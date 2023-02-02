Austin Butler is dropping the act at last. "One song took 40 takes," as the Oscar-nominated actor said before adding that he's "probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing." So unsurprisingly, he's now finally "getting rid" of his much-maligned accent, which he developed by carefully listening to old Elvis soundbites, which he would add to his archive "of how he said every word and every diphthong, and the way that he used musicality in his voice."

1 DAY AGO