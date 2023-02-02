Read full article on original website
Man arrested for stabbing at local bar
A man was arrested for a stabbing incident at Get Hooked Bar.Photo byMy Sawyer County. A stabbing occurred at a bar in the Village of Radisson on February 3, 2023. At 7:55 a.m., Sawyer County Sheriff’s deputies, assisted by the Sawyer-Washburn-Burnett County SWAT Team and the Barron-Rusk County SWAT Team, responded to the scene.
northernnewsnow.com
Sheriff’s Office: standoff with police, SWAT teams after stabbing
SAWYER COUNTY, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted SWAT teams in a standoff after a stabbing occurred Friday morning. According to the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, they were assisted by the Sawyer-Washburn-Burnett County SWAT Team and the Barron-Rusk County SWAT Team in responding to a stabbing at the Get Hooked bar in Radisson.
drydenwire.com
Man Arrested After SWAT Responds To Report Of Stabbing At Radisson Bar
SAWYER COUNTY -- One person has been arrested following an incident in the Village of Radisson, Wisconsin, early Friday morning, according to a press release from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Friday, February 3, 2023, at 7:55a, Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted by the Sawyer-Washburn-Burnett County...
wnmufm.org
Final suspect in GIANT drug case sentenced
BESSEMER, MI— The third of three suspects charged with selling heroin and meth in Gogebic County last summer has been sentenced. Michael Johnson, 28, of Bessemer pleaded guilty to two counts of delivery of meth and one count of maintaining a drug house. He was sentenced Friday to 13.5 to 30 years in prison.
Duluth Police Seek Information On Truck Connected To Recent Crimes
West Duluth recently had several incidents occur that damaged vehicles in the area and the Duluth Police Department believes one vehicle was responsible for it all. Now, they've reached out through their Facebook page to ask for the public's help with any information and video that would formally connect the vehicle in question to the crimes.
northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Police traffic stop report leads to calls for change
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- The Duluth Police Department has released what it’s calling a 2022 Stop Data Report. It’s a look at every traffic stop made by DPD last year. Police Chief Mike Ceynowa said it comes after calls for more transparency in policing. In 2022,...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police Assisting With Investigation Into Vineyard Church Pastoral Assistant Allegations
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police have confirmed that they are assisting in the investigation into allegations against a pastoral assistant at the Vineyard Church. Members of the congregation received an email Sunday from the special committee of the Vineyard Church council. It said in part that the special committee...
FOX 21 Online
New Exhibit Opens at Great Lakes Aquarium.
DULUTH, Minn.– The well-loved American crow named Freeway is getting used to his new enclosure at the Great Lakes Aquarium after being out of sight for more than a year as his new home was being built. The newly constructed exhibit Wild Neighbors opened Saturday. And it is home...
FOX 21 Online
Marine General Owner Inducted into Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame
DULUTH, Minn. – The founder and longtime owner of Marine General, Russ Francisco has been inducted into the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame. As a young lad, Francisco found his love for the field working in a marina. After it closed in 1976, he opened Marine General. 47 years...
FOX 21 Online
Local Upcycling Store In Downtown Duluth Closing
DULUTH, Minn. — A local upcycling store is closing its doors in Downtown Duluth. Reimagined by T. Underwood on West 1st Street has been around for 4 years, helping the community make their home more homey, holding workshops to teach skills, and helping out other small businesses. Throughout the...
FOX 21 Online
Free Bus Rides in Honor of Transit Equity Day
Duluth, Minn. –The cities of Superior and Duluth have both declared February 3rd and 4th Transit Equity Day. The day is in honor of Rosa Park’s birthday, the woman who is remembered for refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a Birmingham, Alabama bus in 1955. She was also a leader in the civil rights movement.
Watch: Duluth Realtor Makes ’10 Reasons NOT to Move to Duluth, Minnesota’ Video
Northland residents have a lot of pride in the area as there a certainly a lot of positives that living in this area provide. However, people moving here from a different part of the country often come to the Northland without knowing a lot about it. With that in mind,...
FOX 21 Online
LSC Cleans Kids Smile’s for Free
DULUTH, Minn. — Looking for that little something to fix your smile? Well for kids, Lake Superior College united with local dentists for Give Kids a Smile Day. Anyone under the age of 18 from any background were able to get a free cleaning. Whenever it’s cleanings to fillings, and some hope not for the pullings, volunteer dental students and local hygienists were prepared for clean in hopes to make someone’s smile a little brighter.
Downtown Duluth Business Announces Closure
It's a sad day for downtown Duluth. A popular business just announced it will be closing its doors next month. That business? Reimagined, by T. Underwood. The store sells home decor and such in the heart of the downtown area. The store also sells antiques, decor with a vintage flair,...
Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations On Poor Tipping For Staff
Things have been different in the last few years in the restaurant business. COVID-19 really turned things upside down, causing some restaurants to close and many people to leave the food service industry. Even three years since the beginning of the pandemic, businesses are struggling with worker shortages. Inflation has caused problems for restaurant owners with food prices, equipment prices, and also paying more competitive wages to attract workers. It's just been a tough few years for restaurants and their staff.
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Hosts STEM Discovery Day
Duluth, Minn. — Students from area middle and high schools were on the campus of the University of Minnesota Duluth this afternoon. The Swenson College of Science and Engineering held a STEM Discovery Day. 128 students from schools around the area were learning various ways that STEM, or Science,...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Girls Hockey Section Playoff Schedule
DULUTH, Minn.- Minnesota and Wisconsin prep girls hockey section playoff brackets are set to begin this week. #5 Eveleth-Gilbert Area vs. #4 Cloquet-Esko-Carlton. All games are set for 7 PM Tuesday. Except, Hibbing/Chisolm vs. Moose Lake Area, with a 6 PM puck drop. Minnesota-Section 7AA. #6 Forest Lake vs. #3...
FOX 21 Online
No. 16 UMD Women’s Basketball Earns Fourth Straight NSIC North Title
DULUTH, Minn.- The 16th nationally ranked Bulldogs women’s basketball team, has been nothing short of spectacular all season long. After last night’s win over Northern State, the Bulldogs have clinched their fourth straight NSIC North Title. UMD boasts a 17-1 conference record with four games to go in...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Men’s Hockey Takes Step Back after No. 10 Western Michigan Series
DULUTH, Minn.- Another weekend, another ranked opponent for the UMD men’s hockey team, but this time did not go over so well for the guys. No. 10 Western Michigan earned the sweep over the Bulldogs this past weekend (3-2/OT, 4-1). Head coach Scott Sandelin voiced some frustration with the...
