Photo Tribute: Baltimore Sun’s First Black Photographer, Irving Henry Webster Phillips Jr, Dies At 79

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Bojangles Restaurant Opening Multiple New Locations in BaltimoreJoel EisenbergBaltimore, MD
Ross Dress for Less is Opening a New Discounts Store in MarylandBryan DijkhuizenLaurel, MD
Visiting Baltimore With DogsEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Related
Dine & Dasher’s Apology to Tony’s Baltimore Grill is Amazing
I love Tony's Baltimore Grill pizza so much, I began following them on Facebook. Not long ago, the famed Atlantic City eatery posted about a guy who had dined and dashed them. If you don't know, that means he came in and ate the food and drank the drinks, and then left without paying the bill.
WTOP
Mr. Bake bringing substance and style to Prince George’s Co.
Kareem Queeman’s nickname is Mr. Bake and right now, his career is running way hotter than any of the ovens used to bake his desserts out of a ghost kitchen in Riverdale Park, Maryland. Queeman is someone you might recognize from various appearances on TV shows and Food Network...
baltimorepositive.com
Bringing the big acts back to Baltimore becomes real with Bruce and The Eagles opening doors to CFG Bank Arena in April
Baltimore Magazine writer Ron Cassie joins Nestor on the Maryland Crab Cake Tour at State Fare in Catonsville to discuss the future of live music in downtown Baltimore and the big acts and big hopes for a million people visiting the building in the first year. SUMMARY KEYWORDS. baltimore, people,...
Wbaltv.com
Community center honors man who pioneered way for African Americans in Howard County
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — It's only fitting that a new community center in Howard County is named after a man who spent a lifetime serving the community. The 46,000-square-foot Roger Carter Community Center on Milltowne Drive in Ellicott City bears the name of an African American leader who was no stranger to being the first.
Pennsylvania Avenue: Where Black art and entertainment was celebrated in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- In the early-to-mid 20th century, Pennsylvania Avenue was the Broadway of old West Baltimore. People came from around the country to celebrate Black art and entertainment."Whether it was Louis Armstrong, whether it was the Temptations, the Miracles, whether it was Patti LaBelle, all of those folks played the Royal Theatre," Baltimore resident James Hamlin said.Hamlin grew up in Baltimore and owns the Avenue Bakery on Pennsylvania Avenue. He said if you wanted to make it in showbiz back then, the Royal Theatre was the place you had to be at your best."If you did not do well at the Royal...
Wbaltv.com
Editorial: Black History Month time to remember sacrifices to make world better place
As the nation commemorates Black History Month, a time to reflect on the historical achievements and contributions of African Americans, let's go deeper into the history of those who sacrifice to make the world a better place. Every year, we pause to rightfully remember Frederick Douglass, Mary McCloud Bethune, Harriet...
wypr.org
There's a new hobby in Baltimore, fishing hunks of metal out of the Chesapeake Bay with magnets
Evan Woodard magnet fishes off a pier in the Fells Point neighborhood of Baltimore on January 26. It was a windy night in January with temperatures in the mid-30s in the Fells Point neighborhood of Baltimore City, but despite the cold, about a dozen people were bundled up and standing on a pier with ropes and magnets in hand.
mcadvocate.com
Wes Moore, Maryland’s First African American Governor, Swears In and Signs Off on $69 Million Legislative Package
On Wednesday, January 18th, Maryland saw their 63rd governor elect Wes Moore sworn in on the blue carpeted steps of the Annapolis State Capitol building, while hopeful hundreds turned out on the unusually warm winter day to watch the proceedings. The ceremony comes after a successful gubernatorial campaign called on November 8th, which saw Moore – a former Rhodes Scholar, US army veteran, and nonprofit CEO – defeat conservative challenger Dan Cox by a state record two thirds majority, taking an office previously held by two term Republican Governor Larry Hogan since 2015.
whatsupmag.com
City of Annapolis Recognizes Black History Month
City of Annapolis Recognizes Black History Month with 2023 Proclamation and City Events. ANNAPOLIS, MD- On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Mayor Gavin Buckley issued a proclamation recognizing February 2023 as Black History Month in the City of Annapolis. Historian and author Dr. Carter G. Woodson created “Negro History Week” in 1926 (during the Jim Crow era) to encourage the study of Black life and history. Black History Month was officially recognized by Presidential Proclamation in 1976 as part of the nation's bicentennial celebrations. It aims to honor the contributions African Americans have made and to recognize their sacrifices.
Heartbroken family members mourn a young mother who died fleeing gunfire in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Family and friends held a vigil for Maya Morton, 23, a young mother killed in West Baltimore.Her 1-year-old son and 3-year-old son were with her when she was shot. They remain in critical condition in the hospital.Balloons and flowers cover a pole at the corner of Laurens Street and North Fremont Avenue in Upton."I'm outraged," Morton's sister, Shay, said. "I want justice, whatever that might be."The memorial marks the spot where Morton crashed her car after she was shot on Saturday. Her two kids in the car with her were injured in the crash.Maya died two days later."I...
