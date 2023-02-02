Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Circus Circus Las Vegas hosting job fair for several positions
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Circus Circus Las Vegas is hosting a job fair to fill more than 100 line-level and management positions ahead of the spring season. The job fair will be hosted inside Circus Circus’ Convention Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.
963kklz.com
Get Out! Best Escape Rooms In Las Vegas
I love escape rooms. I love escape rooms. And did I mention I love escape rooms? They’re so much fun to do. By yourself or with a group of friends. Though I personally think the perfect number of people is two. That way you don’t have too many cooks in the kitchen. But you can still divide and conquer when time starts to run out.
Win It! Two Nights in the Palms Casino Resort Blush Suite in Las Vegas
Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas is giving one lucky winner a two-night stay in their Blush Suite!. It’s perfect for a gals getaway with nearly 1,500 square feet, two queen beds, and pink robes and slippers. Enter below for your chance to win. The prize is based on...
Why Locals in Las Vegas Attend First Friday
First Friday—a Las Vegas-based non-profit organization—is “Down for Anything” this February. On February 3 from...
Things Going Away in Vegas, Gamblers Losing Record Money & Las Vegas Kid’s Family Destination!?!
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including the mind blowing numbers put up by Vegas in 2022. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
Courthouse News Service
Vegas prepares for autumn roar of Formula One
LAS VEGAS (CN) — With the city busy preparing to host the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in February 2024, one would expect it will be the biggest event in Las Vegas by far. But there’s an event planned Nov. 16-18 that will more than double the overall economic...
963kklz.com
9 Streets More World-Famous Than The Las Vegas Strip
For Las Vegas locals, it’s a no brainer that the Las Vegas Strip is world-famous. But it’s also the most famous street in our backyard. The one locals avoid when there is a big event in town. The street we know will be flooded with tourists. It’s on the top of our minds because it’s always in our sight.
963kklz.com
Renting Out Your House For SB2024 In Las Vegas
When the announcement came out about the Big Game being in Las Vegas in 2024, a lot of people thought the same thing. But now let’s talk about it, will you be renting out your house for SB24 when it come to Las Vegas?. The Mike & Carla Morning...
vegas24seven.com
Love is in the air at Jaleo Las Vegas and Rosa Ristorante in Henderson
VALENTINE’S DAY MEANS LOBSTER PAELLA FOR TWO AT JALEO BY JOSE ANDRES. WHAT: Chef Jose Andres’ Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is offering Arroz a Banda con Bogavante, a decadent lobster paella that’s perfect for two. WHEN: Available nightly from February 11-14, 2023. PRICE: $95.
With Las Vegas in the past, Sands sets sights on New York and Texas
Las Vegas Sands has been linked to potential gaming development opportunities in New York and Texas. The company is willing to spend billions of dollars in both locations to regain its American foothold. The post With Las Vegas in the past, Sands sets sights on New York and Texas appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
963kklz.com
Rating Local News Anchors In Las Vegas
They never look like they do on TV. But if you ran into them this morning, how would you rate our local news anchors in Las Vegas? The idea of running into a TV personality when they don’t look camera ready was a point of discussion this morning. Well,...
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Enjoy exclusive luxury at this Red Rock Country Club estate
The Red Rock Country Club is, quite possibly, the height of luxury in Las Vegas, a sprawling, master-planned community where elegance exudes from every corner. It’s host to a 7,001-yard, par-72 private mountain course and a 6,883-yard, par-72 public arroyo course, both designed by Arnold Palmer and featuring rolling fairways, dramatic water features and multitiered greens. And a home has become available in this desert-based paradise, one with plenty of room for both large families and large get-togethers.
Fox5 KVVU
Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
Las Vegas man, 43, dies during tennis match at country club
A 43-year-old man man is dead after collapsing on a tennis court during a mixed doubles match at Red Rock County Club in Las Vegas, Nev.
jammin1057.com
First Nevada Ojos Locos Location To Open In North Las Vegas
It’s been described as the Latino version of Hooters. Ojos Locos will open its first Nevada location in North Las Vegas on Feb. 6. The Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Y Casino is part of an effort to have a hotel-casino completely dedicated to the Latino community. And the highlight of Ojos Locos? Well, it’s clearly the Chicas.
8newsnow.com
‘It’s like driving in England,’ Tropicana diverging diamond continues to confuse drivers
The Tropicana bridge over the I-15 freeway has transformed into a ‘diverging diamond,’ an interchange that transportation officials say will help traffic efficiency amid the largest roadway expansion project in Nevada. However, in some cases, it’s seemingly doing the opposite. ‘It’s like driving in England,’ Tropicana diverging...
8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
1. The 211 - Downtown. The 211 apartments have cozy studio units that start at $725 a month. Residents enjoy all-inclusive living in a convenient downtown location that includes 24-hour security patrols, a fitness center, free laundry facilities on every floor, a rooftop patio, game room, and more!
Everything you need to know about donating plasma in the Las Vegas valley
Donating plasma is a great way to make money and help save a life at the same time. Here is everything you need to know about donating.
Sierra Sun
Pine nuts: One lucky boy
Nevada is a state of mind. Before you roll the dice, you say, “C’mon, Honey, Baby needs a new pair of shoes!” And everything outside of Las Vegas is Cowboy Nevada, except Incline Village, where we either have two homes or two jobs. Those with one job and one home are rare as a straight flush. I just happen to be one of those lucky boys to draw a straight flush.
vegas24seven.com
Valentine’s Day Date Night at Tuscany Gardens
Tuscany Gardens Offers A Romantic Valentine’s Day Dining Experience. The restaurant renowned for romance has a pre-fixe dining option for two that everyone will love. There is more to love this year at Tuscany Suites & Casino on Valentine’s Day. Acclaimed for romantic and special occasion dining, Tuscany Gardens will feature a three-course menu in the intimate dining room that will allow guests to experience an enchanting evening.
