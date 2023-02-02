ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville defeats Columbus East to earn first sectional championship game appearance since 2007

Shelbyville could not secure its first sectional game victory since 2011 with Kylee Edwards and Ava Wilson doing all the scoring. The dynamic duo needed help. The Golden Bears held a precarious 30-26 halftime advantage on Columbus East Friday in the second semifinal game of Class 4A, Sectional 14 but Edwards and Wilson accounted for 28 of those points.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Tribune-Review

Isaiah Boice’s quick recovery helps No. 1 New Castle defeat No. 2 Central Catholic

Isaiah Boice planned to celebrate New Castle’s section title by drinking lots of chocolate milk, the bone-healing beverage he credits for his quick recovery. “Maybe a couple of gallons,” Boice said with a laugh Friday night, after the No. 1-ranked Red Hurricanes clinched at least a share of the Section 1-6A title with a 67-53 victory at No. 2 Central Catholic.
NEW CASTLE, PA
FOX59

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are:  2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10. The Powerball jackpot grows […]
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
27 First News

Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, 18, of 1907 Sweetbrier Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:28 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 11, 2004 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph Hall and Nichole Lynn McCauley.
WARREN, OH
theseymourowl.com

Shelbyville, Indiana: an Alleged Paranormal Hotspot

“It is twilight zone worthy!” commenter Mike Daffron remarked about his trip to the electric bridge in Shelbyville, Indiana. Built in 1974, the bridge lies several miles outside of Shelbyville, bringing about paranormal rumors due to its odd nature. The bridge’s initial purpose was to carry electricity between Shelbyville...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Outsider.com

Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
INDIANA STATE
27 First News

Larry D. Sly, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Larry D. Sly, 67 of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital,. Mr. Sly was born December 20, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Albert Sly and Walletta Crockett. He attended Youngstown City Schools...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy