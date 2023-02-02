ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

25newsnow.com

Wednesday afternoon shooting becomes Peoria’s first homicide of 2023

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says a Bloomington woman died early Thursday after she was shot a day earlier on Peoria’s south side. Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim as Sara Gater, 29, who was shot in the area of Wiswall and Laramie Streets about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
PEORIA, IL
wznd.com

ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. – Matthew Listman, 21, was reported missing in Normal on Thursday January 26. On Friday, he was found by a creek and pronounced dead. The Illinois State University student was last seen alive at 10:15 p.m. on the 26th near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Arrest made in Bloomington homicide

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced that they made an arrest in a 2022 Homicide Thursday. According to a press release, 22-year-old Jaylin S. Bones was arrested for multiple counts of murder, aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm. Bones was identified as a suspect in...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Decatur Fire Department investigating ‘suspicious’ structure fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a “suspicious” fire at a vacant structure in Decatur on Saturday. Crews arrived at the scene at the 1600 block of E. Whitmer and reported heavy fire from the front of the house. Crews were able to control the fire quickly. The fire department said […]
DECATUR, IL
Local 4 WHBF

No injuries, dog rescued in Saturday fire

No injuries were reported, but a dog had to be rescued after a garage fire spread to a nearby home in Galesburg yesterday. The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1000 block of E. Dayton Street on Saturday at about 4:30 p.m. They responded with all three stations and the 11 […]
GALESBURG, IL
977wmoi.com

One Charged After Threats Made Against Pere Marquette Hotel In Peoria

One person is facing charges following a series of bomb threats made against the Marriott Pere Marquette Hotel in Downtown Peoria. The most recent threat was made this past Saturday in the 500 block of Main Street. Hotel guests and staff were evacuated from the building, but no bomb was found. Police later arrested Val Burks, who was also identified as the suspect in two related incidents. Burks is charged with three counts of Falsely Making a Terrorist Threat.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Suspect arrested in one of Sunday’s armed robberies

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police have arrested a suspect for one of the three armed robberies that occurred in Peoria on Sunday, Jan. 29. Corey M. Wofford III, age 24, was arrested just before 10 p.m. Thursday evening in connection with the Sunday morning incident of a woman robbed at gunpoint near Bradley Avenue and Rebecca Place.
PEORIA, IL
wmay.com

Deceased man found last week in a semi in Springfield identified

The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the man found deceased inside a semi in Springfield last weekend. The body of 56-year-old James Barksdale of Springfield was discovered Saturday afternoon inside the truck, which was parked in a lot in the 25-hundred block of North Dirksen Parkway. There...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Missing Bloomington man found

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. Police say Darryl J. Steel was reported missing earlier today at around 9:10 a.m. - running from the area after a family argument. Police say Steel is autistic and suffers from...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Sam Kinison

Technically this should be called, “Meanwhile, Back In East Peoria’s Past,” because the subject of this week’s backward glancing post, Sam Kinison grew up in East Peoria. But Kinison usually just said he was from Peoria. Kinison’s father was a preacher and they moved to East...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Discarded cigarette starts Peoria fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria firefighters responded to a report of a house fire Thursday morning. According to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the front of the house near Columbia Terrace and Orange Street. Fire crews aggressively combated the fire with two...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

1 hospitalized after semi rolls over into Peoria County ravine

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The right lane of Route 6 southbound, near War Memorial Drive in Peoria, was shut down after a semi overturned into a ravine. Illinois State Police say it happened around 1:40 PM Thursday. ISP says it remains unclear at this time what caused the semi...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

JK Williams Distilling to close Peoria location after losing lease

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An embattled history of a local distillery continues as JK Williams Distilling will close its doors yet again. The company posted on Facebook Friday morning that JK Williams has lost its lease on the building at 8635 N. Industrial Road in Peoria. The tasting room’s...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

5pm update - Chinese balloon over central Illinois

Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. 5pm update – Chinese balloon over central Illinois. Chris Yates gives an update on the Chinese balloon moving across the nation's sky. Night in a Car event simulating homelessness for …. Night in a Car...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
tourcounsel.com

Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois

Eastland Mall is a shopping mall in Bloomington, Illinois. It opened in 1967 and has expanded several times in its history. It features more than 90 stores and a food court. The anchor store is Kohl's. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Macy's, Bergner's, and Sears. The fifth anchor store, JCPenney, has been rebuilt, partially demolished, and subdivided into in-line mall retail space.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Civic Center expecting thousands this weekend

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is anticipating large crowds this weekend. According to a press release, around 10,000 people are expected to visit the Civic Center for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and Mid-West Truck and Trailer Show and Convention Saturday. Director of Sales and Marketing...
PEORIA, IL
starvedrock.media

Departments respond to Marquis Energy fire

Fire late Saturday morning at Marquis Energy did not effect operations for long. Quentin Buffington is Deputy Chief of the Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District. The plant - located north of Hennepin - drys distiller's grain in centrifugal units. About 11am, a ventilation pipe feeding off of one unit, suddenly, developed...
GRANVILLE, IL

