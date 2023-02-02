ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

newbedfordguide.com

Freetown Firefighters deal with an increased rate of incidents in less than one week

“February has been a busy month for Freetowns’ firefighters, and we’re only 5 days into it!. From the ‘routine’ calls like car accidents, medicals, and structure fires, to the “not-so routine” like an ice rescue and a coach bus carrying a college hockey team being struck by a fallen tree on the highway, firefighters have been responding to incidents at an increased rate over the past few days.
FREETOWN, MA
CBS Boston

Strong winds cause damage, power outages across Massachusetts

BOSTON - Strong winds caused damage and power outages across Massachusetts on Friday. More than 45,000 customers were without power at one point Friday night. By 11 p.m., the outages dropped to about 15,000, according to MEMA. In North Attleboro, scaffolding was torn away from a building on South Washington Street. Debris was scattered on the sidewalk and part of the street. No injuries were reported.Winds damaged a billboard on I-93 north of Boston, causing lane closures and delays.  In Mansfield, a downed tree knocked out power to approximately 450 residents. The town opened a warming shelter at the Jordan/Jackson School for people who are impacted. In Wellesley, a tree fell across Route 16, closing the roadway. The National Weather Service said wind gusts reached up to 60 mph in Massachusetts. Wind chills dropped between 10 and 30 below zero. 
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
98.3 The KEY

Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW

Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
OREGON STATE
NECN

What the Steam Devil? 5 Crazy Things We Saw in New England's Cold Snap

New England experienced record-breaking cold as arctic air swept into the region Friday and Saturday, dropping temperatures below zero for millions. Here are some of the most amazing weather phenomena we saw in New England during this arctic blast. Steam Devil. The meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Burlington...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

LIST: Coldest temperatures recorded in Massachusetts on Saturday

BOSTON -- The arctic blast Friday night into Saturday brought frigid and record-breaking temperatures to Massachusetts. Boston recorded a low of -10° F which breaks the old record low for the day of -2° F set back in 1886.Here are the lowest temperatures in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. Ashburnham: -20Sterling: -18Royalston: -18 (Elevation: 1200 feet)Ashby: -18 (Lowest Wind Chill -40)Worthington: -18Gardner: -17Spencer: -16 (Lowest Wind Chill -30)Hubbardston: -16Fitchburg: -16 (Second spotter report of -15)Spencer: -15West Townsend: -15 (-14.5 as reported by spotter)Fitchburg: -15Lowell - UMASS: -14 (Coldest since 1/22/84, coldest on record - -15 on 1/19/71)Auburn: -14North Brookfield: -14Westford: -13Stow: -13 (Minimum Wind Chill: -33)Pelham, NH: -13Shirley: -13Sudbury: -12Woburn: -12Methuen: -12Swampscott: -12Salisbury Plains: -12Bradford: -12 (Wind Chill -26)Acton: -12 (Wind Chill -37)Sharon: -12Northboro: -12Wakefield: -12Lynn: -11 (2 different spotters with 1 spotter reporting a lowest wind chill of -35)Ipswich: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -36)Sutton: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -34)West Roxbury: -11North Oxford: -11Stoneham: -11 (second spotter report of -10)North Grafton: -11Marlboro: -10Wakefield: -10Lexington: -10Mansfield: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)Webster: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)South Weymouth: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -27)New Bedford: -10 (North-end)
BOSTON, MA
BR Rogers

Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap

Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F. On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.
wror.com

Which Massachusetts City Had The Coldest Windchill?

The extreme cold last night combined with wicked winds teamed up to deliver STUNNING wind chill temperatures this morning. Here were some of the readings posted this morning to social media by the National Weather Service. Andover -37 Boston -30 Dedham -25 Falmouth -27 Framingham -16 Gloucester -34 Haverhill -42...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police Air Wing locates missing man in freezing temperatures

The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing once again located a missing person and possibly saved their life. This time in freezing temperatures. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, yesterday evening at approximately 6:30 p.m., police and firefighters learned that a man in his 70s had gone walking in the Granville State Forest near West Harland Road that afternoon. The man had not returned home and was long overdue. Granville Firefighters and members of the State Police K9 Unit, Special Emergency Response Team, and Air Wing responded to search for the man.
GRANVILLE, MA

