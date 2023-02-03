ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

100 migrants move into vacant Woodlawn school despite local concerns

By Lauren Victory
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36QxPh_0kaeNZsl00

Migrants move into vacant Chicago school despite local concerns 02:02

CHICAGO (CBS) – After months of pushback from Woodlawn residents, the city pushed forward with plans to convert a vacant Chicago Public School into temporary housing for asylum seekers.

CBS 2's Lauren Victory went to the school-turned-shelter where cameras captured the first residents heading inside.

Victory has been reporting on the plans to move migrants into the building since October , even though the city said then there were no plans to use the former school as a migrant shelter. CPS said back then the construction at the building was "routine maintenance work." CBS 2 reports then showed over $1 million spent on renovations inside .

Since then, neighbors have complained about a lack of transparency by the city, a sentiment that led to some drama when migrants arrived there on Thursday.

Luis Cardona is so strongly opposed to moving migrants into the school that he and another man stood in front of the CTA bus with migrants on board.

Victory : "What are you doing right now?"

Cardona : "They lied to use, letting us not know anything. So we're not letting them come in."

Cardona said he's upset because he lives by what's now the shelter and feels the building should be used for neighborhood activities.

Both men said they'd be willing to be arrested for blocking the bus, but that didn't happen.

Police interrupted CBS 2's interview with Cardona and asked him to let the bus with the migrants through.

Instead, Chicago police eventually routed the migrants a different way.

Chopper 2 spotted people exiting the bus in the school parking lot. They carried bicycles, belongings, and bags. The asylum seekers will be provided a place to sleep, food to eat, medical treatment, and other services.

That sparked criticism from neighbors who said the city should do more to help the homeless in the city.

At a recent meeting, the city said the initial move will involve about 250 adult men and women from other migrant shelters in Chicago, an effort to alleviate overcrowding at other locations struggling with space issues. On Thursday, a spokesman for Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said 100 men and women moved into the former school.

CBS 2 asked Lightfoot's office for a tour of the renovated school before the move in, but never received a response.

The shelter is supposed to be in operation at most for two years.

Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), who's been critical of the city's handling of the building, released a statement condemning the move.

"Too often, the City of Chicago has pitted Black and brown communities against each other," Taylor said. "Mayor Lightfoot's administration has done just that through their lack of transparency and unwillingness to address community demands."

Taylor added a list of demands including turning the former school into a long-term community resource.

Small protest in Woodlawn as neighbors decry city's moving of migrants into vacant school 02:36

Comments / 228

YA-YA'S RULES
4d ago

They need to bus their little hinnys right on back to the border and stop putting them up everywhere. Americans 1st!! It's a disgrace what they are getting while our own people are in need. Now they have the audacity to start demanding more 😡🤬🐂💩

Reply(4)
232
DeRon Williams
4d ago

Another sad day in Chicago, whole community ignored and disrespected, always left behind and let down by non caring politicians, proof that no one cares about us

Reply(9)
157
Ruby Brown
4d ago

I doubt if Lightfoot will be reinstated, hopefully not. We need to get some people here in Chicago that's going to do their job with the crime, finding proper places for these immigrants, working better with the police force and spending money in our school system. I don't really think no one on the ballot will be able to do the job, but I definitely will not be voting for her.

Reply(5)
92
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Photos show inside of old Woodlawn school city wanted to use as migrant shelter

CHICAGO (CBS) – For the first time, a look inside a vacant Chicago public school at the center of a controversy to house migrants. After months of heated debate, we have a view inside a Woodlawn school that could house migrants, that was until a last minute delay put the kibosh on the controversial plan, as least for now. CBS 2's Lauren Victory has been reporting extensively on the school and obtained photos taken throughout the building. The photos help paint a picture of the possible reason why the migrants have not arrived at the shuttered Wadsworth Elementary School in...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Millionaire Chicago mayor candidate Willie Wilson says police should ‘hunt’ people like a ‘rabbit’ if they flee

A controversial Chicago candidate called for police faced with fleeing suspects to “hunt them down like a rabbit” during the first mayoral debate ahead of February city elections.“Somebody run, chase somebody by foot or car, that police officer should be able to chase them down and hunt them down like a rabbit,” Willie Wilson said on Thursday during the debate.Mr Wilson, a two-time failed mayoral candidate, prominent local businessman and philanthropist, previously attracted headlines for giving away over $1m worth of gasoline to Chicago residents.During the debate, he hammered incumbent Lori Lightfoot, urging the Democrat to “take the handcuffs...
CHICAGO, IL
Chalkbeat

If elected Chicago mayor, Paul Vallas wants schools open on nights and weekends

Paul Vallas is reaching back to his tenure as Chicago Public Schools CEO in his bid to become Chicago’s next mayor.The former district leader put out an education platform Thursday that promises to keep school buildings open on nights and weekends, put alternative high schools into empty or underenrolled buildings, and create more charter and magnet schools. He also said he would work to elect school board members in line with...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Homeless community growing at O'Hare International Airport, prompting concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The number of Chicago's homeless community seeking shelter at O'Hare International Airport is up. As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Thursday night, two employees at the airport say they are concerned for their safety. They shared what they see in the overnight hours. Thousands of Chicago homeless people seek refuge from the cold inside O'Hare. Employees sent us photos of people sleeping on heater vents, using the terminal to dry their clothes, and trashing airport bathrooms. "It's out of control," Chatman said. Vonkisha Chatman and Catherine Thompson are tasked with cleaning up the mess. "None of us...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Colorado couple buys $500 Subaru in Philadelphia after flight canceled

It may rate as one of the best stories of how people managed to get home after being stranded during the Christmas-to-New Year Southwest Airlines meltdown.Like so many others, the dreaded word came of a Littleton couple's flight from Philadelphia to Denver being canceled.Other flights would cost a fortune, so Steve Wilchek and his wife looked elsewhere."At that point, we had to figure out how to get my wife to Colorado because she works in the health care industry and she literally takes pride in being able to be here," he said. "We looked at the Greyhound, bus services, everything...
LITTLETON, CO
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Illinois

Sixteen miles north of Chicago, there is a small town called Winnetka. Only 12,428 people consider Winnetka home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in the country. The median household income is $250,001, and the median property value is $1.09M.
WINNETKA, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
143K+
Followers
32K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy