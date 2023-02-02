Read full article on original website
Related
DC Confirms ‘The Batman’ Sequel Release Date and Title
As part of their huge announcement of a whole new universe of DC movies and shows, Warner Bros. confirmed that 2022’s hit The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the latest version of the Dark Knight, would get a sequel. They also revealed its official title: The Batman - Part II.
James Gunn’s Superman Movie Gets Release Date and Title
The very first DC superhero was Superman. And now the new DC movie universe will start with Superman as well. Warner Bros. announced “Chapter 1” of their new DC Universe of interconnected movies and stories. This first chapter includes five films and five HBO Max series, but at present just one has a confirmed release date, and that’s the new Superman film, which will be written by Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad filmmaker James Gunn.
DC Announces ‘Chapter 1’ of New Universe With Ten Movies and Shows
For months, all of the news about the future of DC has been about what’s not happening. The Batgirl movie intended for HBO Max was permanently shelved after it was already shot. Henry Cavill made his surprising return to the role of Superman, only for the company to announce a few weeks later that Cavill wasn’t going to make any more DC movies after all. Dwayne Johnson‘s Black Adam was seemingly meant to launch a whole franchise — or perhaps multiple franchises — based on the title character, until Johnson himself announced on social media that a sequel is “will not be in their first chapter of storytelling” of DC’s next phase.
DC Announces New Batman and Robin Movie, ‘The Brave and the Bold’
The last time DC and Warner Bros. attempted to make a full-fledged Batman and Robin movie, it looked like this. So perhaps that is a big reason why every single iteration since then has focused solely on a solitary Dark Knight. In the Zack Snyder movies, Robin is a dead kid’s costume hanging in a case in the Batcave. The closest Christopher Nolan ever got to adding Robin to his Batman trilogy was including a police officer who sort of helps Batman in The Dark Knight Rises and in the very last scene mumbles under his breath “Oh hey, my actual first name is Robin, not sure why that matters to anyone for any reason, but FYI.” And Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader in The Batman is so inexperienced he’s not qualified in any way to take a young kid under his wing.
New DCU Will Feature the Same Actors in Films, Animation, and Games
In large respect, what the new DC Universe is trying to do — with one overarching universe that connects various mediums like film and television — is essentially a recreation of what Marvel has done for the last dozen years or so to enormously successful effect. Previously, DC has made interconnected movies, but at the same time they were also making TV shows that had nothing to do with the films, and games that had nothing to do with either. There practically an infinite number of DC universes to choose from.
netflixjunkie.com
“He gave no signs that he was in a committed..” – Throwback to When Will Smith Got a Little Too Comfortable With Margot Robbie
Will Smith is a man of many credits. While he is one of the most successful and popular actors in the industry, the Men In Black star is not without controversies as well. Almost a year ago, Smith broke the internet after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. The slap gate was one of the biggest lows in the actor’s life. However, time and again, Smith has been involved in some very controversial things, raising a lot of eyebrows.
Ben Affleck Trends for Looking ‘Miserable’ at Grammys: ‘Get [Him] a Cigarette and a Dunkin’ Coffee STAT’
Sad Affleck strikes again! Accompanying his wife Jennifer Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, viewers picked up on Ben Affleck looking particularly “miserable” during the ceremony, especially as he remained expressionless as J. Lo rocked out to the tribute performance to Smokey Robinson and Berry Gordy by Robinson, Stevie Wonder and Chris Stapleton.
New DC Studios CEO Says ‘Batgirl’ Film Was ‘Not Releasable’
Tons of fans were upset to hear that the HBO Max Batgirl film would never be released, but the higher-ups at DC claim that it's better for everyone. There’s still no concrete reason as to why exactly the movie got permanently shelved, but there are a number of theories. It’s certainly not the case that DC is scrapping everything made prior to the arrival of new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The Flash and Shazam! Fury of the Gods are still coming out.
‘Murder Mystery 2’ Trailer: Sandler and Aniston Are Back on the Case
Adam Sandler’s long association with Netflix continues. Sandler has been making movies for the streaming service for so long now, in fact — it’s been almost eight years since The Ridiculous 6, if you’re keeping score at home — that he’s now produced a sequel to one of his early Netflix films. That would be Murder Mystery 2, continuing the adventures of the characters, played by Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, first introduced in 2019’s Murder Mystery.
New ‘Swamp Thing Movie’ Finds Director
Just a day after the project was formally announced, it looks like Swamp Thing already has a director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Mangold is in “early talks” to helm the new DC Universe’s Swamp Thing. The film was among the first five titles in “Chapter 1” (also known as “Gods and Monsters”) of the relaunched DC Studios universe from James Gunn and Peter Safran. Per THR, “Mangold is said to be a massive fan of the character and the stories. According to sources, he approached Gunn and Safran with his ideas. Swamp Thing would be a few years away, however, and Mangold’s next project after Dial of Destiny will be a Bob Dylan biopic for Paramount.”
