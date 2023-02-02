Read full article on original website
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY

Louisville Football: An In-Depth Look at the 2023 Schedule
On January 20, 2023, the 2023 Louisville Football schedule has been released. The Cards are entering their first season under new head coach Jeff Brohm and are coming off an 8-5 season in 2022 that included victories over #10 Wake Forest, #24 North Carolina State, and unranked Cincinnati in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.
Louisville Upsets No. 11 North Carolina
Chrislyn Carr and Hailey Van Lith each had 17 points in the crucial ACC win over the Tar Heels.
Jeff Brohm Not Yet Ready to Pencil In Louisville's Starting Quarterback
The head coach of the Cardinals is not ready to decided on a starting quarterback just yet, even after landing graduate transfer Jack Plummer.
TMZ.com
Deion Branch Down To Be College Head Coach One Day After Interim Stint At Louisville
Deion Branch got a little taste of what being a college head coach would feel like when he was thrust into the interim role at Louisville in December ... and now, he tells TMZ Sports he could see himself handling the role full-time one day. The former NFL receiver had...
kentuckytoday.com
Payne assures ailing Crum that Cards will honor his legacy with strong rebuild
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Kenny Payne estimates he received around 200 calls or texts from former players at Kentucky, ex-NBA and college teammates, coaches and friends after his Louisville basketball team broke a 10-game losing streak and finally gave him his first victory over an ACC team by defeating Georgia Tech Wednesday night.
Report: Louisville to Host '24 SF Trentyn Flowers for Unofficial Visit
The North Carolina wing in one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024.
aseaofblue.com
Former Louisville QB Malik Cunningham attempts to troll UK
Malik Cunningham did this while at the Senior Bowl this week. It went about as well as his career pass attempts against UK.
wdrb.com
New disc golf course now open in Champions Park in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a new disc golf course open to the public in Louisville. The 18-hole course in Champions Park is near the intersection of River Road and Zorn Avenue at the former River Road Country Club. It cost about $50,000 to complete. “I want to thank...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Louisville, Kentucky
Got a Kentucky vacation in your future? Take your itinerary up a notch by adding the best day trips from Louisville into the mix. From luscious state parks to pioneer villages, these nearby travel destinations are a surefire way to elevate your experience. Home of Kentucky Fried Chicken and the...
wdrb.com
Louisville Man Wins $50K on Scratch-off
Vince Palumbo of Louisville won $50,000 playing the Kentucky Lottery's $50 500X Scratch-off. Palumbo stopped at Cox’s Smokers Outlet and while he was checking out, one of the Scratch-offs caught his eye. So last minute, he asked the clerk to also give him one 500X Scratch-off out of the dispenser.
wdrb.com
The Capital Grille opens Louisville location on Shelbyville Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is welcoming a new fine dining restaurant. The Capital Grille is now open in the front of Oxmoor Mall on Shelbyville Road. The restaurant is known for its dry-aged steaks and world-class wine list. The Louisville location will be lead by local executive chef Chris...
kentuckytoday.com
Students flock in record numbers to Youth Evangelism Summit
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) - “The people just kept coming!” exclaimed Dawn Cavanah, ministry assistant at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, as the Youth Evangelism Summit (YES) reached record-high attendance levels of 837 students, leaders, and staff this weekend at Parkway Baptist Church. Speaker Garrett Wagoner encouraged students to seek...
kicks96news.com
Body Found in Louisville Confirmed as Missing Teen
Police in Louisville have confirmed that a body found by railroad workers in some woods Monday is that of a teenager who had been reported missing Jan. 11. Montevious Goss, 16, was last seen getting into a truck on Dean Drive in Louisville. The Miss. Bureau of Investigation had issued an endangered/missing child alert for Doss. Louisville police say the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by multiple agencies.
wdrb.com
WDRB's Marc Weinberg, Louisville Astronomical Society host 'Night of the Comet'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB Meteorologist Marc Weinberg and the Louisville Astronomical Society teamed up for a night of astronomy on Friday. The comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was last visible in the night sky around 50,000 years ago. The green-hued comet reappeared in the Northern Hemisphere on Friday night. "It's...
Win tix to see Robert Plant & Alison Krauss at Louisville Palace
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are bringing their Raising the Roof tour to the Palace and we want to send you there!
'This is a game changer for us': Mother who lost her son weighs in as $21M heads to Louisville to improve road safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City and state leaders are celebrating a grant they say will save lives on Louisville's roads. The federal government has shelled out $21 million to improve 10 roads in the city known for traffic collisions and pedestrian fatalities. Mayor Craig Greenberg announced the grant Wednesday afternoon....
'I just want to get it back like it was': Louisville woman wins back family property after years-long fight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville-native Mary Hall vividly remembers the strong sense of community surrounding her childhood home in the California neighborhood. “When I was growing up, everybody just knew everybody - this parent, that parent, they take turns watching kids while each one went to work out, went to the store, or whatever,” she said.
LMPD: 300 street racers block multiple intersections around Louisville Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police said they responded to various reports of street racing in the downtown area Saturday night. Court documents state the racers were blocking traffic and doing burnouts in multiple intersections. Police also said the street racers were blocking all 10 lanes of traffic at the...
OnlyInYourState
The Brick Building In Kentucky That Could Compete With Any Historic Site In The U.S.
Kentucky has an impressive history that we’re very, very proud of. Our state has many claims to fame and played a tremendous role in the American story; and, as such, the Bluegrass is home to numerous places of immense historic significance. Liberty Hall is one such place; in fact, this humble brick building in Frankfort, Kentucky, could easily compete with any historic site in the U.S.
One Kentucky City Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most romantic cities in the US.
247Sports






