ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bears’ shocking double trade plan for 2023 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears find themselves in quite an interesting spot heading into the offseason. They are armed with the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, despite the fact that there were lots of signs of encouragement for them throughout the 2022 season, particularly when it came to the play of their young quarterback Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

ESPN analyst: Bears 'very high on value' for No. 1 pick

As many expect the Bears to aim for a trade-down possibility come draft day in late April, one ESPN analyst just moved the needle as it pertains to that outcome. "Teams are keeping close tabs on the Bears, who own the No. 1 pick in April's draft, and the prevailing theme is Poles is very high on value," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Tee Higgins to Bears trade rumor ramps up after report

Tee Higgins to Bears trade rumors were popping up this week. The Chicago Bears will be in the market for just about every position this offseason. They’ll have plenty of cash and picks to make big moves in free agency in the draft. Following a report, and a significant miscommunication, the Bears were urged to sell the farm for another number two wide receiver. Tee Higgins to Bears trade rumors were all over social media.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry E Lambert

The Chicago Bears were the Houston Texans in 1969

The Chicago Bears seemingly never-ending quest for a quality QB is well known. What is sometimes forgotten is they were very close to being able to draft Terry Bradshaw. Bradshaw was the consensus number one pick of the 1970 NFL draft. Did the Bears really need a QB after the 1969 season. Well, they went 1-13 that season. There starting QBs were Bobby Douglas, seven games, Jack Concannon for five games and Virgil Carter for the other two. The team's passing rating was 51.7. So yes, the Bears really needed a QB.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy