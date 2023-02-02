Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain ClosedDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Two Major U.S. Malls Temporarily CloseJoel EisenbergKingston, MA
The Time Is Now: Plymouth Residents Can Run For Local OfficeDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name RevealedDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Related
DA investigating after Easton officer fires gun during stand-off, woman found deceased
The Bristol County District Attorney’s office is investigating after a member of the Easton Police Department fired their gun during a stand-off at a home in which the barricaded woman was found deceased Sunday.
ABC6.com
Family party in Cranston ends with domestic dispute, multiple arrests
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A family party in Cranston took a turn for the worse when a domestic dispute resulted in two arrests. Cranston Police Department Maj. Todd Patalano said an officer at the scene called for immediate back-up as he “engaged physically” with multiple people who were under the influence.
ABC6.com
Fall River man sentenced to serve up to 10 years in prison for assaulting girlfriend
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man was sentenced to serve up to 10 years in prison for beating, robbing, and sexually assaulting his girlfriend. Earlier this week, Shaun Medeiros, 39, pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including domestic assault and battery, strangulation, and assault and battery on a police officer.
ABC6.com
Man was arrested in New Bedford after four hour standoff
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was taken into custody by New Bedford police following a four hour standoff. Lt. Scott Carola said that officers were conducting an investigation Thursday that led them to an apartment on County Street. They went to the residence to arrest 48-year-old Anthony...
ABC6.com
New Bedford man pleads guilty to breaking and entering, larceny charges
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A 33-year-old man was sentenced to prison for breaking into two homes in New Bedford, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. Joel Reyes pleaded guilty last Friday to charges of breaking and entering during the nighttime, breaking and entering during the...
Cranston police search for suspects accused of shoplifting
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are asking the public for help identifying two women accused of shoplifting. Police say the women stole several pairs of sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut in Garden City around 3 p.m. on Jan. 29. The total value of the sunglasses stolen is approximately $1,400. Anyone with information on the […]
fallriverreporter.com
Mystery continues to surround the sudden disappearance of a missing developmentally disabled Bristol County man
Mystery continues to surround the sudden disappearance of a missing Bristol County man. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, on June 7, 2017, 48-year-old Donald (“Donnie”) a developmentally disabled, Caucasian man who lived in Berkley was reported missing. On that date, at approximately 10:00 p.m.,...
fallriverreporter.com
Woman found dead after officer-involved shooting in Bristol County
The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting where a woman was later found dead. According to Chief Keith Boone, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from an Ashland resident, requesting a well-being check for a family member residing on Spooner Street threatening to harm herself.
New Bedford man gets at least 3 years for break-ins
Joel Reyes pleaded guilty last week to breaking and entering during the nighttime, breaking and entering during the daytime, and larceny from a building.
fallriverreporter.com
Police: Driver killed in crash as pieces of vehicle scatter, catch on fire in Plymouth County
Hingham, MA – Police are investigating a single car fatal crash that occurred on Lincoln Street (Route 3A) at the intersection of Shipyard Drive Sunday. According to Hingham Police, at just before 4:45 p.m., a cell phone caller reported a car was driving westbound on Lincoln St. (Rte. 3A) and was “all over the road”. While Officers were heading toward the area, the car crashed at the intersection of Shipyard Drive. Officers found the driver of the car trapped inside. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no passengers in the car.
29 years later, Boston Police remember officer slain in Dorchester after stopping wrong-way driver
Boston Police are remembering Boston Police Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson on Sunday, 29 years after he was shot and killed in Dorchester.
ABC6.com
2 men arrested in major Woonsocket drug bust
WOONSOCKET, RI.. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested in a major drug bust in Woonsocket Thursday, according to authorities. Woonsocket police said Friday that a search warrant was executed at two locations: Mason Street and South Main Street. Chief Thomas Oates said Carlixto Munoz Fernandes and Juan Boch Munoz...
New Bedford Man Arrested With Over 100 Grams of Fentanyl
NEW BEDFORD — A 60-year-old New Bedford man has been arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges after police said he had more than 100 grams of the narcotic in his home. Police said organized crime detectives arrested 60-year-old Ibrahima Sakho after searching an apartment in St. James Place on Acushnet Avenue on Tuesday.
newportdispatch.com
Teen injured during snowmobile crash in Somerset
SOMERSET — A 17-year-old from Massachusetts was injured during a snowmobile crash in Somerset today. The crash took place off Castle Brook Road at around 1:00 p.m. The rider was traveling on a trail at around 40 miles-per-hour before losing control and colliding with a tree. Police say the...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island/Mass. officials: Dominican national facing deportation after admitting to involvement in drug conspiracy, several kilos seized
A Dominican national detained on drug trafficking charges since March 28, 2022, admitted recently to a federal judge that he acted as a member of a criminal drug conspiracy when he attempted to retrieve U.S. Priority Mail packages containing cocaine intended for later distribution, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
Lindsay Clancy’s attorney says number of drugs she was prescribed ‘stunning’
Attorney Kevin Reddington called the number of medications his client Lindsay Clancy was prescribed “stunning” on Friday. Clancy faces homicide and strangulation charges following the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son last week, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz first announced Jan. 25.
Fall River Police Arrest Two in Massive City Drug Bust
FALL RIVER — Two Fall River men have been arrested and $28,000 in cash and more than five and a half kilos of cocaine seized in a large-scale drug bust by a state police narcotics unit. Authorities also seized two illegal guns in the Monday operation, according to the...
Lawyer for Duxbury mother accused of murdering her three children says she was over medicated
Just days before Lindsay Clancy is set to be arraigned for the murders of her three young children in Duxbury, her lawyer is revealing new details of the struggles he says she and her family were facing in the months, weeks, and days leading up to the deaths.
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket woman accused of killing her father with garden shears
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Thirty-eight-year-old Jennifer Pamula of Woonsocket faced a first-degree domestic murder charge in Providence District Court on Thursday. Woonsocket police said they were called to Cato Street on Monday night by the suspect's twin, Danielle Pamula. Police said they found 70-year-old Joseph Pamula inside, covered in...
Police recover body from Burrillville pond
Burrillville police are investigating after a body was recovered from a frozen pond Sunday morning.
Comments / 3