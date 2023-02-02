ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Family party in Cranston ends with domestic dispute, multiple arrests

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A family party in Cranston took a turn for the worse when a domestic dispute resulted in two arrests. Cranston Police Department Maj. Todd Patalano said an officer at the scene called for immediate back-up as he “engaged physically” with multiple people who were under the influence.
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Man was arrested in New Bedford after four hour standoff

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was taken into custody by New Bedford police following a four hour standoff. Lt. Scott Carola said that officers were conducting an investigation Thursday that led them to an apartment on County Street. They went to the residence to arrest 48-year-old Anthony...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

Cranston police search for suspects accused of shoplifting

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Cranston police are asking the public for help identifying two women accused of shoplifting.  Police say the women stole several pairs of sunglasses from the Sunglass Hut in Garden City around 3 p.m. on Jan. 29. The total value of the sunglasses stolen is approximately $1,400.  Anyone with information on the […]
CRANSTON, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Mystery continues to surround the sudden disappearance of a missing developmentally disabled Bristol County man

Mystery continues to surround the sudden disappearance of a missing Bristol County man. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, on June 7, 2017, 48-year-old Donald (“Donnie”) a developmentally disabled, Caucasian man who lived in Berkley was reported missing. On that date, at approximately 10:00 p.m.,...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Woman found dead after officer-involved shooting in Bristol County

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting where a woman was later found dead. According to Chief Keith Boone, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from an Ashland resident, requesting a well-being check for a family member residing on Spooner Street threatening to harm herself.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police: Driver killed in crash as pieces of vehicle scatter, catch on fire in Plymouth County

Hingham, MA – Police are investigating a single car fatal crash that occurred on Lincoln Street (Route 3A) at the intersection of Shipyard Drive Sunday. According to Hingham Police, at just before 4:45 p.m., a cell phone caller reported a car was driving westbound on Lincoln St. (Rte. 3A) and was “all over the road”. While Officers were heading toward the area, the car crashed at the intersection of Shipyard Drive. Officers found the driver of the car trapped inside. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no passengers in the car.
HINGHAM, MA
ABC6.com

2 men arrested in major Woonsocket drug bust

WOONSOCKET, RI.. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested in a major drug bust in Woonsocket Thursday, according to authorities. Woonsocket police said Friday that a search warrant was executed at two locations: Mason Street and South Main Street. Chief Thomas Oates said Carlixto Munoz Fernandes and Juan Boch Munoz...
WOONSOCKET, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Arrested With Over 100 Grams of Fentanyl

NEW BEDFORD — A 60-year-old New Bedford man has been arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges after police said he had more than 100 grams of the narcotic in his home. Police said organized crime detectives arrested 60-year-old Ibrahima Sakho after searching an apartment in St. James Place on Acushnet Avenue on Tuesday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newportdispatch.com

Teen injured during snowmobile crash in Somerset

SOMERSET — A 17-year-old from Massachusetts was injured during a snowmobile crash in Somerset today. The crash took place off Castle Brook Road at around 1:00 p.m. The rider was traveling on a trail at around 40 miles-per-hour before losing control and colliding with a tree. Police say the...
SOMERSET, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Rhode Island/Mass. officials: Dominican national facing deportation after admitting to involvement in drug conspiracy, several kilos seized

A Dominican national detained on drug trafficking charges since March 28, 2022, admitted recently to a federal judge that he acted as a member of a criminal drug conspiracy when he attempted to retrieve U.S. Priority Mail packages containing cocaine intended for later distribution, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Woonsocket woman accused of killing her father with garden shears

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Thirty-eight-year-old Jennifer Pamula of Woonsocket faced a first-degree domestic murder charge in Providence District Court on Thursday. Woonsocket police said they were called to Cato Street on Monday night by the suspect's twin, Danielle Pamula. Police said they found 70-year-old Joseph Pamula inside, covered in...
WOONSOCKET, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy