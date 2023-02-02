NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
#27. Detroit Lions
- Blown lead: 21 points- Final score: Washington Redskins (now Commanders) 41, Detroit Lions 38- Date: Nov. 4, 1990The Lions may be hapless in this century, but they glittered with stars in 1990. Highlighted by QB Rodney Peete's two TD…
#16. Seattle Seahawks
- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: Denver Broncos 37, Seattle Seahawks 34- Date: Sept. 23, 1979QB Craig Morton only completed 11 passes in this game, but three went for third-quarter TDs as he brought the Broncos back from a…
#12. Houston Texans
- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: Kansas City Chiefs 51, Houston Texans 31- Date: Jan. 12, 2020Chiefs fans were astounded when the underdog Texans jumped out to a 24-0 lead during this divisional playoff game. But then Patrick Mahomes…
#18. Cleveland Browns
- Blown lead: 23 points- Final score: Philadelphia Eagles 32, Cleveland Browns 30- Date: Nov. 10, 1991It was Bill Belichick's first season as an NFL head coach, so we shouldn't be too hard on him. But the Browns, who he…
#8. Chicago (now Arizona) Cardinals
- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: Philadelphia Eagles 28, Chicago (now Arizona) Cardinals 24- Date: Oct. 25, 1959This game was not the only low point in the 61-year history of the Chicago Cardinals, but it was pretty bad. A…
#21. Philadelphia Eagles
- Blown lead: 23 points- Final score: Minnesota Vikings 28, Philadelphia Eagles 23- Date: Dec. 1, 1985The Vikings looked to be paddling against a tidal wave. The Ron Jaworski-led Eagles scored 10 in the first quarter, 10 in the second,…
#7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Blown lead: 25 points- Final score: St. Louis (now Arizona) Cardinals 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28- Date: Nov. 8, 1987When the third quarter ended, it seemed like the Bucs might as well take a victory lap around the St.…
#10. Dallas Cowboys
- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: Detroit Lions 34, Dallas Cowboys 30- Date: Oct. 2, 2011QB Tony Romo was on a roll for more than half the game, putting America's Team ahead of the Lions, 27-3. But then Detroit's…
#22. Green Bay Packers
- Blown lead: 22 points- Final score: Los Angeles Rams 30, Green Bay Packers 28- Date: Oct. 12, 1952It looked bad for the Rams, which had the NFL's best offense throughout the early 1950s when the Packers mounted a 28-6…
#9. Cincinnati Bengals
- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans) 30, Cincinnati Bengals 27- Date: Sept. 23, 1979When the Bengals blew a lead to lose by 3 points in the 2022 Super Bowl, some long-retired Bengals watching the…
#1. Indianapolis Colts
- Blown lead: 33 points- Final score: Minnesota Vikings 39, Indianapolis Colts 36- Date: Dec. 17, 2022The Indianapolis Colts arrived in Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium and soon silenced the home crowd with a 33-0 lead at halftime. However, the Minnesota…
#6. Atlanta Falcons
- Blown lead: 25 points- Final score: New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28- Date: Feb. 5, 2017The Falcons' worst-ever blown lead happened on the worst possible occasion: Super Bowl LI. Atlanta initially pulled off the rarity of making Tom…
#23. Baltimore Ravens
- Blown lead: 21 points- Final score: Pittsburgh Steelers 42, Baltimore Ravens 34- Date: Oct. 5, 1997The Ravens and their QB, Vinny Testaverde, seemed to have the upper hand against the rival Steelers when they seized an early 21-0 lead.…
#3. Kansas City Chiefs
- Blown lead: 28 points- Final score: Indianapolis Colts 45, Kansas City Chiefs 44- Date: Jan. 4, 2014In a wild-card playoff battle, four Alex Smith TD passes put KC ahead 38-10 in the third quarter. But then the Colts galloped…
Biggest blown lead in every NFL team's history
When the Cincinnati Bengals blew a 4-point lead over the Los Angeles Rams with 1:25 left in the 2022 Super Bowl, crushing though it was for Cincy fans, it fell far short of the biggest blown lead in Super Bowl…
#29. New York Jets
- Blown lead: 21 points- Final score: Philadelphia Eagles 35, New York Jets 30- Date: Oct. 3, 1993Behind 21-0, it looked like things couldn't go any worse for the Eagles—that's when QB Randall Cunningham broke his leg, sending him out…
