Philadelphia, PA

NFL: NFC Championship-San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

By Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJs88_0kaeATlS00

Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) dumps gatorade on head coach Nick Sirianni in the final minutes of a victory against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial…

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

#27. Detroit Lions

- Blown lead: 21 points- Final score: Washington Redskins (now Commanders) 41, Detroit Lions 38- Date: Nov. 4, 1990The Lions may be hapless in this century, but they glittered with stars in 1990. Highlighted by QB Rodney Peete's two TD…
DETROIT, MI
#16. Seattle Seahawks

- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: Denver Broncos 37, Seattle Seahawks 34- Date: Sept. 23, 1979QB Craig Morton only completed 11 passes in this game, but three went for third-quarter TDs as he brought the Broncos back from a…
SEATTLE, WA
#12. Houston Texans

- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: Kansas City Chiefs 51, Houston Texans 31- Date: Jan. 12, 2020Chiefs fans were astounded when the underdog Texans jumped out to a 24-0 lead during this divisional playoff game. But then Patrick Mahomes…
HOUSTON, TX
#18. Cleveland Browns

- Blown lead: 23 points- Final score: Philadelphia Eagles 32, Cleveland Browns 30- Date: Nov. 10, 1991It was Bill Belichick's first season as an NFL head coach, so we shouldn't be too hard on him. But the Browns, who he…
CLEVELAND, OH
#21. Philadelphia Eagles

- Blown lead: 23 points- Final score: Minnesota Vikings 28, Philadelphia Eagles 23- Date: Dec. 1, 1985The Vikings looked to be paddling against a tidal wave. The Ron Jaworski-led Eagles scored 10 in the first quarter, 10 in the second,…
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

- Blown lead: 25 points- Final score: St. Louis (now Arizona) Cardinals 31, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28- Date: Nov. 8, 1987When the third quarter ended, it seemed like the Bucs might as well take a victory lap around the St.…
TAMPA, FL
#10. Dallas Cowboys

- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: Detroit Lions 34, Dallas Cowboys 30- Date: Oct. 2, 2011QB Tony Romo was on a roll for more than half the game, putting America's Team ahead of the Lions, 27-3. But then Detroit's…
#22. Green Bay Packers

- Blown lead: 22 points- Final score: Los Angeles Rams 30, Green Bay Packers 28- Date: Oct. 12, 1952It looked bad for the Rams, which had the NFL's best offense throughout the early 1950s when the Packers mounted a 28-6…
GREEN BAY, WI
#9. Cincinnati Bengals

- Blown lead: 24 points- Final score: Houston Oilers (now Tennessee Titans) 30, Cincinnati Bengals 27- Date: Sept. 23, 1979When the Bengals blew a lead to lose by 3 points in the 2022 Super Bowl, some long-retired Bengals watching the…
CINCINNATI, OH
#1. Indianapolis Colts

- Blown lead: 33 points- Final score: Minnesota Vikings 39, Indianapolis Colts 36- Date: Dec. 17, 2022The Indianapolis Colts arrived in Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium and soon silenced the home crowd with a 33-0 lead at halftime. However, the Minnesota…
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#6. Atlanta Falcons

- Blown lead: 25 points- Final score: New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28- Date: Feb. 5, 2017The Falcons' worst-ever blown lead happened on the worst possible occasion: Super Bowl LI. Atlanta initially pulled off the rarity of making Tom…
ATLANTA, GA
#23. Baltimore Ravens

- Blown lead: 21 points- Final score: Pittsburgh Steelers 42, Baltimore Ravens 34- Date: Oct. 5, 1997The Ravens and their QB, Vinny Testaverde, seemed to have the upper hand against the rival Steelers when they seized an early 21-0 lead.…
BALTIMORE, MD
#3. Kansas City Chiefs

- Blown lead: 28 points- Final score: Indianapolis Colts 45, Kansas City Chiefs 44- Date: Jan. 4, 2014In a wild-card playoff battle, four Alex Smith TD passes put KC ahead 38-10 in the third quarter. But then the Colts galloped…
KANSAS CITY, MO
#29. New York Jets

- Blown lead: 21 points- Final score: Philadelphia Eagles 35, New York Jets 30- Date: Oct. 3, 1993Behind 21-0, it looked like things couldn't go any worse for the Eagles—that's when QB Randall Cunningham broke his leg, sending him out…
NEW YORK STATE
Athens, TN
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

