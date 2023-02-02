Read full article on original website
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Sweep MPSF Weekly Awards
NORMAN – The Oklahoma men's gymnastics team swept Mountain Pacific Sports Federation weekly awards this week, the conference office announced Tuesday. Junior Zach Nunez was named Gymnast of the Week, junior Dan Simmons was named Specialist of the Week and freshman Ignacio Yockers was named Freshman of the Week.
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Stun Baylor on Road in Overtime
WACO, Texas – A 3-pointer from the all-time NCAA 3-point leader Taylor Robertson with 14.3 left in regulation pushed the game into overtime. In the extra frame, No. 16 Oklahoma pulled away from Baylor to win 98-92 and become the first Big 12 team to win back-to-back games in Waco since 2009-10. The Sooners (19-4, 9-3 Big 12) trailed for over 39 minutes of play, but Robertson's late trey and Ana Llanusa's eight points in overtime powered the Crimson and Cream over the Bears (16-7, 7-4 Big 12) and into solo second place in the Big 12 standings, a half-game back of Texas.
oklahoma Sooner
Oklahoma Ranked No. 1 For Fifth Straight Week
NORMAN – For the fifth week in a row, the Oklahoma women's gymnastics team remains the No. 1 team in the country. In front of the fourth-best crowd in program history (6,358) and OU's largest attendance for a conference home opener, the Sooners posted the best home score in the nation this season with a 198.225 against Iowa State inside Lloyd Noble Center Friday night, which was the second-best team score over the weekend behind No. 2 Michigan's 198.300.
oklahoma Sooner
Williams on Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team
NORMAN – Oklahoma redshirt senior Madi Williams was selected as one of 30 players named to the Naismith Women's Player of the Year Midseason Team, it was revealed on Tuesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Williams, also a top-10 candidate for the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award, is the...
oklahoma Sooner
Men's Tennis Collects Two Sweeps
NORMAN - The Oklahoma men's tennis team notched two sweeps over Wichita State and Incarnate Word on Sunday night. OU kicked off the day with a match vs. Wichita State and started with an OU doubles point. Baptiste Anselmo and Justin Schlageter claiming court three, 6-1, over Luke Bracks and Orel Ovil. To clinch the opening point, Nathan Han and Jordan Hasson took down Misha Kvantaliani and Richey King at the No. 2 spot, 6-2.
oklahoma Sooner
Oklahoma Rolls Past Rider 24-10 on Senior Day
In the final home dual of the 2022-23 season, the Oklahoma wrestling team trounced Rider 24-10 Sunday afternoon. Rider (4-5, 2-1 MAC) entered the dual with three ranked wrestlers against the Sooners' (8-5, 1-3 Big 12) six. OU's win snaps its three-dual losing streak ahead of finishing the season against three top-20 opponents.
kgou.org
Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse
HOW CURIOUS EPISODE: Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse. Every year since 1975, the annual Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show has drawn hundreds of horses and thousands of humans to Oklahoma City’s State Fair Park. However, until shortly before I moved to Norman, Oklahoma, in 2022 to join KGOU, I’d never heard of a Morgan horse. Then a friend, learning of my imminent relocation, exclaimed “my family goes there every year for the Morgan Horse show”. “A Morgan horse, what’s that?” I asked. “It’s one of the first American breeds”, she said “It’s from Vermont”.
Remember When Oklahoma Had a Real Housewives of Oklahoma City?
As new television shows are announced, premiered and run their series finale, they're often forgotten about. But I don't think Oklahomans will ever forget the two season Bravo produced "Sweet Home Oklahoma," which was like a Real Housewives set in Oklahoma City. It was iconic on its own, but was canceled after two seasons.
beckersspine.com
Neurosurgeon completes Oklahoma's 1st robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion
An Oklahoma neurosurgeon recently completed the state's first robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion. Hakeem Shakir, MD, of OU Health in Oklahoma City, completed the procedure using Globus Medical's ExcelsiusGPS, according to a Feb. 6 LinkedIn post. The ExcelsiusGPS combines a robotic arm with full navigational capabilities that allow surgeons to operate with...
gaylordnews.net
State mental health department disputes grounds for DOJ investigation
WASHINGTON – Oklahoma’s mental health department rejected claims of inadequate mental health services despite an ongoing federal investigation ignited last fall by an Oklahoma law firm that claims data proves the system is failing. Brian Wilkerson, director of litigation at the Oklahoma Disability Law Center, said that over...
uncoveringoklahoma.com
Mollycoddled Hash Slinger
Melissa Wedman is the owner and head sugar slinger at Mollycoddled Hash Slinger; she slings delicious Artisan candies and caramels. The name came from her first food blog handle ten years ago and has stuck since. They focus on supporting other small American businesses through the supply chain, including many Oklahoma-sourced ingredients.
KFOR
Tracking next strong cold front moving southeast into Oklahoma this evening!
Enjoy a windy, very mild Monday! Then a Cold front arrives this evening! Showers and t’storms will develop along the front as it moves into central OK this evening. Rain lingers with much colder temperatures most of the day on Tuesday. A good soaking in OKC but NW OK misses out again!
YAHOO!
Oklahoma death row inmate claims dad confessed to 1996 murder of OU ballerina Juli Busken
A death row inmate claims he has new evidence that he is innocent of the 1996 murder of University of Oklahoma ballerina Juli Busken. Anthony Castillo Sanchez, 44, claims his father confessed before committing suicide last April. Busken was shot in the head at Lake Stanley Draper after being abducted...
KRMG
ONLY ON FOX23: Stitt explains why E.S.A. plan currently doesn’t fully cover private school tuition
Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) explained to FOX23 during a one-on-one interview why his proposal before the legislature to give families money towards school choice but may not pick up all of the tab for private school options.
visitokc.com
OKC's Cajun and Creole Cuisine
Like any great port city, New Orleans is home to a diverse population, and the Cajuns – Europeans displaced from Acadia (now Nova Scotia) hundreds of years ago – are a unique culture representing an amalgamation of many different cultures. According to some historians, a generalized rule that...
OKCFD battles heavily engulfed SE Oklahoma City residence
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department received calls of a two-story house engulfed in flames at 901 SE 34th St. The owner of the house was the single occupant. At the time of the fire, the owner was living across the street with friends. While uninjured from the fire, the owner was transported […]
KOCO
Oklahoma meteorologist says Chinese balloon differs from those conducting weather research
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Kansas City Friday. China said the device is a high-altitude balloon used for weather research, but there is skepticism from the Pentagon. The U.S. has been tracking the balloon since it was spotted over Montana about 60,000 feet above the ground.
Norman vehicle accident leaves intersection shutdown
McIntyre Law Chopper 4 caught a two car vehicle accident in Norman near the intersection of Lahoma and Acres and a few blocks away from a well known park in the area from Andrews Park.
KOCO
Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma
NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
KXII.com
Pontotoc Jailer in a coma after taking a fall
PONTOTOC, Okla. (KXII) -A Pontotoc jailer is in a medically induced coma. According to his sister, Kenny Fowler, 52 was found laying in the Pontotoc County Justice Center parking lot Monday morning. She says it appeared he slipped and fell on ice. It’s unclear how long Fowler was laying on...