16-year-old killed in shooting in NE Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A 16-year-old was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in Northeast Baltimore.Officers heard gunfire around 6:15 p.m. in the area of the 1800 block of East 29th Street.The teen was found unresponsive and officers started rendering aid. He died at the scene, police said.This is at least the fourth teen killed in Baltimore City in 2023.Homicide detectives are investigating. No other details were provided.Anyone with information, is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.
tourcounsel.com
Golden Ring Plaza | Shopping mall in Rossville, Maryland
The Centre at Golden Ring, formerly the Golden Ring Plaza is a power center and former mall in Rosedale, Maryland. The mall was first announced by developers Melvin, Simon & Associates in April 1972, with Stewart's, Hecht's, and Montgomery Ward as anchors. Stewart's would operate a 3-level, 145,000 sq ft store to include a 15,000 sq ft budget shop, Montgomery Ward's would be 175,000 sq ft with a freestanding auto center, and Hecht's would be 150,000 sq ft, with 370,000 sq ft of space across two floors for smaller shops in the mall itself.
Family of Baltimore County teen demands justice, prepares for burial
BALTIMORE -- The family of 15-year-old Lamar Leslie-Allen is preparing to bury him.His mother, Tiona Allen, spoke with WJZ about her only child."I won't get to get his permit," Tiona Allen said. "I won't get to buy him a car. I won't get to go to prom. I won't get to see him get married and I won't have grandchildren. I have no legacy."Leslie-Allen was shot and killed on Shadwell Court in Windsor Mill on Jan. 21. Investigators have yet to make an arrest.Leslie-Allen's family said he was fun, loving, smart and so much more wrapped up into one person....
Five injured in two shootings an hour apart, two miles away in Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Five people were injured in two separate shootings during a violent evening in Baltimore.The shootings happened about an hour apart, and within two miles of each other Saturday night."I'm scared of my own city," Baltimore resident Joyce Harris said.Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the 1500 block of Medford Road, not far from Mervo High School."Have 10 shots fired at the location," dispatch audio said.Investigators said a 60-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were shot.According to dispatch audio, bullets also hit a car at the scene.Both victims are expected to survive.About an hour after that shooting, around midnight, three people were shot near an event venue in the 2000 block of Harford Road.A 27-year-old woman and 37-year-old man are expected to survive, but police said a 32-year-old man was seriously injured."it's tiring because we can't even have like our sisters or little brothers out here anymore playing because, just like that, one of them can get hurt," said Baltimore resident Gierra Hall.
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Maryland, you should add the following town to your list.
Former teacher at Baltimore all-boys school allegedly had relationships with students
BALTIMORE – A former teacher at an all-boys school in Roland Park faces allegations of maintaining inappropriate and suspicious relationships with current and former students, according to authorities.Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unite were alerted by Child Protective Services in January that Gilman School educator Christopher Bendann had relationships with students, police said.An investigation led them to discover at least one person who described sexual abuse by the former teacher and advisor, according to authorities.On Friday, Baltimore County Police executed a search and seizure warrant at Bendann's residence in the 100 block of Stanmore Road in Towson, police said.Bendann was arrested. He faces several charges, including sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree rape, according to authorities.Detectives believe Bendann had multiple victims and they want them to come forward. Anyone with information about the crimes can contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720 or Child Protective Services at 410-887-8463.
fox5dc.com
Thieves steal valet stand, car keys from outside downtown DC restaurant
WASHINGTON - Authorities say thieves stole a valet stand and some of the car keys inside it from outside a restaurant in downtown D.C. over the weekend. The incident happened Saturday outside RPM Italian D.C. at 6th and K Streets in the Mount Vernon neighborhood not far from the D.C. Convention Center.
Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning
BALTIMORE, MD – Police officers from Baltimore’s eastern district are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on Saturday. At around 12:15 am, officers on patrol in the area of Harford Road heard multiple gunshots and responded to the area where the gunshots were coming from. Once at the scene, they found three people had been shot. A 27-year-old woman and 27-year-old male victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. A third victim, a 32-year-old male was treated for critical life-threatening gunshot wounds. All three were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time. No suspects The post Three shot in East Baltimore early Sunday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baltimore Times
Governor Wes Moore Celebrates Revitalization and Reopening of Baltimore’s Historic Lexington Market
$45 Million Redevelopment Features Opening of a New 60,000 Square Foot Market Building, Public Plaza, and Return of More Than 40 Businesses. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller joined state and Baltimore City officials, development partners, and business owners on January 31, 2023 to celebrate the newly revitalized and reopened Lexington Market. The ribbon cutting and ceremonial bell ringing marked the opening of a new, 60,000-square-foot market building, public plaza, and the return of more than 40 businesses that will feature a mix of relocated institutions including Faidley’s Seafood and Connie’s Chicken & Waffles and new Baltimore favorites including Tio G’s Empanadas and Taharka Brothers Ice Cream.
WTOP
Fired Montgomery Co. football coach hired in Prince George’s Co.
An on-field fight lead to a Montgomery County, Maryland, high school football coach being fired; now he’s been hired in another county. Travis Hawkins posted a video on Twitter announcing he is the new defensive coordinator at Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School in Prince George’s County. In the tweet, he said “some say I made a Wise decision” in joining the Pumas.
Comments / 0