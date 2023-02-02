Read full article on original website
Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffers Brutal Pro Bowl Injury
Myles Garrett is concrete evidence as to why players should never compete in the NFL Pro Bowl. The Cleveland Browns star suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's Pro Bowl events. Garrett has been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "#Browns star DE ...
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Clemson quarterback target commits elsewhere
Clemson missed out on one of their top targets in the 2024 class on Friday afternoon. Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.) four-star quarterback Walker White committed to Auburn over Clemson and Baylor. (...)
2023 East-West Shrine Bowl: 5 Players Soaring Up NFL Draft Boards (EAST)
Five players from the east team that are rising up NFL Draft boards after the Shrine Bowl game.
Star Transfer Quarterback Sam Hartman Trending After Alabama Update
Tommy Rees is leaving Notre Dame behind to become Alabama's next offensive coordinator. This move was announced this Friday afternoon. Rees, 30, took a visit to Alabama on Thursday. Clearly, his interview with Nick Saban went very well. Since Rees will lead Alabama's offense for ...
Two-way lineman Tionne Gray names top five
St. Louis (Mo.) Hazelwood Central junior Tionne Gray has named a top five of Minnesota, LSU, Missouri, Oregon and Colorado. Gray is a 6-foot-6, 295-pound prospect currently listed as a defensive lineman on 247Sports but could also project to offensive tackle. He played both ways as a junior and also has some tight end experience.
UCLA 2023 Football Commitment Transfer Power Rankings: February 2023
Here is an updated look at the class of 2023 Transfer Commitment Power Rankings with national signing day this week...
Three South Carolina Gamecocks suspended from football team
South Carolina football players Monteque Rhames, Anthony Rose and Cameron Upshaw have all been suspended from the program, according to a release from the school. A reason for the suspension was not given in the press release. Rhames, however, was arrested on Friday morning and was charged with carrying weapons...
Jerry Jones impressed with 1 QB at Senior Bowl
Jerry Jones has said the Dallas Cowboys are planning to draft a quarterback this year, and it sounds like there is one he has his eye on. Jones attended the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., this week to get a closer look at some prospects. He told reporters after Wednesday’s practice that he was particularly... The post Jerry Jones impressed with 1 QB at Senior Bowl appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Five Senior Bowl Standouts That Could Become Giants
Brandon Olsen has his list of five Senior Bowl players who could be on the Giants' radar.
Football World Reacts To Senior Bowl MVP Announcement
The 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl took place yesterday in Mobile, with the National team earning a 27-10 victory over the American squad. Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener took home game MVP honors, completing 12-of-19 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. Haener, an accurate but undersized passer, ...
Everything Rick Barnes said about No. 2 Vols' win over No. 25 Auburn
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 2 Tennessee's 44-41 win over Auburn on Saturday afternoon inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what Barnes had to say after the Vols improved to 19-4 on the season and 8-2 in SEC play. If it’s nice to be...
Where Bryce Young is expected be drafted amid size concerns, per NFL executives
Bryce Young is the NFL Draft’s biggest dilemma. The talent from the Alabama football product is undeniable. His ability to dissect defenses helped the Crimson Tide find success over the last few years. However, Young’s stature has been called into question multiple times. So, has that affected his draft stock at all? Well, probably not, based on Jeff Howe’s report for The Athletic.
War Eagle Wakeup: Auburn lands pair of huge Friday commitments
Welcome to War Eagle Wakeup, a new video series at Auburn Undercover where, as often as possible, we'll look to recap the previous day's most pertinent news with a short video breakdown. Saturday morning, Christian Clemente quickly runs through the commitments of Labaron Philon and Walker White.
Three-star floor general Luka Toews discusses his recruitment
Luka Toews was one of the top performers this past weekend at the National Prep School Invitational. National Analyst Travis Branham highlighted the 5-foot-11 point guard after a showing where he impacted the game with his IQ, playmaking ability, and toughness. Toews embodies the floor general term and his skill for running a team is heavily valued by the coaches prioritizing him.
Four-star WR Keylen Adams trims his list to a Top 4
Virginia Beach (VA) Green Run four-star wide receiver Keylen Adams has amassed over 20 verbal scholarship offers following his junior season. On Sunday, the 6-foot 1-inch prospect trimmed his list of suitors to a Top 4. He announced the cut on Instagram. Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Penn State...
Senior Bowlers share opinions on who to watch for Alabama in 2023
MOBILE, Ala. – Six Alabama players took part in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl this past week, practicing in front of and interviewing with representatives from all 32 NFL teams in Mobile. BamaOnLine caught up with all six now-former Crimson Tide starters and discussed what they hoped to...
Georgia outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. to miss spring practice due to surgery
Georgia outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. played a significant role down the stretch of the 2022 season thanks to other injuries at his position. Jones battled through injury to do so, and he’ll be on the shelf for the Bulldogs’ spring practice because of it. Dawgs247 has confirmed...
Crystal Ball pick for Buckeyes to add O-lineman to their 2024 class
Crystal Ball pick for Ohio State Buckeyes to add an offensive lineman to their 2024 recruiting class.
OU Basketball: Oklahoma Throttled by West Virginia
The Sooners suffered their fifth straight conference loss after West Virginia's wire-to-wire victory on Saturday.