Dave Bautista Desperately Wants to Make a Romantic Comedy
The world first met Dave Bautista as a pro wrestler in WWE. So his acting career trajectory from there made perfect sense: Lots of muscle-bound heroes (in films like Guardians of the Galaxy) and intimidating heavies (like in Spectre). But Bautista has proven himself to be more than a big physical presence. He’s headlined his own movies (like Zack Snyder’s horror thriller Army of the Dead) and now is starring in M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, where he brings a lot of nuance and complexity to a character who could be a one-note monster. (In my review of the film, I said Bautista might be the best actor pro wrestling has ever produced.)
Go Behind the Scenes of ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3 in New Featurette
Today is February 1 — which means there’s just one month to go until the return of The Mandalorian on Disney+. The third season of the hit Star Wars series debuts on March 1, with the first of eight new episodes about the continuing adventures of Mandalorian mercenary Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his sidekick, Grogu (as himself). To hype the release, Lucasfilm debuted a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the season, which includes footage from Star Wars Celebration, interviews with Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Rick Famuyiwa, and includes a few new glimpses of this upcoming season of the series.
‘Knock at the Cabin’ Review: Shyamalan’s New Thriller Ain’t the End of the World
Never go on a vacation in an M. Night Shyamalan movie. You could wind up the sole survivor of a catastrophic train crash. Or maybe you’ll visit your grandparents’ house only to discover they are not who they seem. And don’t even think about going to the beach; everyone there turns prematurely old. Now Shyamalan’s made Knock at the Cabin, where a family’s vacation gets interrupted by four religious zealots who demand they sacrifice a loved one to prevent a global apocalypse. What’s Shyamalan got against vacations? Did he have a bad experience with a travel agent or something?
‘Wakanda Forever’ Originally Had a Very Different Ending
Sometimes there’s a very good reason a scene is deleted from a movie. But then there are times when a movie would have been greatly enhanced by keeping something in the film. That’s definitely true of Marvel movies like Avengers: Age of Ultron and the brand new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Several more scenes involving Ayo and Aneka and the Dora Milaje, for example, would have greatly enhanced that part of the film, and all of the stuff in the movie based on the Midnight Angel armor from Marvel comics.
Could Jack Have Fit on the Door? Watch James Cameron Settle the Debate Once and For All
For a single reason, James Cameron's Titanic has long been the subject of criticism: Why didn’t Jack just stay on the door with Rose so they both could live? After being the subject of jokes in the media and just in casual conversation, Cameron decided to put together his own myth-busting session to put the question to rest, once and for all — assembling a pair of stunt people, a door, and freezing cold water, to see what would have happened to the doomed lovers in a variety of scenarios.
Lisa Loring, TV’s Original Wednesday Addams, Dies at 64
TV’s original Wednesday Addams has died. Lisa Loring played the role of the Addams family’s unforgettably peculiar daughter on the original 1960s version of the Addams Family television series. She was 64 years old. Her passing was first announced on Facebook by a friend, who wrote “4 days...
‘Terrifier 3’ Is In the Works
It’s not Avatar: The Way of Water or anything, but if you look at it from a return on investment perspective, there aren’t too many 2022 movies that were bigger hits than Terrifier 2. The low-budget horror sequel cost about a quarter of a million dollars, and wound up grossing almost $15 million in theaters — a really impressive number for a tiny, independent creature feature. It’s especially notable given that the first Terrifier made less than $100,000 in theaters back in 2016.
Daisy Ridley Says It Would Be ‘Amazing’ to Do More ‘Star Wars’
We’re now over three years removed from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and while the franchise continues on Disney+, it seems like we are no closer to getting a new Star Wars theatrical movie today than we were when Rise of Skywalker debuted in the winter of 2019. Projects have been announced, others have been rumored, but none have come close to fruition.
‘Knock at the Cabin’s Ending Makes It Very Different From ‘The Cabin at the End of the World’
The following post contains SPOILERS for Knock at the Cabin, as well as its source material, The Cabin at the End of the World. Typically, when you turn a best-selling novel into a movie, you want to make it clear to fans of the book you’ve made an adaptation of it. The most obvious and easiest way to do that is to use the book’s title as the title of the movie. Hey, did you love John Grisham’s The Firm? Well here is the film The Firm, starring Tom Cruise. Big into Dune? Check out Dune! And so on.
‘King of the Hill’ Will Return With New Episodes on Hulu
The king of all TV revivals is upon us. After a decade hiatus, King of the Hill will return with new episodes, from many of its original creators, and much of its original cast. The new episodes will be debut on Disney’s Hulu streaming service. The show’s creators, Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, are both involved as executive producers, with Saladin Patterson set as the new version’s showrunner. And original cast members like Judge (Hank Hill and Boomhauer) Kathy Najimy (Peggy Hill), Pamela Adlon (Bobby Hill), Johnny Hardwick (Dale), Stephen Root, (Bill) and Lauren Tom (Minh) will all voice their old characters as well. (The other key member of the ensemble, Brittany Murphy, passed away in 2009, shortly after the end of the show.)
Northland FAN 106.5
Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://northlandfan.com
Comments / 0