Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Bojangles Restaurant Opening Multiple New Locations in BaltimoreJoel EisenbergBaltimore, MD
Ross Dress for Less is Opening a New Discounts Store in MarylandBryan DijkhuizenLaurel, MD
Visiting Baltimore With DogsEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
mcadvocate.com
Wes Moore, Maryland’s First African American Governor, Swears In and Signs Off on $69 Million Legislative Package
On Wednesday, January 18th, Maryland saw their 63rd governor elect Wes Moore sworn in on the blue carpeted steps of the Annapolis State Capitol building, while hopeful hundreds turned out on the unusually warm winter day to watch the proceedings. The ceremony comes after a successful gubernatorial campaign called on November 8th, which saw Moore – a former Rhodes Scholar, US army veteran, and nonprofit CEO – defeat conservative challenger Dan Cox by a state record two thirds majority, taking an office previously held by two term Republican Governor Larry Hogan since 2015.
New Md. governor pledges to help Baltimore reduce violence
BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who took office last month, has pledged to work closely with Baltimore leaders to reduce gun violence by addressing the complex social forces underlying the city’s longstanding struggle to improve public safety. His approach comes in stark contrast to his predecessor,...
WBOC
PEP Program To Start In Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Parents encouragement program (PEP) will be starting next week. The program starts next week and will cover 8 weeks of training at the Intergenerational Center in Cambridge. Every Tuesday for 2 hours parents will discover strategies to support their child's mental health, learn new topics on supporting their child, and discuss with other parents to share ideas.
talbotspy.org
Overdose Spike Alert
The Talbot County Health Department has been made aware of a spike in suspected opioid overdoses over the past several days. This spike is five times greater than we usually see in our community. First responders, healthcare providers, and people who use drugs and their families should be aware of the increased risk of overdose in our community.
32-hour work week could happen for some Maryland companies
Delegate Vaughn Stewart of Montgomery County is sponsoring a bill to reward employers who allow a 32-hour work week.
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Baltimore, MD. - The Baltimore metro has a population of more than 2.8 million residents and serves as a center for industry and jobs in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city, once a hub for heavy manufacturing and whiskey production, is now home to companies like Johns Hopkins Hospital, Under Armour, McCormick & Company, T. Rowe Price, and American Sugar Refining, among others.
Nottingham MD
MDTA Police celebrate 56th recruit class graduation
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Transportation Authority Police celebrated the state’s newest police officers during a ceremony at Towson University on Friday. Members of Recruit Class 56 completed a demanding academy training program that began in June 2022. “Graduation is a reflection of the commitment of our recruits, instructors and...
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Graduate students vote to unionize with a 97% majority
97% of votes were in favor of unionization. Graduate students across three Hopkins campuses voted in a union representation election, facilitated by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), on Jan. 30 and 31. The election was organized by Teachers and Researchers United (TRU), which is affiliated with United Electrical Radio, and Machine Workers (UE). The vote overwhelmingly favored unionization — out of 3,335 NLRB-registered voters, 2,053 voted yes and 67 voted no, resulting in a 97% majority and 64% turnout rate.
Maryland leaders take polar plunge in support of Special Olympics
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Thousands of people gathered at the edge of the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland Saturday to jump into the freezing waters all in the name of charity. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the 27th annual Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge was held at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Maryland.
Winter wallop brings dangerously low temperatures to Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The first weekend of February brought dangerously low temperatures to the Baltimore area.The wind chills that pushed the temperature into the single digits over the weekend prompted Baltimore's health officials to issue a Code Blue declaration.Experts caution against spending time outdoors. People should stay inside as much as possible and listen to their bodies when they say it is time to get warm."It's cold, but this don't feel like no 30 degrees out here," Baltimore resident Ali Richardson said of the winter wallop. Health department officials told WJZ that they were concerned about the significant risk the frigid temperatures...
foxbaltimore.com
Comparing Baltimore crime to other cities
(WBFF) — Baltimore city has been called one of the most dangerous cities in America for nearly a decade but is that really a fair assessment? Violent Crime has risen across many major cities recently so watchdog group "Open the Books.com" compares the stats. CEO Adam Andrzejewski breaks down...
