, MN. -- Laskiainen, or the Finnish Sliding Festival, returned this weekend for its 85th year in Aurora. “It has always been fun, it changed a lot for various reasons, but it has always been fun,” said Geraldine Kangas, who volunteers at the Loon Lake Community Center Museum. This...
Superior Mayor Jim Paine Releases Statement On Winter Potholes
We all know that potholes are a big problem in Duluth and Superior. While it may not be top of mind during the winter months, considering we have to deal with the frigid cold and more pressing problems, it is still something we all dread when the snow starts to thaw.
Downtown Duluth Business Announces Closure
It's a sad day for downtown Duluth. A popular business just announced it will be closing its doors next month. That business? Reimagined, by T. Underwood. The store sells home decor and such in the heart of the downtown area. The store also sells antiques, decor with a vintage flair,...
kdal610.com
Midwest Communications Medallion Found
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The 2023 Great Medallion Hunt from Midwest Communications is over. The Medallion was found in Washington Square Park at 43rd Avenue East and Superior Street in Duluth on Thursday. It was located in an open area between bottom trimmed pine trees and small apple trees...
World’s Heaviest Ball Of Twine In Wisconsin Needs Help Moving
In the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, like many others that were limited on what we could do, we were on a mission to find more outdoorsy activities. This included more motorcycle rides because that is something me and the wife both enjoy, and we can take the kiddo too.
Duluth’s Sustainability Officer Receives State Climate Adaptation Partnership Award
One of the individuals tasked with sustainability for our area has received statewide recognition for her efforts. Mindy Granley - the City of Duluth's Sustainability Officer - recently took home a plaque from the 2023 Minnesota Climate Adaptation Partnership Awards, held January 28 at the Bell Museum in St. Paul.
Here’s Just How Cold Wind Chills Got In The Northland To End The Week
In line with the wind chill warning the Duluth office of the National Weather Service issued yesterday, it was downright frigid overnight Thursday into Friday morning. With air temperatures sinking into double-digit below-zero temperatures combined with some wind to make for dangerous wind chill values, a number of area schools opted to either start late, close, or shift to a virtual learning day for Friday.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Minnesota Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
In recent years, in particular, barbecue has become a staple of the food landscape in the North Star State, and you’ll find some of the best barbecue in Minnesota at the unassuming BBQ Smokehouse in the small town of Wadena. It’s a local favorite that should definitely be on your barbecue to-do list.
Minnesota Teen Has Slept in His Own Backyard for Three Years
In a story that's made national headlines, a Minnesota teenager has willingly spent the past three years sleeping in his own backyard. One fourteen-year-old has gone above and beyond what any teen in this day and age would do and has shared just why he's been spending his nights sleeping under the stars.
Minnesota Restaurant Has the Most Insane, Limited-Time Bloody Mary
People who love their bloody marys really LOVE their bloody marys. And bloody marys can be so versatile with how you make them. There are different levels of spice, you can add so many different toppings to it. And there's one restaurant in Minnesota where their bloody mary topping game is on point.
Minnesota Snowmobile Crashes Saturday Result In One Fatality, Two Serious Injuries
Earlier this winter, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reached out to snowmobilers to use caution when enjoying the trails this winter as there were an alarming number of fatalities already this season. Sadly, accidents continue to happen. Last weekend, a head-on snowmobile crash in Wisconsin led to hospitalizations, and...
boreal.org
Minnesota couple sells home, hits the road to capture humans' stories
SUSAN-ELIZABETH LITTLEFIELD - CBS Minnesota News - February 1, 2023. "We went to the border to talk to people about immigration. We went to Mississippi to talk to people about moving Confederate monuments. We went to the Colorado River watershed to talk about drought and environmental issues," Noltner said. "We have been in Minnesota and Wisconsin talking about Indigenous sovereignty and environmental concerns. We've been on skid row in L.A. and up the west coast talking about housing security. We have been working with veterans and PTSD on suicide prevention up in Washington."
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
Minnesota Restaurant Recognized For ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Meal
"This was such a beautiful experience that was so special I almost got a little emotional." The quote above comes from an article on Eat This, Not That and was made by someone who had recently enjoyed an incredible meal at a special Minnesota restaurant. It was a very memorable meal for that diner. And, that meal has been recognized as the 'once in a lifetime' meal here in Minnesota.
Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations On Poor Tipping For Staff
Things have been different in the last few years in the restaurant business. COVID-19 really turned things upside down, causing some restaurants to close and many people to leave the food service industry. Even three years since the beginning of the pandemic, businesses are struggling with worker shortages. Inflation has caused problems for restaurant owners with food prices, equipment prices, and also paying more competitive wages to attract workers. It's just been a tough few years for restaurants and their staff.
