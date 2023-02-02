Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
25newsnow.com
Wednesday afternoon shooting becomes Peoria’s first homicide of 2023
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says a Bloomington woman died early Thursday after she was shot a day earlier on Peoria’s south side. Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim as Sara Gater, 29, who was shot in the area of Wiswall and Laramie Streets about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
wznd.com
ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. – Matthew Listman, 21, was reported missing in Normal on Thursday January 26. On Friday, he was found by a creek and pronounced dead. The Illinois State University student was last seen alive at 10:15 p.m. on the 26th near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal.
25newsnow.com
‘Deputy who evaded death’ preps for return to the field March 1
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you ask Peoria County Deputy Tim Gilmore about how he cheated death in May of 2022, he responds with a humble chuckle, saying he’s just happy to be here. The father of two young girls was severely injured when a pickup truck hit...
Central Illinois Proud
Arrest made in Bloomington homicide
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced that they made an arrest in a 2022 Homicide Thursday. According to a press release, 22-year-old Jaylin S. Bones was arrested for multiple counts of murder, aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm. Bones was identified as a suspect in...
Decatur Fire Department investigating ‘suspicious’ structure fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a “suspicious” fire at a vacant structure in Decatur on Saturday. Crews arrived at the scene at the 1600 block of E. Whitmer and reported heavy fire from the front of the house. Crews were able to control the fire quickly. The fire department said […]
No injuries, dog rescued in Saturday fire
No injuries were reported, but a dog had to be rescued after a garage fire spread to a nearby home in Galesburg yesterday. The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1000 block of E. Dayton Street on Saturday at about 4:30 p.m. They responded with all three stations and the 11 […]
977wmoi.com
One Charged After Threats Made Against Pere Marquette Hotel In Peoria
One person is facing charges following a series of bomb threats made against the Marriott Pere Marquette Hotel in Downtown Peoria. The most recent threat was made this past Saturday in the 500 block of Main Street. Hotel guests and staff were evacuated from the building, but no bomb was found. Police later arrested Val Burks, who was also identified as the suspect in two related incidents. Burks is charged with three counts of Falsely Making a Terrorist Threat.
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect arrested in one of Sunday’s armed robberies
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police have arrested a suspect for one of the three armed robberies that occurred in Peoria on Sunday, Jan. 29. Corey M. Wofford III, age 24, was arrested just before 10 p.m. Thursday evening in connection with the Sunday morning incident of a woman robbed at gunpoint near Bradley Avenue and Rebecca Place.
wmay.com
Deceased man found last week in a semi in Springfield identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the man found deceased inside a semi in Springfield last weekend. The body of 56-year-old James Barksdale of Springfield was discovered Saturday afternoon inside the truck, which was parked in a lot in the 25-hundred block of North Dirksen Parkway. There...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Missing Bloomington man found
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Police say Darryl J. Steel was reported missing earlier today at around 9:10 a.m. - running from the area after a family argument. Police say Steel is autistic and suffers from...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Sam Kinison
Technically this should be called, “Meanwhile, Back In East Peoria’s Past,” because the subject of this week’s backward glancing post, Sam Kinison grew up in East Peoria. But Kinison usually just said he was from Peoria. Kinison’s father was a preacher and they moved to East...
Central Illinois Proud
Discarded cigarette starts Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria firefighters responded to a report of a house fire Thursday morning. According to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the front of the house near Columbia Terrace and Orange Street. Fire crews aggressively combated the fire with two...
25newsnow.com
1 hospitalized after semi rolls over into Peoria County ravine
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The right lane of Route 6 southbound, near War Memorial Drive in Peoria, was shut down after a semi overturned into a ravine. Illinois State Police say it happened around 1:40 PM Thursday. ISP says it remains unclear at this time what caused the semi...
Police report shows EMS worker on trial tried to influence officer’s ‘recollection’ of murder
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Another motion has been filed in the murder trial of Earl Moore Jr. Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan are two Springfield EMS workers charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Earl Moore Jr. Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright filed a motion in Limine Tuesday that forbids certain […]
Central Illinois Proud
JK Williams Distilling to close Peoria location after losing lease
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An embattled history of a local distillery continues as JK Williams Distilling will close its doors yet again. The company posted on Facebook Friday morning that JK Williams has lost its lease on the building at 8635 N. Industrial Road in Peoria. The tasting room’s...
Central Illinois Proud
5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois
Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
tourcounsel.com
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois
Eastland Mall is a shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois. It opened in 1967 and has expanded several times in its history. It features more than 90 stores and a food court. The anchor store is Kohl's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Macy's, Bergner's, and Sears. The fifth anchor store, JCPenney, has been rebuilt, partially demolished, and subdivided into in-line mall retail space.
Downtown Champaign bar set to reopen after reaching agreement with city
Owners of a downtown bar in Champaign reached an agreement with city officials to reopen.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Civic Center expecting thousands this weekend
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is anticipating large crowds this weekend. According to a press release, around 10,000 people are expected to visit the Civic Center for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and Mid-West Truck and Trailer Show and Convention Saturday. Director of Sales and Marketing...
starvedrock.media
Departments respond to Marquis Energy fire
Fire late Saturday morning at Marquis Energy did not effect operations for long. Quentin Buffington is Deputy Chief of the Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District. The plant - located north of Hennepin - drys distiller's grain in centrifugal units. About 11am, a ventilation pipe feeding off of one unit, suddenly, developed...
Comments / 0