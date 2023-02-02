Read full article on original website
In Case You Missed It: 1/30-2/5
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Another week of the news cycle brings both good and bad news across KX’s collective desks — but all eyes on this week were on the courts and fields with both Signing Day and a few great feel-good sports stories. Take a look at the ten stories this week that served […]
tourcounsel.com
Gateway Fashion Mall | Shopping mall in Bismarck, North Dakota
Gateway Fashion Mall (formerly Gateway Mall) is an enclosed shopping mall in Bismarck, North Dakota. Opened in 1979, the mall has more than 30 successful stores. The anchor stores are Harbor Freight Tools, Jo-Ann Fabrics, Planet Fitness, Mid Dakota Clinic, and AMC Theatres. There are 2 vacant anchor stores that...
What’s happening this weekend? 2/3-2/5
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — As we finish up January, it’s time to enter February — better known as the month of love! And with events in Bismarck, Minot, and Dickinson this weekend, there are plenty of ways to show your love for your community. Check out these local activities to keep you occupied on Saturday […]
KFYR-TV
Passing the baton: Madison Cermak takes over business development role in Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - When the call came for a new business development director in Mandan, the phone was answered. Madison Cermak started in her new role last month and hopes to fill her predecessor, Ellen Huber’s, legendary shoes. “My feet have to grow a lot in order to...
What’s Haunting In The Dark Waters Beneath Devils Lake?
Sure we all have heard of the so-called "Loch Ness Monster" - heck some Scottish folks may have even personally told you about some close encounters... ...you know who that person would be. After about their 6th Guinness beer here at a bar somewhere in Bismarck, they break out their camera phone and show you an old beat-up picture that looks like a sock puppet coming out of bathtub water. Did you know that Scotland residents may have heard about the legend of Devils Lake, North Dakota? I guarantee you that somewhere right at this moment, in the United Kingdom, someone is chugging on a Busch Light trying to outdo the Nessie Legend - "Uff da"
KFYR-TV
Citizen Academy gets behind-the-scenes tour of Bismarck Airport
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last year, the city of Bismarck introduced the Citizen Academy. The group is made up of residents who tour and learn about essential parts of city government and services offered. People who use the airport are usually in a hurry to catch a flight or anxious...
OnlyInYourState
There’s A North Dakota Trail That Leads To A Sparkling Lake The Entire Family Will Love
Did you know that there are, quite literally, hundreds of miles of hiking trails in North Dakota? It’s true – and thanks to our fascinating and diverse landscape, it seems like no matter where you go you’re bound to discover something amazing. Take, for example, this stunning and easy trail we found near Bismarck at the McDowell Dam Recreation Area. This family-friendly lake hike in North Dakota is an amazing example of a short, sweet, and scenic hike, and we think the whole fam will adore it. Just wait until you see that sparkling water!
Best Breakfast Joints: The Favorites Of Bismarck Mandan Locals
Love breakfast. Love coffee. Love enjoying a hometown restaurant? There is something special about going out for breakfast. It may even be a nostalgic feeling. When one smells the aromas of fresh coffee combined with bacon and sausage along with fresh bakery notes, it is almost like a hug. A hug from your mom, your grama, or that dear old neighbor who might have used to invite you over after Sunday service. Regardless, breakfast and brunch remain an all-time favorite among us Americans. It is an American Tradition. Some of the greatest conversations are had around a table simply enjoying those first few sips of hot brew, or the fresh taste of orange juice, combine that with a wonderful caramel roll hot out of the oven; it can be a heavenly moment.
wdayradionow.com
Officials advise to avoid feeding wild animals wandering North Dakota neighborhoods
(Bismarck, ND) -- With the cold weather returning to end the week, the risk of wildlife wandering through neighborhoods is increasing. As temperatures fluctuate, animals tend to seek more shelter, food, and water anywhere they can find it. The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is reminding residents to not...
KFYR-TV
72nd Annual St. Mary’s Carnival
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the past 72 years, the St. Mary’s Carnival has marked the end of Catholic Schools Week. The tradition continued this year with carnival games, cake walk, and, of course, the chance to win a goldfish. From setting up on Wednesday to tearing down on...
