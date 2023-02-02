Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Fire crews in New Hampshire respond to hundreds of calls after frigid cold causes burst pipes, flooding
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After cold temperatures moved through this weekend, fire departments across the state are dealing with an influx of clean-up calls, as pipes burst and buildings flood. A frozen fire truck sat out all weekend in Manchester after a fire Friday night. Crews were at the scene...
newbedfordguide.com
Freetown Firefighters deal with an increased rate of incidents in less than one week
“February has been a busy month for Freetowns’ firefighters, and we’re only 5 days into it!. From the ‘routine’ calls like car accidents, medicals, and structure fires, to the “not-so routine” like an ice rescue and a coach bus carrying a college hockey team being struck by a fallen tree on the highway, firefighters have been responding to incidents at an increased rate over the past few days.
NECN
Tips to Keep You Safe in This Weekend's Extreme Cold Conditions
An arctic airmass will move into the region Friday, and there's plenty to you can do to be prepared for the extreme cold that will make it feel around 30 degrees below zero. To keep yourself and your loved ones safe, follow these tips:. First, you want to make sure...
How to safely crank up the heat in frigid conditions
The record-breaking cold may make you want to turn up the heat this weekend.
Frigid Out! But Still Illegal to Warm Up Your Car Massachusetts
With temperatures dropping into the twenties, teens, and even zero this weekend, it's no surprise we're all going to want to go outside and start our vehicles before we head to our destination. However, if you're caught idling your vehicle for an extended period of time, you may have to deal with the law.
Strong winds cause tree limbs, power lines to fall
Here are some reports of powerlines and fallen trees coming down in western Massachusetts.
Power outages, damage reported as strong winds sweep through
A portion of Phenix Avenue in Cranston is shut down after a tree fell onto a power line.
Strong winds cause damage, power outages across Massachusetts
BOSTON - Strong winds caused damage and power outages across Massachusetts on Friday. More than 45,000 customers were without power at one point Friday night. By 11 p.m., the outages dropped to about 15,000, according to MEMA. In North Attleboro, scaffolding was torn away from a building on South Washington Street. Debris was scattered on the sidewalk and part of the street. No injuries were reported.Winds damaged a billboard on I-93 north of Boston, causing lane closures and delays. In Mansfield, a downed tree knocked out power to approximately 450 residents. The town opened a warming shelter at the Jordan/Jackson School for people who are impacted. In Wellesley, a tree fell across Route 16, closing the roadway. The National Weather Service said wind gusts reached up to 60 mph in Massachusetts. Wind chills dropped between 10 and 30 below zero.
Wicked Wind Advisories in Effect Thru Monday For PNW
Wind Advisories have been issued for the local areas Through Monday morning. As if we haven't had enough of Mother Nature, our own weather guy Mike McCabe from KEPR Action News lets us in on another event. I'm thankful that it doesn't involve a Chinese spying balloon. High Winds and...
NECN
What the Steam Devil? 5 Crazy Things We Saw in New England's Cold Snap
New England experienced record-breaking cold as arctic air swept into the region Friday and Saturday, dropping temperatures below zero for millions. Here are some of the most amazing weather phenomena we saw in New England during this arctic blast. Steam Devil. The meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Burlington...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire suspends service hour limits on home heating oil, propane deliveries
CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Safety has temporarily lifted the limits on when deliveries of home heating oil, propane and more, can be made. The temporary lifting of the restrictions will also be for motor carriers that deliver gasoline, diesel fuel, medications, fuel and also exempt is utility crews.
LIST: Coldest temperatures recorded in Massachusetts on Saturday
BOSTON -- The arctic blast Friday night into Saturday brought frigid and record-breaking temperatures to Massachusetts. Boston recorded a low of -10° F which breaks the old record low for the day of -2° F set back in 1886.Here are the lowest temperatures in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. Ashburnham: -20Sterling: -18Royalston: -18 (Elevation: 1200 feet)Ashby: -18 (Lowest Wind Chill -40)Worthington: -18Gardner: -17Spencer: -16 (Lowest Wind Chill -30)Hubbardston: -16Fitchburg: -16 (Second spotter report of -15)Spencer: -15West Townsend: -15 (-14.5 as reported by spotter)Fitchburg: -15Lowell - UMASS: -14 (Coldest since 1/22/84, coldest on record - -15 on 1/19/71)Auburn: -14North Brookfield: -14Westford: -13Stow: -13 (Minimum Wind Chill: -33)Pelham, NH: -13Shirley: -13Sudbury: -12Woburn: -12Methuen: -12Swampscott: -12Salisbury Plains: -12Bradford: -12 (Wind Chill -26)Acton: -12 (Wind Chill -37)Sharon: -12Northboro: -12Wakefield: -12Lynn: -11 (2 different spotters with 1 spotter reporting a lowest wind chill of -35)Ipswich: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -36)Sutton: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -34)West Roxbury: -11North Oxford: -11Stoneham: -11 (second spotter report of -10)North Grafton: -11Marlboro: -10Wakefield: -10Lexington: -10Mansfield: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)Webster: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)South Weymouth: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -27)New Bedford: -10 (North-end)
Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap
Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F. On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.
Multiple towns across western Massachusetts not allowing open burning on Friday
Multiple towns across western Massachusetts are not allowing open burning on Friday due to the extreme cold and wind.
School Closings: List Grows As Subzero Temperatures Approach Massachusetts
As dangerous wind chills and subzero temperatures are expected to move through the state, many Massachusetts school districts are closing for the day on Friday, Feb. 3. The National Weather Service predicts the lowest wind chills could be between -15 and -45 degrees Fahrenheit from Friday nigh…
Wind chill warning issued for Massachusetts as dangerously cold air pushes in
Massachusetts is bracing for the arrival of an arctic blast that's bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero.
Massachusetts power outages: Thousands without electricity amid polar vortex
As the ongoing polar vortex continued to bring subzero temperatures and dangerous windchills to Massachusetts on Saturday, thousands of people remained without power throughout the Bay State. There were 5,966 total power outages reported in the commonwealth as of around 8:35 a.m. Saturday, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s...
wror.com
Which Massachusetts City Had The Coldest Windchill?
The extreme cold last night combined with wicked winds teamed up to deliver STUNNING wind chill temperatures this morning. Here were some of the readings posted this morning to social media by the National Weather Service. Andover -37 Boston -30 Dedham -25 Falmouth -27 Framingham -16 Gloucester -34 Haverhill -42...
Strong Wind Gusts Lead To Thousands Of Power Outages: Here Are CT Communities Most Affected
Heavy winds are knocking out power for thousands of people in Connecticut as a potent cold front packed with damaging winds rolls through the region. The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the heavy wind, is making temperatures feel below-freezing at times.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police Air Wing locates missing man in freezing temperatures
The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing once again located a missing person and possibly saved their life. This time in freezing temperatures. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, yesterday evening at approximately 6:30 p.m., police and firefighters learned that a man in his 70s had gone walking in the Granville State Forest near West Harland Road that afternoon. The man had not returned home and was long overdue. Granville Firefighters and members of the State Police K9 Unit, Special Emergency Response Team, and Air Wing responded to search for the man.
