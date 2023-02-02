One person is facing charges following a series of bomb threats made against the Marriott Pere Marquette Hotel in Downtown Peoria. The most recent threat was made this past Saturday in the 500 block of Main Street. Hotel guests and staff were evacuated from the building, but no bomb was found. Police later arrested Val Burks, who was also identified as the suspect in two related incidents. Burks is charged with three counts of Falsely Making a Terrorist Threat.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO