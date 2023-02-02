Read full article on original website
PAPER Goes Inside Spotify's Best New Artist Grammys Party
The Grammys Best New Artist category is small but mighty, signaling who’s most likely to top the charts next in music. This year’s nominees — DOMi and JD Beck, Muni Long, Samara Joy, Latto, Måneskin, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle, Wet Leg, Anitta and Omar Apollo — join an impressive ranking of breakout stars from recent year’s past: Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa and more. An even deeper dive through category winners reveals industry icons like Amy Winehouse and Mariah Carey, so it’s safe to say the 2023 nominees are destined for something big.
Beyoncé Breaks Record for Most Grammy Wins in History
Beyoncé is the most winning artist — of all time — at the Grammys. After winning in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for RENAISSANCE on Sunday night, Beyoncé officially became the award show's most decorated artist — with a whopping 32 Grammys to her name. The 41-year-old's win breaks a 26-year record previously held by the late classical music conductor Georg Solti, who had earned 31 awards.
Kim Petras Is the First Trans Woman To Win Best Pop/Duo Grammy
Her unholiness Kim Petras is breaking barriers as the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy for Best Pop/Duo. \u201cKim petras thanked Sophie during her Grammy acceptance speech I\u2019m actually crying\u201d. — \ud835\udc9e. (@\ud835\udc9e.) 1675649416. While not the first trans artist to win a Grammy, Petras certainly is one...
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
See Every Outfit From the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet
The Grammys are back! Their red carpet, where celebrities are known for taking a bit more risks, is sure to attract a ton of buzz this year. Below, check out what everyone is wearing to the 65th annual Grammy Awards red carpet tonight at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on Sunday, at 8 p.m. Eastern time on CBS and stream live on Paramount+. We'll be updating this story as more arrivals come in.
Viola Davis Achieves EGOT Status
Following her win at the 2023 Grammy's, Viola Davis is now a certified EGOT — a performer who has won awards at the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. \u201c\ud83c\udfb6 Congratulations to @violadavis for becoming an #EGOT today! \n\n\u2728 She won GRAMMY Gold for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording - "Finding Me" https://t.co/OuKk34l332 #GRAMMYs\u201d.
Kembe X Encourages You To 'Love Dangerous'
Los Angeles by way of Chicago rapper Kembe X has always embodied his truth, even if it meant diving into the uncomfortable. From an enigmatic fixture in his hometown's underground to a far-reaching musician, he always looked inward for inspiration when all else failed. After a cathartic conversation with Kehlani led to a years-long hiatus, Kembe returned in full force in 2019 with the release of I Was Depressed When I Made This, a soulful, hungry reintroduction into an environment he never knew he'd return to.
Austin Butler Is Finally Ditching the Elvis Accent
Austin Butler is dropping the act at last. "One song took 40 takes," as the Oscar-nominated actor said before adding that he's "probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing." So unsurprisingly, he's now finally "getting rid" of his much-maligned accent, which he developed by carefully listening to old Elvis soundbites, which he would add to his archive "of how he said every word and every diphthong, and the way that he used musicality in his voice."
Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now