New Cancer Center To Open In Bismarck
According to a press release sent out by Sanford Health, a new cancer center will be opening in Bismarck. You will find it on the fourth floor of the Sanford, downtown Rosser clinic. --That's across from the Bismarck Medical Center. Coming Soon. The project started in early Spring of last...
In BisMan – Is Graffiti Considered Art?
Good question - most of us see some form of "either-or" almost every day. Think about it, you are traveling down the road, and boom, right there on the side of a simple wall or maybe an underpass of a bridge is a drawing of some sort - either with spray paint or whatever - maybe colored chalk, I'm not sure what they use. Now look, I know that it is considered vandalism, we all do, obviously when it's on the side of a local businesses wall. Another thing, some of the works of graffiti could be gang markings, but I have no clue what those could be. I had to stop just yesterday when I was driving down Main, and saw something sketched out in white, on the side of a train ( by the way another popular place for this )
There Is Beauty In BisMan EVERYWHERE ( PHOTOS )
To all of those who may think that Bismarck and Mandan lack beauty OR lacks style and grace, take a couple of minutes and look at these amazing photos. Once again I found myself surfing ( yes I know, a California term which by the way I have no experience ever jumping on a longboard ) along the Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook Group Page - within a couple of minutes I came to the realization that there are MANY talented people in town that have the "EYE" - the ability to capture the imagination, and beauty of our environment with their camera. HUGE thanks to Ian Sweep, one of the administrators of the BPRN, for allowing me to share some pictures sent in on their contest page - My whole purpose is to show off these incredible images that make you feel the cold mist rising from the river, or a spectacular sunset!
KFYR-TV
Man sentenced to 60 days for Bismarck shooting incident
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a 19-year-old to 60 days in jail for a Bismarck shooting incident. Timothy Duran of Mandan pleaded guilty to a felony reckless endangerment charge Wednesday for an October shooting. Prosecutors say Duran shot and seriously injured a 23-year-old. Court documents report he was performing life-saving measures on the victim when responders arrived at the scene.
kfgo.com
Jamestown Public Schools apologizes after racist remarks, noises toward Bismarck student-athletes
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – Officials with Jamestown Public Schools have issued an apology after several middle and high school students were accused of making racist remarks and noises to two Bismarck High School student-athletes during a basketball game. During the game Tuesday, students in the Jamestown High cheering section...
keyzradio.com
One Of The Smallest Cities In America Is Right Here In North Dakota
The great state of North Dakota is known for many things. Beautiful terrain, natural recourses, industry, agriculture and hard working people. North Dakota boasts the worlds biggest buffalo, great refuges for wildlife, and we extremely proud of Native American culture too. People always ask about the normal things when they...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo woman previously sentenced for attempted murder in Bismarck back in court
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 31-year-old Fargo woman who pleaded guilty to attempted murder, had a revocation of probation hearing Wednesday. Octavia Wakefield was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 16 years suspended and three years of probation, after she admitted to stabbing a man in 2018. Prosecutors said she stabbed the victim seven times in the head and neck while he was sleeping in her apartment.
KNOX News Radio
ND judge vacates woman’s sentence in baby’s neglect death
A woman in prison after pleading guilty to neglect in the death of her 3-week-old baby will get a new trial. A district court judge has vacated the sentence of 27-year-old Cassandra Black Elk, who pleaded guilty in May to felony child neglect. In a ruling on Tuesday, District Court Judge Daniel Borgen agreed with her claim that she received improper advice from her attorney when he told her to plead guilty. An autopsy found no evidence of abuse on neglect in the baby girl’s death in February 2022 in Bismarck.
kfgo.com
Woman convicted in death of baby has sentence thrown out
BISMARCK (KFGO) – The prison sentence of a woman who was convicted of neglect in the death of her 3-week-old infant in Bismarck last year has been thrown out by a district court judge in Burleigh County. 27-year-old Cassandra Black Elk’s infant daughter was found unresponsive in the early...
