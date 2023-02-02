The Chicago Bears seemingly never-ending quest for a quality QB is well known. What is sometimes forgotten is they were very close to being able to draft Terry Bradshaw. Bradshaw was the consensus number one pick of the 1970 NFL draft. Did the Bears really need a QB after the 1969 season. Well, they went 1-13 that season. There starting QBs were Bobby Douglas, seven games, Jack Concannon for five games and Virgil Carter for the other two. The team's passing rating was 51.7. So yes, the Bears really needed a QB.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO