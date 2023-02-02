Read full article on original website
ctnewsjunkie.com
Lamont Details Promised Income Tax Cut
Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday detailed a long-promised reduction in Connecticut income tax rates. The proposal is targeted at middle class families, but would help reduce income taxes for 63% of state taxpayers and virtually eliminate income taxes for households that qualify for the earned income tax credit. The plan,...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Council Seeks To Find Relief For Those Suffering From Rare Diseases
Someone suffering from a rare disease can walk into a pharmacy to get a prescription filled, and may very well end up being charged thousands of dollars. Heidi Ross, Vice President of Policy and Regulatory Affairs at the National Organization of Rare Disorders (NORD), said that’s because rare disease patients fall into a specialty tier for health insurance that doesn’t include a co-pay.
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | What it Means When a Corporate Headquarters Leaves Connecticut
When Lego announced in late January that they would be relocating their corporate headquarters out of Enfield to Boston, it felt like yet another body blow to Connecticut’s fragile economy and even more fragile self-esteem. It’s hard when companies leave, especially when they take high-paying corporate jobs with them. But what does Lego leaving actually mean for us, and what lessons, if any, can we take away from this?