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Maryland, you should add the following town to your list.
Baltimore Times
Governor Wes Moore Celebrates Revitalization and Reopening of Baltimore’s Historic Lexington Market
$45 Million Redevelopment Features Opening of a New 60,000 Square Foot Market Building, Public Plaza, and Return of More Than 40 Businesses. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller joined state and Baltimore City officials, development partners, and business owners on January 31, 2023 to celebrate the newly revitalized and reopened Lexington Market. The ribbon cutting and ceremonial bell ringing marked the opening of a new, 60,000-square-foot market building, public plaza, and the return of more than 40 businesses that will feature a mix of relocated institutions including Faidley’s Seafood and Connie’s Chicken & Waffles and new Baltimore favorites including Tio G’s Empanadas and Taharka Brothers Ice Cream.
howardcountymd.gov
Statement from Howard County Executive Calvin Ball in Response to Governor Wes Moore’s First “State of the State” Address
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Howard County Executive Calvin Ball released the following statement regarding Governor Wes Moore’s first “State of the State” Address:. Today, my friend and Brother Governor Wes Moore delivered his first State of the State Address. It is befitting that he delivers his address today, as the first Black Maryland Governor and on the first day of Black History Month. During his speech, Governor Moore emphasized the importance of service in every field and every endeavor. Whether you serve as an educator, contractual worker, a business, or a non-profit, we will continue to serve together. That is how we will ensure access to the best services and quality of life for all. Over these next four years, I’m excited to move forward together to ensure every person has the best opportunity to live, work, play, grow, and grow older.
Bay Journal
Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure
Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
foxbaltimore.com
New study finds Aspirin is just as effective as expensive blood thinners to prevent clots
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A landmark medical study from the University of Maryland School of Medicine found that Aspirin is just as effective as expensive blood thinners in preventing life-threatening blood clots. Dr. Robert O'Toole, head of orthopedic trauma at the University of Maryland School of Medicine and the study's...
Former teacher at Baltimore all-boys school allegedly had relationships with students
BALTIMORE – A former teacher at an all-boys school in Roland Park faces allegations of maintaining inappropriate and suspicious relationships with current and former students, according to authorities.Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unite were alerted by Child Protective Services in January that Gilman School educator Christopher Bendann had relationships with students, police said.An investigation led them to discover at least one person who described sexual abuse by the former teacher and advisor, according to authorities.On Friday, Baltimore County Police executed a search and seizure warrant at Bendann's residence in the 100 block of Stanmore Road in Towson, police said.Bendann was arrested. He faces several charges, including sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree rape, according to authorities.Detectives believe Bendann had multiple victims and they want them to come forward. Anyone with information about the crimes can contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720 or Child Protective Services at 410-887-8463.
Revitalized Lexington Market brings back memories, restores hope
BALTIMORE – Lexington Market is an iconic structure that, to some people, represents the heart and soul of Black Baltimore.Habibah Sayyed has fond memories of Lexington Market stretching back for decades."I'm a little past 70 and I grew up in Baltimore born and reared," Sayyed said.As the longest continually operated public market in the country, Lexington Market remains a community anchor and source of pride for black Baltimoreans from generations past."My mom, my grandmother, my great grandparents my aunts and cousins—everybody came to Lexington market to get the best of the best of everything," Sayyed said.Historian Johns Hopkins with Baltimore...
baltimorepositive.com
Bringing the big acts back to Baltimore becomes real with Bruce and The Eagles opening doors to CFG Bank Arena in April
Baltimore Magazine writer Ron Cassie joins Nestor on the Maryland Crab Cake Tour at State Fare in Catonsville to discuss the future of live music in downtown Baltimore and the big acts and big hopes for a million people visiting the building in the first year. SUMMARY KEYWORDS. baltimore, people,...
foxbaltimore.com
Open air drug markets believed to fuel gun violence in Baltimore city
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A Baltimore city council member says this weekend's deadly shooting happened in one of the largest open-air drug markets in the state. Now, the frustration over this ongoing problem and what's being done to stop it. The shooting, which left a young mother and man dead,...
