Norman, OK

oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Sweep MPSF Weekly Awards

NORMAN – The Oklahoma men's gymnastics team swept Mountain Pacific Sports Federation weekly awards this week, the conference office announced Tuesday. Junior Zach Nunez was named Gymnast of the Week, junior Dan Simmons was named Specialist of the Week and freshman Ignacio Yockers was named Freshman of the Week.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Stun Baylor on Road in Overtime

WACO, Texas – A 3-pointer from the all-time NCAA 3-point leader Taylor Robertson with 14.3 left in regulation pushed the game into overtime. In the extra frame, No. 16 Oklahoma pulled away from Baylor to win 98-92 and become the first Big 12 team to win back-to-back games in Waco since 2009-10. The Sooners (19-4, 9-3 Big 12) trailed for over 39 minutes of play, but Robertson's late trey and Ana Llanusa's eight points in overtime powered the Crimson and Cream over the Bears (16-7, 7-4 Big 12) and into solo second place in the Big 12 standings, a half-game back of Texas.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Oklahoma Ranked No. 1 For Fifth Straight Week

NORMAN – For the fifth week in a row, the Oklahoma women's gymnastics team remains the No. 1 team in the country. In front of the fourth-best crowd in program history (6,358) and OU's largest attendance for a conference home opener, the Sooners posted the best home score in the nation this season with a 198.225 against Iowa State inside Lloyd Noble Center Friday night, which was the second-best team score over the weekend behind No. 2 Michigan's 198.300.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Williams on Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team

NORMAN – Oklahoma redshirt senior Madi Williams was selected as one of 30 players named to the Naismith Women's Player of the Year Midseason Team, it was revealed on Tuesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Williams, also a top-10 candidate for the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award, is the...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Men's Tennis Collects Two Sweeps

NORMAN - The Oklahoma men's tennis team notched two sweeps over Wichita State and Incarnate Word on Sunday night. OU kicked off the day with a match vs. Wichita State and started with an OU doubles point. Baptiste Anselmo and Justin Schlageter claiming court three, 6-1, over Luke Bracks and Orel Ovil. To clinch the opening point, Nathan Han and Jordan Hasson took down Misha Kvantaliani and Richey King at the No. 2 spot, 6-2.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Oklahoma Rolls Past Rider 24-10 on Senior Day

In the final home dual of the 2022-23 season, the Oklahoma wrestling team trounced Rider 24-10 Sunday afternoon. Rider (4-5, 2-1 MAC) entered the dual with three ranked wrestlers against the Sooners' (8-5, 1-3 Big 12) six. OU's win snaps its three-dual losing streak ahead of finishing the season against three top-20 opponents.
NORMAN, OK
kgou.org

Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse

HOW CURIOUS EPISODE: Oklahoma and the Morgan Horse. Every year since 1975, the annual Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show has drawn hundreds of horses and thousands of humans to Oklahoma City’s State Fair Park. However, until shortly before I moved to Norman, Oklahoma, in 2022 to join KGOU, I’d never heard of a Morgan horse. Then a friend, learning of my imminent relocation, exclaimed “my family goes there every year for the Morgan Horse show”. “A Morgan horse, what’s that?” I asked. “It’s one of the first American breeds”, she said “It’s from Vermont”.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
beckersspine.com

Neurosurgeon completes Oklahoma's 1st robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion

An Oklahoma neurosurgeon recently completed the state's first robotic-assisted sacroiliac fusion. Hakeem Shakir, MD, of OU Health in Oklahoma City, completed the procedure using Globus Medical's ExcelsiusGPS, according to a Feb. 6 LinkedIn post. The ExcelsiusGPS combines a robotic arm with full navigational capabilities that allow surgeons to operate with...
OKLAHOMA STATE
gaylordnews.net

State mental health department disputes grounds for DOJ investigation

WASHINGTON – Oklahoma’s mental health department rejected claims of inadequate mental health services despite an ongoing federal investigation ignited last fall by an Oklahoma law firm that claims data proves the system is failing. Brian Wilkerson, director of litigation at the Oklahoma Disability Law Center, said that over...
OKLAHOMA STATE
uncoveringoklahoma.com

Mollycoddled Hash Slinger

Melissa Wedman is the owner and head sugar slinger at Mollycoddled Hash Slinger; she slings delicious Artisan candies and caramels. The name came from her first food blog handle ten years ago and has stuck since. They focus on supporting other small American businesses through the supply chain, including many Oklahoma-sourced ingredients.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
visitokc.com

OKC's Cajun and Creole Cuisine

Like any great port city, New Orleans is home to a diverse population, and the Cajuns – Europeans displaced from Acadia (now Nova Scotia) hundreds of years ago – are a unique culture representing an amalgamation of many different cultures. According to some historians, a generalized rule that...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

OKCFD battles heavily engulfed SE Oklahoma City residence

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department received calls of a two-story house engulfed in flames at 901 SE 34th St. The owner of the house was the single occupant. At the time of the fire, the owner was living across the street with friends. While uninjured from the fire, the owner was transported […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Crews respond to several grass fires across Oklahoma

NICOMA PARK, Okla. — On Saturday, crews responded to several grass fires across Oklahoma. Around 2 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a grass fire in Nicoma Park. Two homes were evacuated but no structures were damaged. No injuries were reported but several acres of grass were burned. Spencer and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

Pontotoc Jailer in a coma after taking a fall

PONTOTOC, Okla. (KXII) -A Pontotoc jailer is in a medically induced coma. According to his sister, Kenny Fowler, 52 was found laying in the Pontotoc County Justice Center parking lot Monday morning. She says it appeared he slipped and fell on ice. It’s unclear how long Fowler was laying on...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK

