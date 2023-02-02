Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
Carbonyl Lets You Use a Graphical Web Browser in Your Linux Terminal
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Browsing the internet in your terminal is cool, but limited. Image support can be sketchy, and JavaScript may as well not exist. If you plan on consuming media, you're out of luck.
makeuseof.com
3 Ways to Enable Telnet in Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Despite the vulnerability issues, Telnet is still used as a client-server protocol by Windows users. It is primarily used for initial network hardware configuration, remote access, port testing and forwarding, and other tasks that don't involve sensitive information transfer.
makeuseof.com
How Disney+ Plans to Show More Targeted Ads in the Future
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Disney+ plans to bring targeted ads to its audience in 2023. The platform will join other streaming services and provide companies with more information about its subscribers, so they can bring better ads to Disney+'s ad-supported plan.
makeuseof.com
8 Pros and Cons of Penetration Testing
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Penetration testing, also known as pen testing, is the process of staging cyberattacks against your system to expose vulnerabilities. White-hat hackers typically execute it for business clients.
makeuseof.com
What Kind of Malware Is the Most Dangerous?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The online landscape is littered with various kinds of malware, many of which have the potential to harm you in some way. But out of all the strains of malware out there today, which are the most dangerous, and which pose the biggest threat to organizations and individuals alike?
makeuseof.com
M2 Pro vs. M2 Max: Which One Should You Choose for Your New MacBook Pro?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In January 2023, Apple announced its new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. Along with the new chips, Apple has launched new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. If you're thinking about purchasing one of these laptops, you may have doubts about which configuration best suits your needs. Both the M2 Pro and M2 Max are very powerful, so it's not an easy decision.
makeuseof.com
Microsoft Edge’s New Split Screen Feature: Will It Affect the Way You Use Tabs?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft is testing a new feature for Edge that allows you to split tabs within a single browser. The split screen feature, first discovered by a Reddit user, is accessible via an experimental flag in Edge Canary.
makeuseof.com
8 Ways to Optimize Discord on Windows 10
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Discord is a well-developed software with several features that make it one of the top social media tools used today. You can use Discord to play video games and chat with fellow gamers. You can also create communities with thousands of members and complex social hierarchies.
makeuseof.com
4 Ways to Run the Program Compatibility Troubleshooter on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Just because developers built an app for an older version of Windows, it doesn’t mean you can’t run it on a newer version of the OS. Through compatibility mode, you can easily run old programs without any issues a majority of the time.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up and Use the Exodus Web3 Wallet
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Web3 wallets are great for those who own crypto and NFTs and are useful in the DeFi space. Exodus is a prime example of a Web3 wallet and also offers a highly-rated software crypto wallet. But how do you set up an Exodus Web3 Wallet, and how is the Exodus Web3 Wallet used?
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Chrome Extensions to Enhance Roblox
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Roblox is a great game, but that doesn’t mean that it couldn’t be better. There are loads of features that are just missing from the game, which the developers may never add in.
makeuseof.com
Is the Task Scheduler Not Working on Windows? Try These Fixes
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Task Scheduler is a super handy Windows tool that enables users to set up programs and tasks to execute automatically. This makes it easier than ever before to get jobs done on time.
makeuseof.com
How to Batch-Rename Files With Powertoys PowerRename
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We've touched on PowerToys' PowerRename before, but it's worth going into more detail on how you can use it to batch-rename your files. Let's look at...
makeuseof.com
How to Enable Controlled Folder Access in Windows 10 & 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Controlled folder access is a feature of the Windows Security antivirus app on Microsoft desktop platforms. That feature forestalls ransomware by preventing modifications to files in protected folders. Enabling controlled folder access prevents untrusted apps, malware or otherwise, from changing files within protected directories.
LG OLED TVs are getting a huge software and streaming upgrade
LG's webOS Hub will add Apple TV+, Apple Music AirPlay and HomeKit to its 4K and OLED TVs
makeuseof.com
7 Practical GitHub Repositories That Will Teach You Python
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Recent innovations in Artificial intelligence have catapulted Python’s popularity. People marvel at what AI can do, and the productivity benefits machine learning is bringing to the tech world.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Namespaces in TypeScript
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A naming collision occurs when two or more code components use the same name for a variable, function, or class. They are common in large projects where many people work on the same codebase. They can make it difficult to determine which code component is responsible for bugs.
makeuseof.com
5 New Web Search Apps to Make Google Better or Replace Google
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google is the biggest web search engine in the world. But the web keeps changing, and you need tools to find the right content quickly, when Google can't. These new search apps offer different ways to make Google better. Some augment search results with ChatGPT or social media searches, while others offer features that Google has discarded or never offered.
makeuseof.com
How to Make a DIY HomeKit Weather Station Using D1 Mini and BME280
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The smart HomeKit-enabled weather station that we are going to build today works similarly to the official Elgato Eve Degree, which costs ~€80. This is a completely homemade weather station that you can make for under $10 and integrate with the Apple Home app on your iOS and macOS devices, such as iPhone, iPad, and MacBook. It also works with smart home automation software, such as Home Assistant.
makeuseof.com
How to Always Launch Firefox & Edge in Incognito Mode on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Image credit - https://unsplash.com/photos/O5v8heKY4cI. Incognito mode on your favorite browser lets you browse the web without saving the search history, cache, or cookies. Once the tab...
Comments / 0