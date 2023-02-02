ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

Dolly Parton says she’s not backing CBD gummies

By Cris Belle, Jocelina Joiner
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WaMGx_0kaeYodV00

Editor’s Note: Previous coverage on Dolly Parton above.

( WJW ) Dolly Parton is into goodies, and according to a social media post , she has a sweet tooth for cake, cookies and cornbread.

But that’s not all she had to say about her relationship with treats.

Rumors have been circulating online, saying the 77-year-old country superstar endorses keto oils and CBD gummies to prevent dementia, according to Country Living .

Parton shut down the rumors in a post featuring a bit of her trademark humor.

“Dolly Parton is not affiliated with, has not endorsed, and is not associated with any keto or CBD gummy product. She’s more the cake, cookie, and cornbread type,” the post signed by “Team Dolly” read.

It’s unclear how the rumors may have started.

Fans commented in support of the country music icon.

“You gotta love Dolly Parton,” said one Twitter user, while another quipped, “Henceforth, let it be known.”

Recently, Parton said she may not ever go on tour again, an announcement that shocked fans.

“I do not think I will ever tour again, but I do know I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then,” she told Pollstar . “Maybe do a long weekend of shows, or just a few shows at a festival. But I have no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore.”

The “9 to 5” singer was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. She made headlines when she said she didn’t feel she had earned the right to be nominated, then later said she would “ accept gracefully if she was voted into the Hall.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

19-year-old arrested following armed carjacking in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 19-year-old has been arrested following a carjacking incident in Norfolk. According to Norfolk police, the incident occurred around 7:45 p.m. on January 16 in the 3100 block of Tidewater Drive near Bellevue Avenue. The victim that a man with a gun approached the driver...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Police: 1 dead in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police said a woman suffering from gunshot wounds died Tuesday evening. Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a shooting at about 7:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Aluminum Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. She was taken […]
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman charged with DWI accused of totaling two vehicles

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The owner of a used car lot in Chesapeake is having a really bad week after an alleged drunk driver totaled two of his cars. Police arrested 24-year-old Na’kia Tyler-Miller Sunday. She is charged with DWI first offense and felony destruction of property. She is being held on $3,500 bond. Police […]
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Deadly pedestrian crash on J Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian being hit by a car. On February 5, around 2:03 a.m. police responded to J Clyde Morris Boulevard and Thimble Shoals Boulevard in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident. When officers arrived they found...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman found dead in apartment on Newsome Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a homicide in Newport News after finding a woman dead inside an apartment. On February 7, around 5:12 p.m. officers responded to the 4300 block of Newsome Drive in reference to a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found a woman...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth residents 'terrified' after several weekend shootings

As Portsmouth Police continue to search for suspects after several separate shootings over the past few days and plan a walk in the area to call attention to them, neighbors say they are terrified and want to see things change for the better. Portsmouth residents ‘terrified’ after several weekend …...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

What's going around? Illnesses spreading in Hampton Roads

This fall and winter have been rough on a lot of people's health. It started with that tripledemic of flu, RSV and COVID-19. Now, it's a lot of strep throat, adenovirus "(and) everything else under the sun you can imagine," a doctor told WAVY.
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

56K+
Followers
25K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy