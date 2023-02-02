Read full article on original website
In Case You Missed It: 1/30-2/5
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Another week of the news cycle brings both good and bad news across KX’s collective desks — but all eyes on this week were on the courts and fields with both Signing Day and a few great feel-good sports stories. Take a look at the ten stories this week that served […]
What’s happening this weekend? 2/3-2/5
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As we finish up January, it’s time to enter February — better known as the month of love! And with events in Bismarck, Minot, and Dickinson this weekend, there are plenty of ways to show your love for your community. Check out these local activities to keep you occupied on Saturday […]
Best Breakfast Joints: The Favorites Of Bismarck Mandan Locals
Breakfast - Where The Locals Eat
tourcounsel.com
Gateway Fashion Mall | Shopping mall in Bismarck, North Dakota
Gateway Fashion Mall (formerly Gateway Mall) is an enclosed shopping mall in Bismarck, North Dakota. Opened in 1979, the mall has more than 30 successful stores. The anchor stores are Harbor Freight Tools, Jo-Ann Fabrics, Planet Fitness, Mid Dakota Clinic, and AMC Theatres. There are 2 vacant anchor stores that...
What’s Haunting In The Dark Waters Beneath Devils Lake?
Sure we all have heard of the so-called "Loch Ness Monster" - heck some Scottish folks may have even personally told you about some close encounters... ...you know who that person would be. After about their 6th Guinness beer here at a bar somewhere in Bismarck, they break out their camera phone and show you an old beat-up picture that looks like a sock puppet coming out of bathtub water. Did you know that Scotland residents may have heard about the legend of Devils Lake, North Dakota? I guarantee you that somewhere right at this moment, in the United Kingdom, someone is chugging on a Busch Light trying to outdo the Nessie Legend - "Uff da"
KNOX News Radio
Jamestown students disciplined for racist taunts at game
Jamestown school Superintendent Robert Lech says some middle and high school students have been disciplined after racists taunts were directed toward the Bismarck High School boys basketball team during a game this week. Lech did not say Thursday how many students were involved or how they were disciplined. Video of the Tuesday night game shows the Jamestown student section making monkey noises and war whooping when two non-white Bismarck players handled the ball. Lech said his district is working with Bismarck school officials to help bring healing after the incident.
One Of BisMan’s Hidden Gems Is On This Street
It pretty much doesn't matter how long you have lived in Bismarck and Mandan, it is always awesome to discover a "Hidden Gem" I experienced that for myself yesterday. Here is the thing, you might think you know everything that is going on in Bismarck and Mandan, and then in a fortunate turn of events, you are lucky enough to find a "Hidden Gem". I won't give it away just yet, but the place I am talking about is on 43rd Ave SE, in Mandan, right down the street from Krolls Diner ( which I have been to a thousand times ) - and literally about a football field away from our radio station on the strip. In fact, about a year and a half ago when I had some minor car trouble, no one told me about this place that was so close, I could see the back of their shop from behind our building. Check this out:
KFYR-TV
72nd Annual St. Mary’s Carnival
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the past 72 years, the St. Mary’s Carnival has marked the end of Catholic Schools Week. The tradition continued this year with carnival games, cake walk, and, of course, the chance to win a goldfish. From setting up on Wednesday to tearing down on...
In BisMan – Is Graffiti Considered Art?
Good question - most of us see some form of "either-or" almost every day. Think about it, you are traveling down the road, and boom, right there on the side of a simple wall or maybe an underpass of a bridge is a drawing of some sort - either with spray paint or whatever - maybe colored chalk, I'm not sure what they use. Now look, I know that it is considered vandalism, we all do, obviously when it's on the side of a local businesses wall. Another thing, some of the works of graffiti could be gang markings, but I have no clue what those could be. I had to stop just yesterday when I was driving down Main, and saw something sketched out in white, on the side of a train ( by the way another popular place for this )
KFYR-TV
City of Bismarck looking into different water rate structures
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Bismarck is looking at changing its water rate system. Public information open houses were held to help people learn and provide input on the options. “I think if I would have any complaint with the current system, is that is the usage as...
There Is Beauty In BisMan EVERYWHERE ( PHOTOS )
To all of those who may think that Bismarck and Mandan lack beauty OR lacks style and grace, take a couple of minutes and look at these amazing photos. Once again I found myself surfing ( yes I know, a California term which by the way I have no experience ever jumping on a longboard ) along the Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook Group Page - within a couple of minutes I came to the realization that there are MANY talented people in town that have the "EYE" - the ability to capture the imagination, and beauty of our environment with their camera. HUGE thanks to Ian Sweep, one of the administrators of the BPRN, for allowing me to share some pictures sent in on their contest page - My whole purpose is to show off these incredible images that make you feel the cold mist rising from the river, or a spectacular sunset!
New Cancer Center To Open In Bismarck
According to a press release sent out by Sanford Health, a new cancer center will be opening in Bismarck. You will find it on the fourth floor of the Sanford, downtown Rosser clinic. --That's across from the Bismarck Medical Center. Coming Soon. The project started in early Spring of last...
KFYR-TV
Man sentenced to 60 days for Bismarck shooting incident
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a 19-year-old to 60 days in jail for a Bismarck shooting incident. Timothy Duran of Mandan pleaded guilty to a felony reckless endangerment charge Wednesday for an October shooting. Prosecutors say Duran shot and seriously injured a 23-year-old. Court documents report he was performing life-saving measures on the victim when responders arrived at the scene.
kfgo.com
Jamestown Public Schools apologizes after racist remarks, noises toward Bismarck student-athletes
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – Officials with Jamestown Public Schools have issued an apology after several middle and high school students were accused of making racist remarks and noises to two Bismarck High School student-athletes during a basketball game. During the game Tuesday, students in the Jamestown High cheering section...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman previously sentenced for attempted murder in Bismarck back in court
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 31-year-old Fargo woman who pleaded guilty to attempted murder, had a revocation of probation hearing Wednesday. Octavia Wakefield was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 16 years suspended and three years of probation, after she admitted to stabbing a man in 2018. Prosecutors said she stabbed the victim seven times in the head and neck while he was sleeping in her apartment.
Amazing Support From Near & Far Happened At North Dakota Benefit
Sometimes one wonders how much a story can touch another. In this case, as a community rallied around a very special girl, her story reached the hearts of North Dakotans and far beyond. In fact, the attention of some very well-known, household, award-winning music artists and idols. KEEP READING! Unbelievable support!
kfgo.com
Woman convicted in death of baby has sentence thrown out
BISMARCK (KFGO) – The prison sentence of a woman who was convicted of neglect in the death of her 3-week-old infant in Bismarck last year has been thrown out by a district court judge in Burleigh County. 27-year-old Cassandra Black Elk’s infant daughter was found unresponsive in the early...
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
Hot 97-5
