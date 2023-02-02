Read full article on original website
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
Shelbyville defeats Columbus East to earn first sectional championship game appearance since 2007
Shelbyville could not secure its first sectional game victory since 2011 with Kylee Edwards and Ava Wilson doing all the scoring. The dynamic duo needed help. The Golden Bears held a precarious 30-26 halftime advantage on Columbus East Friday in the second semifinal game of Class 4A, Sectional 14 but Edwards and Wilson accounted for 28 of those points.
Youngstown State claims first place after rout of Northern Kentucky
Brandon Rush led the Penguins with 18 points while Adrian Nelson recorded a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds
Wasson signs on for new challenge with University of Indianapolis football
FAIRLAND -- Aidan Wasson is ready to create his own identity on the football field. On Wednesday at Triton Central High School, the senior made his commitment official to the University of Indianapolis – a Division II program that went 9-2 in 2022 and qualified for the NCAA DII playoffs.
2nd half struggles doom Youngstown State in first place battle at Cleveland State
The Penguins were outscored 45-23 in the 2nd half.
Basketball World Reacts To Indiana's Court Storming Decision
The home fans in Bloomington rushed the court at Assembly Hall after Indiana's upset win over No. 1 Purdue on Saturday night. While taking down the top-ranked team in the nation is certainly a big deal, some are questioning whether or not the Hoosier fans should have rushed the court — considering ...
Lizzie Graham's career with LTB ends as one at IU-South Bend is about to begin
You’ve heard of adding insult to injury. Triton Central’s Lizzie Graham had the reverse with an injured foot on top of the insult of a sectional quarterfinal loss to Eastern Hancock that not only ended the Tigers’ girls basketball season but also Graham’s high school career.
Prep Report: Six Shelbyville swimmers qualify for sectional championship races
Six Shelbyville swimmers will be part of the championship races today at the New Palestine Sectional. Freshman Riley Everette qualified Thursday for the sectional championship race in the 100-yard butterfly and will be part of two relay teams racing for sectional titles. Everette posted the fifth-fastest time in the 100...
Local basketball communities come together to honor late player, coach
Friday night, two schools came together once more this season to remember the beloved Girard basketball player and Hubbard basketball coach.
MLB Hall of Famer headlines YSU baseball breakfast
The Cubs legend spoke at the First Pitch Breakfast two weeks before YSU baseball gets their season started.
Hubbard star lineman heading to Division I ranks at service academy
This past season, Chaney was a Division IV all-state third team selection while being selected to the All-Northeast Ohio first team
Isaiah Boice’s quick recovery helps No. 1 New Castle defeat No. 2 Central Catholic
Isaiah Boice planned to celebrate New Castle’s section title by drinking lots of chocolate milk, the bone-healing beverage he credits for his quick recovery. “Maybe a couple of gallons,” Boice said with a laugh Friday night, after the No. 1-ranked Red Hurricanes clinched at least a share of the Section 1-6A title with a 67-53 victory at No. 2 Central Catholic.
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are: 2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10. The Powerball jackpot grows […]
Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jo’Quan Lavar Hall, 18, of 1907 Sweetbrier Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 12:28 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born March 11, 2004 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph Hall and Nichole Lynn McCauley.
Shelbyville, Indiana: an Alleged Paranormal Hotspot
“It is twilight zone worthy!” commenter Mike Daffron remarked about his trip to the electric bridge in Shelbyville, Indiana. Built in 1974, the bridge lies several miles outside of Shelbyville, bringing about paranormal rumors due to its odd nature. The bridge’s initial purpose was to carry electricity between Shelbyville...
Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
Public Library system to see hour changes
Some changes will be coming to some branches of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County this week.
Larry D. Sly, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Larry D. Sly, 67 of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital,. Mr. Sly was born December 20, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Albert Sly and Walletta Crockett. He attended Youngstown City Schools...
First News meteorologist gets visit from special 7-year-old guest
First News had a special guest Friday at WKBN, and this person loves weather.
Bishop of Youngstown speaks out about East Palestine train derailment, cancels mass
In conjunction with East Palestine's evacuation and shelter in place orders, the Bishop of Youngstown cancelled mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Sunday morning. The Parish is within the 1 mile radius evacuation limits instated by East Palestine's Mayor Trent Conaway. According to the East Palestine Parish's website, mass...
Community needs discussed for East Side of Youngstown
A community meeting was held on the East Side of Youngstown on Thursday in an effort to help address needs in the community.
