Nashville, TN

Two-way lineman Tionne Gray names top five

St. Louis (Mo.) Hazelwood Central junior Tionne Gray has named a top five of Minnesota, LSU, Missouri, Oregon and Colorado. Gray is a 6-foot-6, 295-pound prospect currently listed as a defensive lineman on 247Sports but could also project to offensive tackle. He played both ways as a junior and also has some tight end experience.
COLORADO STATE
Three South Carolina Gamecocks suspended from football team

South Carolina football players Monteque Rhames, Anthony Rose and Cameron Upshaw have all been suspended from the program, according to a release from the school. A reason for the suspension was not given in the press release. Rhames, however, was arrested on Friday morning and was charged with carrying weapons...
COLUMBIA, SC
Jerry Jones impressed with 1 QB at Senior Bowl

Jerry Jones has said the Dallas Cowboys are planning to draft a quarterback this year, and it sounds like there is one he has his eye on. Jones attended the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., this week to get a closer look at some prospects. He told reporters after Wednesday’s practice that he was particularly... The post Jerry Jones impressed with 1 QB at Senior Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Reacts To Senior Bowl MVP Announcement

The 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl took place yesterday in Mobile, with the National team earning a 27-10 victory over the American squad. Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener took home game MVP honors, completing 12-of-19 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. Haener, an accurate but undersized passer, ...
MOBILE, AL
Where Bryce Young is expected be drafted amid size concerns, per NFL executives

Bryce Young is the NFL Draft’s biggest dilemma. The talent from the Alabama football product is undeniable. His ability to dissect defenses helped the Crimson Tide find success over the last few years. However, Young’s stature has been called into question multiple times. So, has that affected his draft stock at all? Well, probably not, based on Jeff Howe’s report for The Athletic.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
War Eagle Wakeup: Auburn lands pair of huge Friday commitments

Welcome to War Eagle Wakeup, a new video series at Auburn Undercover where, as often as possible, we'll look to recap the previous day's most pertinent news with a short video breakdown. Saturday morning, Christian Clemente quickly runs through the commitments of Labaron Philon and Walker White.
AUBURN, AL
Three-star floor general Luka Toews discusses his recruitment

Luka Toews was one of the top performers this past weekend at the National Prep School Invitational. National Analyst Travis Branham highlighted the 5-foot-11 point guard after a showing where he impacted the game with his IQ, playmaking ability, and toughness. Toews embodies the floor general term and his skill for running a team is heavily valued by the coaches prioritizing him.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Four-star WR Keylen Adams trims his list to a Top 4

Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams has amassed over 20 verbal scholarship offers following his junior season. On Sunday, the 6-foot 1-inch prospect trimmed his list of suitors to a Top 4. He announced the cut on Instagram. Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Penn State...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
