Las Vegas, NV

963kklz.com

Get Out! Best Escape Rooms In Las Vegas

I love escape rooms. I love escape rooms. And did I mention I love escape rooms? They’re so much fun to do. By yourself or with a group of friends. Though I personally think the perfect number of people is two. That way you don’t have too many cooks in the kitchen. But you can still divide and conquer when time starts to run out.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Courthouse News Service

Vegas prepares for autumn roar of Formula One

LAS VEGAS (CN) — With the city busy preparing to host the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in February 2024, one would expect it will be the biggest event in Las Vegas by far. But there’s an event planned Nov. 16-18 that will more than double the overall economic...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

9 Streets More World-Famous Than The Las Vegas Strip

For Las Vegas locals, it’s a no brainer that the Las Vegas Strip is world-famous. But it’s also the most famous street in our backyard. The one locals avoid when there is a big event in town. The street we know will be flooded with tourists. It’s on the top of our minds because it’s always in our sight.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Renting Out Your House For SB2024 In Las Vegas

When the announcement came out about the Big Game being in Las Vegas in 2024, a lot of people thought the same thing. But now let’s talk about it, will you be renting out your house for SB24 when it come to Las Vegas?. The Mike & Carla Morning...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Love is in the air at Jaleo Las Vegas and Rosa Ristorante in Henderson

VALENTINE’S DAY MEANS LOBSTER PAELLA FOR TWO AT JALEO BY JOSE ANDRES. WHAT: Chef Jose Andres’ Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is offering Arroz a Banda con Bogavante, a decadent lobster paella that’s perfect for two. WHEN: Available nightly from February 11-14, 2023. PRICE: $95.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Rating Local News Anchors In Las Vegas

They never look like they do on TV. But if you ran into them this morning, how would you rate our local news anchors in Las Vegas? The idea of running into a TV personality when they don’t look camera ready was a point of discussion this morning. Well,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Enjoy exclusive luxury at this Red Rock Country Club estate

The Red Rock Country Club is, quite possibly, the height of luxury in Las Vegas, a sprawling, master-planned community where elegance exudes from every corner. It’s host to a 7,001-yard, par-72 private mountain course and a 6,883-yard, par-72 public arroyo course, both designed by Arnold Palmer and featuring rolling fairways, dramatic water features and multitiered greens. And a home has become available in this desert-based paradise, one with plenty of room for both large families and large get-togethers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

First Nevada Ojos Locos Location To Open In North Las Vegas

It’s been described as the Latino version of Hooters. Ojos Locos will open its first Nevada location in North Las Vegas on Feb. 6. The Ojos Locos Sports Cantina Y Casino is part of an effort to have a hotel-casino completely dedicated to the Latino community. And the highlight of Ojos Locos? Well, it’s clearly the Chicas.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Evan Crosby

8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

1. The 211 - Downtown. The 211 apartments have cozy studio units that start at $725 a month. Residents enjoy all-inclusive living in a convenient downtown location that includes 24-hour security patrols, a fitness center, free laundry facilities on every floor, a rooftop patio, game room, and more!
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sierra Sun

Pine nuts: One lucky boy

Nevada is a state of mind. Before you roll the dice, you say, “C’mon, Honey, Baby needs a new pair of shoes!” And everything outside of Las Vegas is Cowboy Nevada, except Incline Village, where we either have two homes or two jobs. Those with one job and one home are rare as a straight flush. I just happen to be one of those lucky boys to draw a straight flush.
NEVADA STATE
vegas24seven.com

Valentine’s Day Date Night at Tuscany Gardens

Tuscany Gardens Offers A Romantic Valentine’s Day Dining Experience. The restaurant renowned for romance has a pre-fixe dining option for two that everyone will love. There is more to love this year at Tuscany Suites & Casino on Valentine’s Day. Acclaimed for romantic and special occasion dining, Tuscany Gardens will feature a three-course menu in the intimate dining room that will allow guests to experience an enchanting evening.
LAS VEGAS, NV

