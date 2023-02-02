ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FanSided

Louisville Football: An In-Depth Look at the 2023 Schedule

On January 20, 2023, the 2023 Louisville Football schedule has been released. The Cards are entering their first season under new head coach Jeff Brohm and are coming off an 8-5 season in 2022 that included victories over #10 Wake Forest, #24 North Carolina State, and unranked Cincinnati in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Payne assures ailing Crum that Cards will honor his legacy with strong rebuild

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Kenny Payne estimates he received around 200 calls or texts from former players at Kentucky, ex-NBA and college teammates, coaches and friends after his Louisville basketball team broke a 10-game losing streak and finally gave him his first victory over an ACC team by defeating Georgia Tech Wednesday night.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New disc golf course now open in Champions Park in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a new disc golf course open to the public in Louisville. The 18-hole course in Champions Park is near the intersection of River Road and Zorn Avenue at the former River Road Country Club. It cost about $50,000 to complete. “I want to thank...
LOUISVILLE, KY
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Louisville, Kentucky

Got a Kentucky vacation in your future? Take your itinerary up a notch by adding the best day trips from Louisville into the mix. From luscious state parks to pioneer villages, these nearby travel destinations are a surefire way to elevate your experience. Home of Kentucky Fried Chicken and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville Man Wins $50K on Scratch-off

Vince Palumbo of Louisville won $50,000 playing the Kentucky Lottery's $50 500X Scratch-off. Palumbo stopped at Cox’s Smokers Outlet and while he was checking out, one of the Scratch-offs caught his eye. So last minute, he asked the clerk to also give him one 500X Scratch-off out of the dispenser.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

The Capital Grille opens Louisville location on Shelbyville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is welcoming a new fine dining restaurant. The Capital Grille is now open in the front of Oxmoor Mall on Shelbyville Road. The restaurant is known for its dry-aged steaks and world-class wine list. The Louisville location will be lead by local executive chef Chris...
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Students flock in record numbers to Youth Evangelism Summit

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) - “The people just kept coming!” exclaimed Dawn Cavanah, ministry assistant at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, as the Youth Evangelism Summit (YES) reached record-high attendance levels of 837 students, leaders, and staff this weekend at Parkway Baptist Church. Speaker Garrett Wagoner encouraged students to seek...
BARDSTOWN, KY
kicks96news.com

Body Found in Louisville Confirmed as Missing Teen

Police in Louisville have confirmed that a body found by railroad workers in some woods Monday is that of a teenager who had been reported missing Jan. 11. Montevious Goss, 16, was last seen getting into a truck on Dean Drive in Louisville. The Miss. Bureau of Investigation had issued an endangered/missing child alert for Doss. Louisville police say the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated by multiple agencies.
LOUISVILLE, KY
OnlyInYourState

The Brick Building In Kentucky That Could Compete With Any Historic Site In The U.S.

Kentucky has an impressive history that we’re very, very proud of. Our state has many claims to fame and played a tremendous role in the American story; and, as such, the Bluegrass is home to numerous places of immense historic significance. Liberty Hall is one such place; in fact, this humble brick building in Frankfort, Kentucky, could easily compete with any historic site in the U.S.
FRANKFORT, KY
