ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

NJ councilwoman found fatally shot in her car, officials say

By Mira Wassef
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pN5eK_0kaeYnkm00

SAYREVILLE, N.J. ( WPIX ) – A councilwoman representing Sayreville, New Jersey, was fatally shot Wednesday night, authorities said.

Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds insider her car in Sayreville, just south of Newark, at around 7:22 p.m., according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder last evening in an act of gun violence. I send my condolences to her family and friends, and the entire Sayreville community,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a tweet .

Mahesh Chitnis, of the Sayreville Human Relations Commission, said Dwumfour was his neighbor and he was shocked that she was shot and killed so close to his home, according to a Facebook post.

“She was a woman full of life … I couldn’t believe that this can happen in my town,” Chitnis said in the social media post.

Dwunfour, a recently elected Republican member of the Sayreville Borough Council, began serving her first term in 2022.

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office 732-745-3477.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have identified 52-year-old Alex Delone as the victim in a Friday murder suicide. His killer, retired NYPD Officer Petlyn Job shot Delone in the head before putting to her own head and pulling the trigger. Prior to today’s update, it was not clear which partner initiated the murder-suicide. According to police, officers arrived the Job’s home at 4722 Beverly Road in East Flatbush to find both Job and Delone dead on a bed inside the woman’s bedroom. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 1352 hours, police responded to a 911 The post Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Witnesses reported hearing 13 shots during murder of Sayreville councilwoman

SAYREVILLE, NJ – Witnesses inside the luxury townhome community of La Mer in Sayreville reported hearing as many as 13 gunshots during the shooting murder of Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfor. Residents of the neighborhood took to the Nextdoor app to share information in the aftermath of the shooting. Several witnesses reported hearing a large number of gunshots during the incident. After the shooting stopped, Dwumfor’s car rolled down the road before stopping after it came into contact with another vehicle. Police have not yet identified a suspect or motive in the shooting. Detectives said the shooting death does not appear to The post Witnesses reported hearing 13 shots during murder of Sayreville councilwoman appeared first on Shore News Network.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Shore News Network

NYC man shot girlfriend, killed himself inside Utica deli

UTICA, NY – A Bronx man shot and killed himself in what appears to be a botched murder suicide attempt inside a Utica deli on Thursday. Police responded to the Dari Del at the corner of Noyes Street and York Street at around 1:30 PM after receiving a report of a female gunshot victim inside. Police believed the woman was shot in the torso and the gunman was still inside the deli. Although police were told the gunman shot and killed himself, officers proceeded with caution. “The female victim was immediately transported by the Utica Fire Department to St. Elizabeth’s The post NYC man shot girlfriend, killed himself inside Utica deli appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
Shore News Network

15-year-old reported missing in Trenton

TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department has announced the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl on Saturday. Geisi Martize-Cruz was last seen wearing black sandals, blue jeans and a black shirt. Police are asking the community to contact them if they have any information about her whereabouts. Police believe she may be in the area of Roebling Avenue. If you have any information, please call 609-989-4000. The post 15-year-old reported missing in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Beloved Jersey Shore Man Dies In ATV Accident

The word "love" is in his name, and according to those who knew him, that's exactly what he embodied.Mike D'Amore was being mourned by many after an ATV crash that killed him in Lacey.D'Amore, 58, of Jackson, was riding on a 2019 Polaris Razor side-by-side off road vehicle, in an open dirt area of …
JACKSON, NJ
New York Post

NYC mailman caught delivering kilos of cocaine from his truck while on the clock: cops

A Brooklyn mailman was caught making special deliveries — kilos of cocaine — on the clock, authorities said. Letter carrier Zarwardy Lewis, 35, was charged with drug distribution in Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday after the US Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General said he delivered at least three packages of cocaine to addresses across Brooklyn in December. The probe began after authorities searched a package originating from the Caribbean destined for Bedford-Stuyvesant and found that it contained about two kilograms of cocaine, Special Agent Kyle Knieste said in court papers The package, which has a street value of about $60,000 according...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Body of NYC woman strangled in apartment found after ‘foul odor’ reports

A 43-year-old woman was murdered in her Brooklyn home — and her body was only discovered after neighbors complained about a foul odor coming from the apartment, authorities said Thursday. Tamara Graham was found dead on the living room floor of her eighth-floor apartment at NYCHA’s Albany Houses on Troy Avenue near St. Marks Avenue in Crown Heights around 11:15 a.m. Dec. 15, cops said.  Police showed up at the apartment after receiving 911 calls complaining of a foul odor. It’s unclear how long she had been dead by the time her body was found. An autopsy revealed that the hyoid bone in the middle of her neck was crushed, causing her death, police said Thursday.  No arrests had been made by Thursday morning, and cops did not have information on suspects. 
BROOKLYN, NY
TAPinto.net

Woman Dies Following Apparent Jump From Jersey City Building

JERSEY CITY, NJ - A woman is believed to have jumped to her death from a tall building on Columbus Drive on Thursday, Jan. 26. According to city spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the area of Marin Boulevard and the Grove Street PATH station just before 10 p.m. on a report of an injured person. Upon arrival officers observed a female lying on the sidewalk. The victim was transported to Jersey City Medical Center where she was pronounced dead a short time later.  The National Suicide hotline is 1-800-273-8255.  Their website offers information about risk factors and how to respond.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

56K+
Followers
25K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy